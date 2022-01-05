Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.8 / Web 5.10 / FTL 5.13

Pi-hole logo (75 pix) Versie 5.8 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.10 en FTL 5.13 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole Core v5.8
  • Fixed path to 404 file when using custom.php (#4488)
  • Return the port FTL is listening on in pihole status function (#4485)
  • Replace which with command -v (#4499)
  • Set dnsmasq interface listening by default to local (#4509)
  • master->development (#4513)
  • Skip debug upload question if called from web interface (#4494)
  • Install pihole-FTL.conf template on fresh installation (#4496)
  • If PIHOLE_DOCKER_TAG is set, then include that info in the debug run (#4515)
  • Use ss instead of lsof (#4518)
Pi-hole web v5.10
  • Add link to Pi-hole docs when showing dnsmasq warnings (#2017)
  • Fix gradient transparency issues in Safari (#2018)
  • Use SVG to generate the QR code (#2022)
  • LCARS theme additions (#2019)
  • Improve appearance of the main menu (#2023)
  • Add border to status indicators in the LCARS theme (#2024)
  • Fix LCARS top navbar (#2025)
  • Revert "Fix LCARS top navbar" (#2027)
  • Fixing PR #2025 - top navbar (#2028)
  • Fix invisible buttons in password fields (desktop Safari) (#2020)
  • Localize summary numbers (#2029)
  • Fixing PHP warnings in "qrcode.php" (#2033)
  • Remove text transformation from update command (#2037)
  • Include FTL's DNS port in web status and give the temperature its own line (#2031)
  • Status panel (.user-panel) visual adjustments (#2040)
  • Prevent ad blockers from blocking query log UI elements (#2039)
  • master -> devel (#2045)
  • Fix mislabeled privacy setting (#2044)
  • Tweak DHCP datatables (#2042)
Pi-hole FTL v5.13
  • Add human-readable table output mode (#1262)
  • Return DNS port on ">dns-port" telnet command (#1264)
  • Fix cache statistics (#1267)
  • Sync master -> development (#1266)
  • Improve Linux capabilities check (#1270)
  • Update SQLite to v3.37.1 (#1271)
  • Update embedded dnsmasq (#1273)

Versienummer 5.8 / 5.10 / 5.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Pi-hole
Download https://github.com/pi-hole/pi-hole/releases/tag/v5.8
Licentietype GPL

05-01-2022 • 20:11
12

05-01-2022 • 20:11

12 Linkedin

Submitter: Gieltje

Bron: Pi-hole

Reacties (12)

+1grwl
5 januari 2022 23:41
Domme vraag misschien, maar waarom geen auto-update functie?
+1theMob
@grwl5 januari 2022 23:43
Omdat het Internet eventjes niet meer werkt tijdens een update. Voor sommige mensen is dat een probleem. Ik update altijd 's nachts.
+1grwl
@theMob5 januari 2022 23:48
Snap ik perfect, maar uit mijn ervaring neemt dit max 3m in.
Kan je dus instellen dat ie bvb elke nacht om 03u een check doet + update.

Er zal wel een goeie reden zijn waarom dit niet ingebakken is, maar ik weet ze alvast niet.
+2u34186
@grwl6 januari 2022 00:21
Als je het elke dag om 3 uur wilt, kun je dit ook zelf schedulen door in je (root) crontab een 'pihole -up' te plannen.
+1dss58
@grwl6 januari 2022 13:06
ieder etmaal checken voor een update is zinloos, vaak komen er maanden lang geen updates, nu 2 in 1 etmaal, de laatste is een minimale update, en op het dashboard kun je zien of er een update is.
0NimRod1337
@grwl6 januari 2022 11:38
In Linux is alles ingebakken.
+1Church of Noise
@grwl6 januari 2022 09:05
Omdat je eigenlijk voor een update de release notes moet doornemen, zodat je weet welke veranderingen er zijn gebeurd (en kan anticiperen op mogelijke issues met jouw specifieke situatie, bvb).
+1Ruvetuve
5 januari 2022 20:13
FYI bij een docker update kan het zijn dat je in de Web UI ziet staan: "DNS service not running"

Bekend (cosmetisch) probleem: https://discourse.pi-hole...-raspberry-pi-4b/52195/14

Fix in volgende release: https://github.com/pi-hol...4#issuecomment-1005394799

en

https://github.com/pi-hole/docker-pi-hole/issues/968

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ruvetuve op 5 januari 2022 20:17]

0Mr.Wop
@Ruvetuve5 januari 2022 23:40
Tnx! Ik was al aan het zoeken waar het aan lag! :)
+1Pietervs
6 januari 2022 00:29
Inmiddels zijn 5.8.1 van de Core en 5.10.1 voor Web uitgekomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pietervs op 6 januari 2022 00:30]

0pOZORjED
5 januari 2022 20:20
Ah mooi, beide pi-holes meteen maar even bijgewerkt!
0prutser001
6 januari 2022 23:37
Jammer dat eblocker weinig aandacht krijgt, nu al tijdje trouwe gebruiker en ben wat dat betreft zeer tevreden. Pi-hole+OpenVPN+dnscrypt etc in 1

https://eblocker.org/en/h...pted%20TCP%2FIP%20packets.

