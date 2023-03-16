Versie 8.3.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Volume type "CamillaDSP" software volume (64-bit with dither)

CamillaDSP Loudness, Volume Control and Polarity Inversion configs

Use ALSA instead of MPD to control Hardware volume

Monitor in-place update via WebUI Status screen instead of SSH

ProtoDAC TDA1387 X8 (I2S)

The ISO image does not contain the userid pi, SSH service, WiFi SSID or Access Point password. Refer to the moOde Setup Guide for details on how to set these up.

Updates (highlights)

Bump to MPD 0.23.12

Bump to bluez-alsa 4.0.0

Add ALSA buffer_time option to MPD Config

Add WPA3-Personal Transition Mode to Network Config

Improve WiFi section in startup (faster AP mode activation)

Mapped ALSA volume not being used to set ALSA volume max

Allo Piano 2.1 mixer name "Digital" no longer used by driver

Audioinfo does not report renderer info

Error not logged when source mount fails

Wrong PSK used in saved SSID's

There is an in-place update available via the "CHECK for software update" button in System Config. Click the "VIEW" button to read about the contents of the update package and the instructions regarding backing up the system before applying the update and monitoring the progress of the update via the command moodeutl -t

NOTE: After the update completes and a Restart is initiated, close the Browser tab. This will avoid a situation where the System Config screen submits a second update request when it auto-refreshes. It's harmless but does cause additional time before the system becomes ready. This will not be an issue in 8.3.0 and later releases.