Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Manjaro Linux 21.2.1

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 21.2.1 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Manjaro 21.2.1 Qonos released!

Since we released Pahvo Mid-Season this year all our developer teams worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Qonos.This release features major improvements to Calamares, including filesystem selection for automatic partitioning and enhanced support for btrfs. For btrfs installations, the default subvolume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted space on snapshots. Additionally, swapfiles on btrfs filesystem are now supported.

The Gnome edition has received a major rework the update to Gnome 41.2. The default layout has been redesigned to follow more closely upstream defaults, with some adjustments to reduce the pointer travel for users who prefer using mouse with gnome.

For users that preferred the old vertical desktop layout, we have the Manjaro legacy layout, which mimics the previous gnome defaults. We made sure that all the layouts shipped with gnome-layout-switcher still work after the transition to Gnome 41.

Firefox now comes with the gnome-desktop style theme enabled by default for more consistent look with the desktop, but this can be toggled with one click from gnome-layout-switcher for users preferring the native Firefox look.

The Plasma edition comes with the latest Plasma 5.23 series, Frameworks 5.88 and Applications (Gear) 21.12. We polished our default theme even more to match upstream Breeze theming. Active elements in a dialog window, for example, “light up” when the window gets focus, checkboxes show actual ticks and radio buttons switch on like bulbs. Scrollbars and spinboxes are bigger, making them more accessible and easier to use with touchscreens, but have been re-designed in such a way as to still look elegant on desktop and laptop machines.

Making Plasma fully functional under Wayland is a priority for the KDE Community. Wayland will enable you to do much more on the desktop, improved performance, increased stability and mew features, such as those required by devices with touchscreens. Entering tablet mode in Wayland increases the size of System Tray icons, making them easier to tap on a touchscreen. The System Tray will also notify you when something is recording the screen and will let you cancel it. In System Settings, under Global Theme > Colors you’ll find a new option that lets you pick the desktops accent colors. Accent colors are the colors of highlighted items on drop-down menus and lists, backgrounds of the icons of selected apps in the panel, the actual bars in progress bars, the backgrounds of checkboxes and radio buttons, and so on.

With our XFCE edition, we have now Xfce 4.16. The window manager received lots of updates and improvements again in the area of compositing and GLX. Support for fractional scaling was added to the display dialog, along with highlighting the preferred mode of a display with an asterisk and adding aspect ratios next to resolutions. The settings manager has improved search and filter capabilities. Thunar file manager received a boatload of fixes and quite a few notable features, including pause for copy/move operations, support for queued file transfer, remembering view settings per directory and support for transparency in Gtk themes.

Kernel 5.15 LTS is used for this release, such as the latest drivers available to date. With 5.4 LTS and 5.10 LTS we offer additional support for older hardware as needed.

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 21.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/get-manjaro/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-01-2022 20:3519

05-01-2022 • 20:35

19 Linkedin

Bron: Manjaro Linux

Update-historie

24-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.2 26
05-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.1 19
23-12 Manjaro Linux 21.2.0 38
05-09 Manjaro Linux 21.1.2 16
18-08 Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 62
06-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.7 9
05-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.4 18
04-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.2 69
03-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0 5
12-'20 Manjaro Linux 20.2 95
Meer historie

Lees meer

Manjaro Linux

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (19)

-Moderatie-faq
-119019+113+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Knoose
5 januari 2022 20:58
Sinds anderhalve jaar mijn daily driver. Wel eens gewisseld van GUI smaakje maar onder de moterkap erg fijn (voornamelijk vanwege de AUR). Ik had bij debian based distros toch vaak problemen met het uograden van packages. Hier is het een stuk makkelijker (hoewel het soms ook weleens kapot gaat).
+1switchboy
@Knoose5 januari 2022 21:38
Is het in de praktijk dan niet irritant dat je packages vanuit Manjaro een paar dagen achter lopen ten opzichte van Arch? Kan in potentie problemen geven bij AUR packages. Die misschien rekenen op een net nieuwere versie.
+1Mark de Vaal
@switchboy5 januari 2022 21:42
Dat hoeft niet, want Manjaro komt Stable Branch, Testing Branch en Unstable Branch.

