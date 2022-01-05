Versie 5.8 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.10 en FTL 5.13 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole Core v5.8 Fixed path to 404 file when using custom.php (#4488)

Return the port FTL is listening on in pihole status function (#4485)

Replace which with command -v (#4499)

with (#4499) Set dnsmasq interface listening by default to local (#4509)

master->development (#4513)

Skip debug upload question if called from web interface (#4494)

Install pihole-FTL.conf template on fresh installation (#4496)

If PIHOLE_DOCKER_TAG is set, then include that info in the debug run (#4515)

Use ss instead of lsof (#4518) Pi-hole web v5.10 Add link to Pi-hole docs when showing dnsmasq warnings (#2017)

Fix gradient transparency issues in Safari (#2018)

Use SVG to generate the QR code (#2022)

LCARS theme additions (#2019)

Improve appearance of the main menu (#2023)

Add border to status indicators in the LCARS theme (#2024)

Fix LCARS top navbar (#2025)

Revert "Fix LCARS top navbar" (#2027)

Fixing PR #2025 - top navbar (#2028)

Fix invisible buttons in password fields (desktop Safari) (#2020)

Localize summary numbers (#2029)

Fixing PHP warnings in "qrcode.php" (#2033)

Remove text transformation from update command (#2037)

Include FTL's DNS port in web status and give the temperature its own line (#2031)

Status panel (.user-panel) visual adjustments (#2040)

Prevent ad blockers from blocking query log UI elements (#2039)

master -> devel (#2045)

Fix mislabeled privacy setting (#2044)

Tweak DHCP datatables (#2042) Pi-hole FTL v5.13 Add human-readable table output mode (#1262)

Return DNS port on ">dns-port" telnet command (#1264)

Fix cache statistics (#1267)

Sync master -> development (#1266)

Improve Linux capabilities check (#1270)

Update SQLite to v3.37.1 (#1271)

Update embedded dnsmasq (#1273)