Software-update: moOde audio player 8.3.0

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.3.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features
  • Volume type "CamillaDSP" software volume (64-bit with dither)
  • CamillaDSP Loudness, Volume Control and Polarity Inversion configs
  • Use ALSA instead of MPD to control Hardware volume
  • Monitor in-place update via WebUI Status screen instead of SSH
Audio devices
  • ProtoDAC TDA1387 X8 (I2S)
Security (new image only)

The ISO image does not contain the userid pi, SSH service, WiFi SSID or Access Point password. Refer to the moOde Setup Guide for details on how to set these up.

Updates (highlights)

  • Bump to MPD 0.23.12
  • Bump to bluez-alsa 4.0.0
  • Add ALSA buffer_time option to MPD Config
  • Add WPA3-Personal Transition Mode to Network Config
  • Improve WiFi section in startup (faster AP mode activation)
Bug fixes (highlights)
  • Mapped ALSA volume not being used to set ALSA volume max
  • Allo Piano 2.1 mixer name "Digital" no longer used by driver
  • Audioinfo does not report renderer info
  • Error not logged when source mount fails
  • Wrong PSK used in saved SSID's
In-place update

There is an in-place update available via the "CHECK for software update" button in System Config. Click the "VIEW" button to read about the contents of the update package and the instructions regarding backing up the system before applying the update and monitoring the progress of the update via the command moodeutl -t

NOTE: After the update completes and a Restart is initiated, close the Browser tab. This will avoid a situation where the System Config screen submits a second update request when it auto-refreshes. It's harmless but does cause additional time before the system becomes ready. This will not be an issue in 8.3.0 and later releases.

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-03-2023 07:29
11 • submitter: bitlab

16-03-2023 • 07:29

11

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: moOde audio

Update-historie

04-08 moOde audio player 10.3.2 0
24-07 moOde audio player 10.3.1 3
14-07 moOde audio player 10.3.0 0
22-06 moOde audio player 10.2.4 8
16-06 moOde audio player 10.2.3 1
01-06 moOde audio player 10.2.2 0
24-05 moOde audio player 10.2.1 3
08-05 moOde audio player 10.2.0 2
03-03 moOde audio player 10.1.2 7
20-02 moOde audio player 10.1.1 3
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Reacties (11)

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daikoko 16 maart 2023 07:38
Helaas heeft moode standaard geen Tidal Connect.
Hurkihurkibang @daikoko16 maart 2023 07:48
En is er ook geen optie voor Tidel Connect. Helaas. Qobuz ook niet. Dat zijn wel opties bij Volumio, maar dan moet je maandelijks betalen. Dan is er nog een squeezebox optie, maar daar moest ik zo lang mee rommelen dat ik weer terug gegaan ben naar Moode.

Heerlijke speler, doet wat het moet doen. Via upnp kan je Tidal en Qobuz afspelen mocht je dat wensen.
Goudvis @daikoko16 maart 2023 07:49
Maar gelukkig wel een erg soepele Spotify integratie wat vrij vlekkeloos werkt. Lossless speel ik vanaf de NAS lokaal af, maar als de vrouw haar playlist wil opzetten werkt dat vrijwel altijd.

Eerdere oplossingen waren nooit zo stabiel. Eerder bv. OpenElec e.d. Icm Raspotify gebruikt. Alles op een RaspPi3b icm Hifiverry digi+ en Audiolab Mdac.
bitlab
@daikoko16 maart 2023 08:18
De moOde audio player distributie is volledig GPL3.

Zolang er geen opensource implementaties van Tidal, Qobuz etc zijn, zal je deze diensten niet geintegreerd zien in moOde.
tboynl @daikoko16 maart 2023 10:44
Het lijkt mogelijk te zijn om binnen Linux Tidal connect werkend te krijgen. Wel wat Linux kennis vereist. Ik ben benieuwd of dat dan ook met Moode te combineren valt. Staat voor een keertje op mijn to-do list om daar in te duiken.
Falco
16 maart 2023 09:05
Ah, weer een goede update, moOde was steeds beter, erg stabiel, zeker sinds de 8.x versies.

Is er, los van de nieuwe user setup en dergelijke, nog een reden om een schone installatie te doen of is de in-place update voldoende?
bitlab
@Falco16 maart 2023 13:24
De schone installatie bevat wat meer up2date algemene packages, maar dit kan na een in-place update met een 'apt update/upgrade gelijk getrokken worden (wel de apt-mark geholde packages intact laten).
Falco
@bitlab16 maart 2023 17:40
Je bedoelt gewoon sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade?
Begrijp niet zo goed wat je apt-mark bedoelt?
bitlab
@Falco17 maart 2023 16:33
Volgende is voldoende:
sudo apt update
sudo apt upgrade

Met de tool apt-mark zijn een aantal packages beveiligd tegen upgrades. Bij de apt upgrade worden deze standaard geexclude.

Van deze geexclude packages is de correcte versie belangrijk voor moOde en worden automatisch tijdens een inplace update geupdate. Als je dit handmatig overruled kan je je moode systeem redelijk om zeep helpen.
.
Falco
@bitlab17 maart 2023 18:36
Ok bedankt voor je reactie, ik zal het eens proberen. Ik had inmiddels al wel de in-place update gedaan en dat ging prima 8.3.0 doet het prima.
i_like_scotland 16 maart 2023 09:43
Ik blijf de interface van Moode rommelig vinden (scaling issues) ten opzichte van Volumio, ik blijf dus voorlopig nog bij Volumio voor het afspelen van mijn muziek collectie op de NAS.

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