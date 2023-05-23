JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2023.1.2 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen sinds versie 2023.1 zijn hieronder samengevat:

Notable changes in PhpStorm 2023.1.2: Fix: Editor tabs scroll very slowly [IDEA-318576]

Fix: Project on an NFS mounted drive is considered read-only [IDEA-315865]

Fix: Crazy long ‘Type annotation’ inlay hints in JavaScript [WEB-59322]

Fix: Angular: Incorrect type evaluation for pipes with transform property with indirect function instead of method [WEB-50918]

Fix: Improve documentation for Angular related symbols [WEB-33153]

Fix: CSS Custom Properties: Whitespace is marked as incorrect value [WEB-20700]

Fix: Stop Debug button is missing from the main toolbar during web debugging since 2023.1.1 [WI-72524]

Fix: IDE ignores indentation settings that are specified for general SQL dialect [DBE-17878]

Fix: EXPLAIN ANALYSE disappears from context menu for MySQL after first run [DBE-17813]

Fix: PHPUnit 10: –whitelist option for coverage is no longer supported [WI-71423] Notable changes in PhpStorm 2023.1.1: Fix: [macOS Ventura] Screen flickering after OS update when IDE is full screen [JBR-4959]

Fix: IDE flicker with two monitors [JBR-5417]

Fix: VCS widget: branch name truncated too much [IDEA-294594]

Fix: Docker desktop for linux create docker.sock in other folder instead of /var/run/docker.sock [IDEA-294871]

Fix: Vue Lifecycle Events are marked as unused [WEB-38671]

Fix: New UI: window header is hard to resize on the top edge, top/right corner [JBR-5384]

Fix: “Commit checks” settings are not saved [IDEA-315281]

Fix: Wrong large IDE scaling on 4k Screen [JBR-5316]

New: Support import() of typedef’s in JSDoc from other modules/packages [WEB-52385]

New: Generics: Infer the “@template T of Type” in the generic class itself [WI-65460]

New: Generics: Support wrapping T into T[] [WI-62769]

Fix: Generic autocomplete does not work with class properties. [WI-63845]