Hoe verder naar unstable hoe meer bleeding edge je krijgt.
+1Azbest
@switchboy5 januari 2022 21:44
Gewoon de unstable branch pakken, die is gelijk aan Arch zijn packages.

https://wiki.manjaro.org/index.php/Switching_Branches
+1Jazco2nd
@switchboy5 januari 2022 22:04
Dat is juist het grootste voordeel: niet extreem bleeding edge maar curated bleeding edge.
0Jogai
@Jazco2nd6 januari 2022 08:02
Dat is juist het probleem. Het is niet curated. Dus alles loopt gewoon achter, ook al is er upstream een patch voor beveiligingslekken beschikbaar..
+1RoestVrijStaal
@switchboy5 januari 2022 23:48
Nee, eigenlijk niet.

Zeker als upstream slecht test op regressies, zoals bij KDE.
+1dvanmaanen
@Knoose5 januari 2022 21:45
Dat het weleens kapot gaat is voor mij de reden om geen arch (en afgeleiden) te gebruiken. (Ik ben een -tevreden- Mint gebruiker.)
+1Compunologist
@dvanmaanen5 januari 2022 22:20
Zelfde hier, vind Manjaro fijn om mee te werken, grafische afhandeling is ook sneller dan Mint maar het was me nèt iets teveel gedoe om het weer draaiend te krijgen als het kapot was. Naja, misschien toch maar weer 's een keertje proberen.
+1Knoose
@Compunologist5 januari 2022 22:46
Ik snap wat er gezegd wordt. Door in het begin een paar keer goed het schip in te gaan (voornamelijk mijn eigen fout) heb ik ook geleerd met timeshift eerst een backup te maken alvorens een update uit te voeren. Nog maar 1x nodig gehad.

Mint was mijn laatste distro voordat ik overstapte en dat is idd een erg fijne, ik had alleen iets meer bleeding edge nodig :)
0Jogai
@Compunologist6 januari 2022 08:03
EndeavourOS is in mijn ervaring stabieler, terwijl het dichter bij vanilla arch zit. Heb best lang manjaro gedraait, maar blij dat ik ben overgestapt.
086ul
@dvanmaanen24 januari 2022 13:40
(Ik ben een -tevreden- Mint gebruiker.)
Offtopic: Ook te vreden met de overstap naar samenwerking met Mozilla?
+1Mark de Vaal
@Knoose5 januari 2022 21:43
Ik gebruik soms wat oudere programma's en hier is AUR ideaal voor. Debian based distro's is het vaak zoeken naar een lib. file hier en een lib. file daar. Kost ontzettend veel tijd.
+1Aardbol_23564
5 januari 2022 21:59
KDE Wayland werkt ondertussen al heel goed op AMD. Maar het mist nog wel remote desktop tool support. Anydesk werkt nog niet, KDEConnect heeft ook beperkte werking, Barrier werkt niet. Zodra dat er is, is het voor mij klaar voor dagelijks gebruik
+1Jazco2nd
@Aardbol_235645 januari 2022 22:06
Ik gebruik de GNOME versie maar volgens mij kan je gewoon RDP aanzetten via Settings.

GNOME mist alleen de UI om user/pw in te stellen. Daarvoor is voorlopig deze workaround: https://gitlab.gnome.org/-/snippets/1778
+1Knoose
@Aardbol_235645 januari 2022 22:47
Nomachine werkt bij mij altijd goed met KDE
086ul
@Aardbol_2356424 januari 2022 13:42
KDE Wayland werkt ondertussen al heel goed op AMD.
Wat is voor jouw de voordelen van Wayland op AMD?

Ik ben zelf aan het hoppen van OS op een AMD 3700, vandaar mijn vraag.
0Aardbol_23564
@86ul24 januari 2022 20:46
Nieuwere technologie. Bij sommige DEs, zoals KDE, hanteren de devs een feature-freeze voor X, dus Wayland is it's going on. Daarnaast is X ook bloatware en onveilig en moet het onder root user runnen, wat het daarbij des te meer een veiligheidsrisico maakt.
086ul
@Aardbol_2356425 januari 2022 08:50
Wayland it is then. Merci

EDIT: Wayland is default of Gnome since 3.16 (2016)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 86ul op 25 januari 2022 10:15]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True