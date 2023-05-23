Microsoft heeft versie 0.70.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Highlights
General
- New utility: Mouse Without Borders enables you to interact with other computers from the same keyboard and mouse and share clipboard and files between the machines. We’ve upgraded it to .NET 7 and made a few small adjustments to fit inside the PowerToys model.
- New utility: Peek is a utility that shows a quick preview of files selected in File Explorer when you press a shortcut (
Ctrl+
Spaceby default).
- Registry preview Quality of Life improvements.
- Awake Quality of Life improvements.
- Mouse Jump Quality of Life improvements.
Awake
- New utility: Mouse Without Borders.
- New utility: Peek.
- Fixed a bug causing saved settings to clear sometimes when upgrading PowerToys.
- Font, icon and corner radius adjustments in the UI across utilities.
FancyZones
- Update to command line output to match the arguments.
- Fix crash happening when setting an expiration date on time zones with a negative offset relative to UTC (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
- Fix missing logging file when installing (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
- Upgraded Awake to a new version, with Quality of Life improvements and fixing many issues regarding Awake not resetting or not keeping the computer awake when expected.
File Locksmith
- Fixed accessibility issues on the Editor.
File Explorer add-ons
- Fixed tooltips having a transparent background (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
Installer
- Add a Setting to select a background for the SVG Preview.
Keyboard Manager
- Added more utilities to terminate when installing to help prevent files that sometimes are leftover from uninstall.
Measure Tool
- Fixed an issue causing mapping to media keys to type additional characters.
Mouse Jump
- Created a setting to specify the default measure tool.
Peek
- Reduced dependency on WinForms utility classes.
- Improved popup responsiveness.
- Added a setting to set a custom sized window.
- Added some shortcuts for screen navigation.
PowerToys Run
- New utility: Peek.
Quick Accent
- Add a plugin to start other PowerToys.
- Added code to the Shell plugin to use Windows Terminal. Currently accessible only through manipulating the settings file directly.
Registry Preview
- Added a missing character to the Welsh language.
Settings
- Specify minimum size / position values for the UI (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
- Fixes in the UI command bar (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
- Fix crash on opening a file picker when running elevated (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
- Fixed tooltips having a transparent background (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
- Fixed a file size limit typo.
- Improve hexadecimal value parsing.
- Added a button to open the Registry Editor at a selected key.
- Improve key and value parsing.
- Better theme support for caption bar.
- Fix an issue handling empty DWORD and QWORD values.
Documentation
- Update the What's New screen to hide the installer hashes in the new format (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
- Fix crashes happening when using the Shortcut Control (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
- The Settings window now has a minimum width.
- Prevent a second Settings instance from being opened on upgrade.
- Fix accessibility issues on many pages.
Development
- Fix a dead link in documentation that was pointing to the wrong settings specification.
- Added some missing contributors to COMMUNITY.md
- Fixed the CI release pipelines hash generation (This was a hotfix for 0.69).
- Added per-user installers to the winget package submission script.
- Upgraded the Community Toolkit Labs dependency.
- Fixed building with Visual Studio 17.6.
- Upgraded the WebView 2 dependency.
- Upgraded the WinAppSDK dependency to 1.3.1.
- Fixed a typo preventing the clean up script to run.
- Fixed encoding on a test file to fix running tests in some configurations.
- Made the GPO release assets come named with a version in the build CI output.