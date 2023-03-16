Versie 1.9.30 van Sigil is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 1.9.20. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel epub2 als epub3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor versie 1.9.30 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features: Allow user to edit Checkpoint descriptions for clarity via Checkpoint menu

Add ability to show the Checkpoint Change Log via Checkpoint menu

Update to Hunspell 1.7.2 (released in December 2022) for spellchecking

Update to latest zlib-1.2.13 for latest security fixes

Move completely away from ever using OS system tmp folder for storing Sigil wip files. Instead create a new “workspace” folder inside Sigil Preferences folder

Added ability to Print Preview and Print contents of Sigil’s Preview window Bug Fixes: Fix Checkpointing to work with dulwich version 0.20.46+

Fix css value parsing when !important is used

EmbeddedPython fixes to work with Python 3.11 and later (thank you sharkcz)

Leave cursor position unchanged if nothing found when search groups of files

Make all Numeric items in Reports align right

Add support for thousands separator to Reports

Allow blank dc:language values to prevent crashing (as Sigil-1.9.10 did)

Allow unknown language codes to pass through MetaEditor

MetaEditor under epub2, allow custom opf scheme values

Prevent duplicate spaces when reformatting CSS in import, charset and namespace

Better prevent random OPF attribute order changes to simplify Checkpoint diffs

Fixed file menu Print Preview for xhtml and image tabs

Prevent plugins from crashing Sigil by deleting last xhtml file in epub

Fix issue where images/css could not be properly added in an epub3 with no css files