Software-update: PowerToys 0.70.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 0.70.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • New utility: Mouse Without Borders enables you to interact with other computers from the same keyboard and mouse and share clipboard and files between the machines. We’ve upgraded it to .NET 7 and made a few small adjustments to fit inside the PowerToys model.
  • New utility: Peek is a utility that shows a quick preview of files selected in File Explorer when you press a shortcut (Ctrl+Space by default).
  • Registry preview Quality of Life improvements.
  • Awake Quality of Life improvements.
  • Mouse Jump Quality of Life improvements.
General
  • New utility: Mouse Without Borders.
  • New utility: Peek.
  • Fixed a bug causing saved settings to clear sometimes when upgrading PowerToys.
  • Font, icon and corner radius adjustments in the UI across utilities.
Awake
  • Update to command line output to match the arguments.
  • Fix crash happening when setting an expiration date on time zones with a negative offset relative to UTC (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
  • Fix missing logging file when installing (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
  • Upgraded Awake to a new version, with Quality of Life improvements and fixing many issues regarding Awake not resetting or not keeping the computer awake when expected.
FancyZones
  • Fixed accessibility issues on the Editor.
File Locksmith
  • Fixed tooltips having a transparent background (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
File Explorer add-ons
  • Add a Setting to select a background for the SVG Preview.
Installer
  • Added more utilities to terminate when installing to help prevent files that sometimes are leftover from uninstall.
Keyboard Manager
  • Fixed an issue causing mapping to media keys to type additional characters.
Measure Tool
  • Created a setting to specify the default measure tool.
Mouse Jump
  • Reduced dependency on WinForms utility classes.
  • Improved popup responsiveness.
  • Added a setting to set a custom sized window.
  • Added some shortcuts for screen navigation.
Peek
  • New utility: Peek.
PowerToys Run
  • Add a plugin to start other PowerToys.
  • Added code to the Shell plugin to use Windows Terminal. Currently accessible only through manipulating the settings file directly.
Quick Accent
  • Added a missing character to the Welsh language.
Registry Preview
  • Specify minimum size / position values for the UI (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
  • Fixes in the UI command bar (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
  • Fix crash on opening a file picker when running elevated (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
  • Fixed tooltips having a transparent background (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
  • Fixed a file size limit typo.
  • Improve hexadecimal value parsing.
  • Added a button to open the Registry Editor at a selected key.
  • Improve key and value parsing.
  • Better theme support for caption bar.
  • Fix an issue handling empty DWORD and QWORD values.
Settings
  • Update the What's New screen to hide the installer hashes in the new format (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
  • Fix crashes happening when using the Shortcut Control (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
  • The Settings window now has a minimum width.
  • Prevent a second Settings instance from being opened on upgrade.
  • Fix accessibility issues on many pages.
Documentation
  • Fix a dead link in documentation that was pointing to the wrong settings specification.
  • Added some missing contributors to COMMUNITY.md
Development
  • Fixed the CI release pipelines hash generation (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
  • Added per-user installers to the winget package submission script.
  • Upgraded the Community Toolkit Labs dependency.
  • Fixed building with Visual Studio 17.6.
  • Upgraded the WebView 2 dependency.
  • Upgraded the WinAppSDK dependency to 1.3.1.
  • Fixed a typo preventing the clean up script to run.
  • Fixed encoding on a test file to fix running tests in some configurations.
  • Made the GPO release assets come named with a version in the build CI output.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.70.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.70.0
Bestandsgrootte 237,77MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 23-05-2023 19:01
9 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

23-05-2023 • 19:01

9

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Microsoft

PowerToys

geen prijs bekend

dasiro 23 mei 2023 19:15
New utility: Mouse Without Borders enables you to interact with other computers from the same keyboard and mouse and share clipboard and files between the machines.
nice, hiervoor moest je vroeger vaak je toevlucht zoeken tot betalende oplossingen
TweakerCarlo @dasiro23 mei 2023 20:10
Dat is niet waar. Deze tool is al zo lang los beschikbaar. Ms garage. Jammer is dat het maar 4 systemen kan koppelen.
gwystyl @dasiro23 mei 2023 20:23
Ik wilde net als commentaar geven dat ik deze tool juist al jaren als los programma gebruik. Erg handig als je je laptop naast je computer hebt staan en het als een soort dual screen setup wil gebruiken. Het is net iets minder handig dan echt twee schermen aan één computer hangen, maar werkt best goed.
Ik denk wel dat ik het bij deze losse utility houd, want ik heb PowerToys wel eens geïnstalleerd gehad maar bleek toch maar weinig van de extra functionaliteit echt te gebruiken....
Skit3000 23 mei 2023 20:40
Weet iemand of er een tool is zoals deze Mouse Without Borders, maar waarbij je ook gelijk vensters van het scherm van het ene systeem naar het scherm van het andere kunt slepen? Met Remote Desktop is het nu alles of niets.
Computer guy @Skit300023 mei 2023 23:56
Je kan eens naar spacedesk kijken. Die doet het alleen iets anders die maakt namelijk van je 2e apparaat een extra monitor voor de host.
Skit3000 @Computer guy24 mei 2023 10:47
Hm, dat kan met Windows 11 al door één machine op te zetten als wireless display.
DrPoncho @Skit30002 juni 2023 13:17
Conceptueel klinkt alleen apps slepen (dus niet als remote display of rdp sessie) nogal lastig. Dan moet je of de executable spawnen op dat andere systeem en de staat 1:1 overkopiëren, of iets van een RemoteApp achtige opzet. Maar dat is technisch ook niet makkelijk, aangezien de andere pc dan dus de client is.
Skit3000 @DrPoncho2 juni 2023 13:42
Windows (11) rendert zelf schermen al op zo een manier dat overlappende schermen niet te zien zijn als je naar de miniatuur kijkt die te zien is als je over het icoontje in de taakbalk gaat (of wanneer je op Winkey+Tab drukt). Als je dat af kunt vangen en de inhoud kunt streamen naar een andere machine, heb je al wat ik omschrijf.

Wanneer je een venster deelt met Microsoft Teams gebeurd trouwens hetzelfde; als je er met een ander venster over heen gaat dan krijgen de andere mensen in het gesprek dat andere venster niet te zien.

Update, dit lijkt de API te zijn die gebruikt wordt door Teams: https://learn.microsoft.c...esktop-sharing-interfaces

[Reactie gewijzigd door Skit3000 op 2 augustus 2024 03:35]

bcdreamer 24 mei 2023 14:00
Ik gebruikte hier vroeger https://symless.com/synergy voor. Bestaat al een hele tijd. Werkte ook voor linux als ik me niet vergis.

