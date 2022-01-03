Versie 2.3.1 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. Deze uitgave moet het probleem verhelpen dat een kloonaktie op 0% blijft hangen en bevat twee bijgewerkte vertalingen.

Download the 64-bit version of Rescuezilla: rescuezilla-2.3.1-64bit.impish.iso (recommended). There is also an alternative Rescuezilla v2.3.1 ISO image based on the Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal) long-term support release: rescuezilla-2.3.1-64bit.focal.iso which on some machines may be able to boot more reliably than the recommended Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish) release above.

Flash the Rescuezilla image to a USB stick using balenaEtcher (this will erase all data on your USB stick). Reboot your PC and boot from USB. If you have trouble reaching the desktop, try the 'Graphical Fallback Mode' menu item.

Rescuezilla v2.3.1 fixes the "clone operation stuck at 0%" bug which was introduced in Rescuezilla v2.3.0 last week. Sorry for the oversight. It's recommended all users upgrade:

Fixed "Clone always stuck at 0%" issue introduced in v2.3.0 (#297)

Added Korean/한국어 translation (ko-KR) (using Weblate)

Significantly updated existing Italian/Italiano translation (it-IT) (using Weblate)

I am aiming to release a feature update in February 2022, in addition to the scheduled 6-monthly May 2022 feature update to try and maintain the project's velocity.

For full details available in the changelog.