Versie 9.3.2 van Drupal is uitgekomen, enkele uren nadat 9.3.1 was verschenen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. In versie 9.3 wordt onder meer het Olivero-thema niet langer als bèta aangeduid, wordt onder experimentele vlag versie 5 van de CKEditor meegeleverd en is een nieuwe content editor-rol aan het standaardprofiel toegevoegd.
Release notes
This is a patch (bugfix) release of Drupal 9 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 9. Note: Due to a bug during release creation, 9.3.1 is not installable. Use Drupal 9.3.2 instead. Drupal 9.3.x will receive security coverage until December 2022.Changes since 9.3.0
- Issue #3247619 "Place a colon after the label" not working on grouping field label on views
- Issue #2879293 Make Link URI required if there is Link Text input
- Issue #3014629 Document that Configuration migrations can depend on Content migrations
- Issue #3207907 Ensure functional tests use the test mail collector
- Issue #3190261 MediaLibraryWidget can trigger an AJAX error if all media types can be referenced
- Issue #3256591 Fix Element/Table documentation
- Issue #2916142 Decimal and Float item generates wrong sample values
- Issue #3213928 LoggerChannelInterface documentation
- Issue #3256581 PHPdoc in update.authorize.inc
- Issue #2853183 Correct references from Symfony Framework
- Issue #3175287 Remove accidentally duplicated words in code comments
- Issue #3174570 Fix documentation comment in MainContentViewSubscriber
- Issue #3249859 The documentation page for NestedArray::unsetValue() shows example code that uses NestedArray::unset_nested_value()
- Issue #3251835 Fix incorrect @return docs and description for Row::getSource()
- Issue #3131348 Replace assertions involving calls to empty() with assertEmpty()/assertNotEmpty()/assertArrayNotHasKey()
- Issue #3255504 Remove jQuery dependency from date.js
- Issue #3136388 Fix phpdocs in core/lib/Drupal/Core/Database/Install/Tasks.php
- Issue #2675006 Write UnitTest for MigrationConfigurationTrait and fix Exception Handling
- Issue #3212470 Placeholder CSS selector in off-canvas.reset.css is wrong
- Issue #2675006 Write UnitTest for MigrationConfigurationTrait and fix Exception Handling
- Issue #3092430 Ensure SearchPlugin has a configuration array
- Issue #3205909 Ensure only needed permissions are used for Update module functional tests
- Issue #2793169 hook_views_post_render provides inaccurate information
- Issue #3247039 MigrateDestinationInterface::import() should document that it can throw a MigrateException
- Issue #3255836 Test fails due to Composer 2.2
- Alignment of primary menu hover states and dropdowns is incorrect at wide widthsname in Drupal ield_uiement\FieldUiTable::reduceOrder() (line 228 of /var/www/html/docroot/core/modules/field_ui/src/Element/FieldUiTable.php)
- Issue #3245383 If the database driver is provided by a module, it's name must be included in tests which check for enabled modules
- Issue #3251125 Do not uninstall the database driver module within installer tests
- Issue #3248309 AssertBreadcrumbTrait should not rely on Classy
- Issue #3080819 Missing documentation for "core_version_requirements" key in InfoParserInterface file
- Issue #3254403 system_post_update_sort_all_config can exhaust PHP memory in 9.3.0
- Issue #3253889 `?check_logged_in=1` causes `TrustedRedirectResponse` to fail
- Issue #3246156 Add Brian Gilbert (realityloop) as a full mentoring coordinator
- Issue #3246158 Add AmyJune Hineline (volkswagenchick) as a full mentoring coordinator
- Issue #3246157 Add Chris Darke (ChrisDarke) as a full mentoring coordinator
- Cannot use object of type Drupal\Core\Render\Markup as array in Drupal\Core\Render\Renderer->doRender() (line 218. When checkbox 'Use field template' is checked
- Issue #3239287 Fix \Drupal\Coretension\ModuleDependencyMessageTrait to not cause deprecations in PHP 8.1
- Issue #3253683 Improve compatibility with composer 2.2
- Issue #3250648 Avoid comparing fields with different collations in SelectSubqueryTest
- Issue #3252067 Remove duplicate loading of update reports after refreshUpdateStatus
- Issue #3253824 Minor typo in d7_field_formatter_settings.yml comment