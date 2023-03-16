Software-update: Sigil 1.9.30

Versie 1.9.30 van Sigil is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 1.9.20. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel epub2 als epub3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor versie 1.9.30 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features:
  • Allow user to edit Checkpoint descriptions for clarity via Checkpoint menu
  • Add ability to show the Checkpoint Change Log via Checkpoint menu
  • Update to Hunspell 1.7.2 (released in December 2022) for spellchecking
  • Update to latest zlib-1.2.13 for latest security fixes
  • Move completely away from ever using OS system tmp folder for storing Sigil wip files. Instead create a new “workspace” folder inside Sigil Preferences folder
  • Added ability to Print Preview and Print contents of Sigil’s Preview window
Bug Fixes:
  • Fix Checkpointing to work with dulwich version 0.20.46+
  • Fix css value parsing when !important is used
  • EmbeddedPython fixes to work with Python 3.11 and later (thank you sharkcz)
  • Leave cursor position unchanged if nothing found when search groups of files
  • Make all Numeric items in Reports align right
  • Add support for thousands separator to Reports
  • Allow blank dc:language values to prevent crashing (as Sigil-1.9.10 did)
  • Allow unknown language codes to pass through MetaEditor
  • MetaEditor under epub2, allow custom opf scheme values
  • Prevent duplicate spaces when reformatting CSS in import, charset and namespace
  • Better prevent random OPF attribute order changes to simplify Checkpoint diffs
  • Fixed file menu Print Preview for xhtml and image tabs
  • Prevent plugins from crashing Sigil by deleting last xhtml file in epub
  • Fix issue where images/css could not be properly added in an epub3 with no css files

Sigil

Versienummer 1.9.30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/1.9.30
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-03-2023 13:45 4

16-03-2023 • 13:45

4

Bron: Sigil

Update-historie

18-07 Sigil 2.8.1 0
08-06 Sigil 2.8.0 5
20-03 Sigil 2.7.6 0
11-03 Sigil 2.7.5 1
02-12 Sigil 2.7.0 0
09-'25 Sigil 2.6.2 0
07-'25 Sigil 2.6.0 4
06-'25 Sigil 2.5.2 1
05-'25 Sigil 2.5.0 0
02-'25 Sigil 2.4.2 2
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apollo13 16 maart 2023 14:31
Prima stukje software en gratis.
Gebruik het momenteel om mijn boek om te zetten naar Epub.
Programma heeft een prima GUI en de leercurve valt best mee.
magician2000 16 maart 2023 23:46
Heb je Calibre ook gebruikt (of gebruik je die wellicht nog) en zo ja, wat zijn je voornaamste redenen om deze te gebruiken?
beerse @magician200017 maart 2023 12:27
Volgens mij is calibre vooral voor het lezen en het omzetten. Sigil is vooral voor het schrijven. Een beetje vergelijkbaar met wat acrobat-reader en libre-office-writer met pdf-s doen.
magician2000 @beerse17 maart 2023 23:21
Dank voor de toelichting.

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