Versie 3.5 van Private Internet Access is kort geleden verschenen. PIA is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS, en een browserextensie voor Chrome, Firefox en Opera. PIA heeft een groot aantal servers in 91 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 1,88 en 11,52 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan hij dertig dagen gratis worden getest. Sinds versie 2.0 kan er ook voor WireGuard worden gekozen om de verbinding op te zetten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Desktop Client - 3.5 Release Builds for macOS are now universal for x86_64 and arm64

Improved robustness in firewall backends

Improved reliability of split tunnel rules for Opera and other applications with "launcher" executables on Windows

Install logs are now included in debug reports when available

Login and dedicated IP pages indicate when to retry when rate-limited by API

Fixed opening combo boxes when another combo box was open, the second combo box no longer closes immediately

Fixed permissions on piavpn.service to eliminate warning from systemd on some Linux distributions

Fixed a rare GUI crash that could occur on the Split Tunnel or Automation pages if a setting change occurred while a combo box was open

Detect absense of iptables on some Linux systems and install if possible.

Fixed the subscription page link that was redirecting to the home page.

Improved security on Windows preventing privilege escalation attacks.

Disabled Split Tunnel on macOS 12 or greater (we are working on it!).

Fixed an issue with the latest release of iproute2 on Linux systems.

Custom DNS settings are no longer forgotten when switching to another Settings tab with a setting other than Custom DNS selected.