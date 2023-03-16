Versie 1.9.30 van Sigil is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 1.9.20. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel epub2 als epub3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor versie 1.9.30 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New Features:
Bug Fixes:
- Allow user to edit Checkpoint descriptions for clarity via Checkpoint menu
- Add ability to show the Checkpoint Change Log via Checkpoint menu
- Update to Hunspell 1.7.2 (released in December 2022) for spellchecking
- Update to latest zlib-1.2.13 for latest security fixes
- Move completely away from ever using OS system tmp folder for storing Sigil wip files. Instead create a new “workspace” folder inside Sigil Preferences folder
- Added ability to Print Preview and Print contents of Sigil’s Preview window
- Fix Checkpointing to work with dulwich version 0.20.46+
- Fix css value parsing when !important is used
- EmbeddedPython fixes to work with Python 3.11 and later (thank you sharkcz)
- Leave cursor position unchanged if nothing found when search groups of files
- Make all Numeric items in Reports align right
- Add support for thousands separator to Reports
- Allow blank dc:language values to prevent crashing (as Sigil-1.9.10 did)
- Allow unknown language codes to pass through MetaEditor
- MetaEditor under epub2, allow custom opf scheme values
- Prevent duplicate spaces when reformatting CSS in import, charset and namespace
- Better prevent random OPF attribute order changes to simplify Checkpoint diffs
- Fixed file menu Print Preview for xhtml and image tabs
- Prevent plugins from crashing Sigil by deleting last xhtml file in epub
- Fix issue where images/css could not be properly added in an epub3 with no css files