Software-update: LibreOffice 24.8.0

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.8.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 24.8 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Privacy
  • If the option Tools ▸ Options ▸ LibreOffice ▸ Security ▸ Options ▸ Remove personal information on saving is enabled, then personal information will not be exported (author names and timestamps, editing duration, printer name and config, document template, author and date for comments and tracked changes)
Writer
  • UI: handling of formatting characters, width of comments panel, selection of bullets, new dialog for hyperlinks, new Find deck in the sidebar
  • Navigator: adding cross-references by drag-and-drop items, deleting footnotes and endnotes, indicating images with broken links
  • Hyphenation: exclude words from hyphenation with new contextual menu and visualization, new hyphenation across columns, pages or spreads, hyphenation between constituents of a compound word
Calc
  • Addition of FILTER, LET, RANDARRAY, SEQUENCE, SORT, SORTBY, UNIQUE, XLOOKUP and XMATCH functions
  • Improvement of threaded calculation performance, optimization of redraw after a cell change by minimizing the area that needs to be refreshed
  • Cell focus rectangle moved apart from cell content
  • Comments can be edited and deleted from the Navigator’s right-click menu
Impress & Draw
  • In Normal view, it is now possible to scroll between slides, and the Notes are available as a collapsible pane under the slide
  • By default, the running Slideshow is now immediately updated when applying changes in EditView or in PresenterConsole, even on different Screens
Chart
  • New chart types “Pie-of-Pie” and “Bar-of-Pie” break down a slice of a pie as a pie or bar sub-chart respectively (this also enables import of such charts from OOXML files created with Microsoft Office)
  • Text inside chart’s titles, text boxes and shapes (and parts thereof) can now be formatted using the Character dialog
Accessibility
  • Several improvements to the management of formatting options, which can be now announced properly by screen readers
Security
  • New mode of password-based ODF encryption
Interoperability
  • Support importing and exporting OOXML pivot table (cell) format definitions
  • PPTX files with heavy use of custom shapes now open faster

LibreOffice 24.8

Versienummer 24.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-nieuwste-versie/
Bestandsgrootte 346,62MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-08-2024 13:30
6 • submitter: sebati

22-08-2024 • 13:30

6

Submitter: sebati

Bron: The Document Foundation

Update-historie

30-04 LibreOffice 25.2.3 13
28-03 LibreOffice 25.2.2 15
27-02 LibreOffice 25.2.1 8
30-01 LibreOffice 25.2.0 26
19-12 LibreOffice 24.8.4 11
14-11 LibreOffice 24.8.3 2
27-09 LibreOffice 24.8.2 12
12-09 LibreOffice 24.8.1 8
06-09 LibreOffice 24.2.6 30
08-'24 LibreOffice 24.8.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

LibreOffice

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (6)

beckers 22 augustus 2024 14:24
- Addition of FILTER, LET, RANDARRAY, SEQUENCE, SORT, SORTBY, UNIQUE, XLOOKUP and XMATCH functions
Eindelijk! Dit maakte dat ik veel Excel-bestanden niet meer kon gebruiken in LibreOffice. Blij dat het er nu in zit :) .
sebati
22 augustus 2024 14:48
Alfa en beta's gedraaid de afgelopen weken en geen (grote) problemen tegengekomen. Gezien ik voor m'n werk veel docx ontvang blij met de verbeteringen op dat vlak.
P_Tingen 22 augustus 2024 15:07
Gebruik prive nu al een paar jaar LO tot volle tevredenheid. Voor een casual gebruiker zoals ik vind ik het logischer in gebruik dan Word
Lennyz 23 augustus 2024 08:17
Ik heb laatst LanguageTool ontdekt voor spellingscontrole. Libreoffice heeft hier een plugin voor. Echt super. Eindelijk volwassen spellingscontrole.

https://languagetool.org/nl
Ben75 22 augustus 2024 16:42
Het sorteren in Calc is nog steeds niet lekker. Als ik iets specifieks moet sorteren, grijp ik terug op Excel 2010 (die het nog steeds doet)
Alex3 @Ben7522 augustus 2024 16:58
Geen problemen mee. Wat gaat er bij jou niet goed?

