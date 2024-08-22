De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.8.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 24.8 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Privacy
Writer
- If the option Tools ▸ Options ▸ LibreOffice ▸ Security ▸ Options ▸ Remove personal information on saving is enabled, then personal information will not be exported (author names and timestamps, editing duration, printer name and config, document template, author and date for comments and tracked changes)
Calc
- UI: handling of formatting characters, width of comments panel, selection of bullets, new dialog for hyperlinks, new Find deck in the sidebar
- Navigator: adding cross-references by drag-and-drop items, deleting footnotes and endnotes, indicating images with broken links
- Hyphenation: exclude words from hyphenation with new contextual menu and visualization, new hyphenation across columns, pages or spreads, hyphenation between constituents of a compound word
Impress & Draw
- Addition of FILTER, LET, RANDARRAY, SEQUENCE, SORT, SORTBY, UNIQUE, XLOOKUP and XMATCH functions
- Improvement of threaded calculation performance, optimization of redraw after a cell change by minimizing the area that needs to be refreshed
- Cell focus rectangle moved apart from cell content
- Comments can be edited and deleted from the Navigator’s right-click menu
Chart
- In Normal view, it is now possible to scroll between slides, and the Notes are available as a collapsible pane under the slide
- By default, the running Slideshow is now immediately updated when applying changes in EditView or in PresenterConsole, even on different Screens
Accessibility
- New chart types “Pie-of-Pie” and “Bar-of-Pie” break down a slice of a pie as a pie or bar sub-chart respectively (this also enables import of such charts from OOXML files created with Microsoft Office)
- Text inside chart’s titles, text boxes and shapes (and parts thereof) can now be formatted using the Character dialog
Security
- Several improvements to the management of formatting options, which can be now announced properly by screen readers
Interoperability
- New mode of password-based ODF encryption
- Support importing and exporting OOXML pivot table (cell) format definitions
- PPTX files with heavy use of custom shapes now open faster