Versie 9.3.2 van Drupal is uitgekomen, enkele uren nadat 9.3.1 was verschenen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. In versie 9.3 wordt onder meer het Olivero-thema niet langer als bèta aangeduid, wordt onder experimentele vlag versie 5 van de CKEditor meegeleverd en is een nieuwe content editor-rol aan het standaardprofiel toegevoegd.

This is a patch (bugfix) release of Drupal 9 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 9. Note: Due to a bug during release creation, 9.3.1 is not installable. Use Drupal 9.3.2 instead. Drupal 9.3.x will receive security coverage until December 2022.