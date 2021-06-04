Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Rescuezilla 2.2

Rescuezilla logo (79 pix)Versie 2.2 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release notes

Flash the Rescuezilla image to a USB stick using balenaEtcher (this will erase all data on your USB stick). Reboot your PC and boot from USB. Rescuezilla v2.2 adds the highly-requested ‘cloning’ feature, support for virtual machine images and more. Here is a partial list of what’s changed:

  • Implemented cloning (direct 'device-to-device' mode) (#47)
  • Added ability to restore and explore all virtual machine image formats supported by qemu-nbd (#192)
    (VirtualBox’s VDI, VMWare’s VMDK, Qemu’s QCOW2, HyperV's VHDx, raw .dd/.img and many more)
  • Added ability to restore and explore images created by all remaining open-source imaging frontends (#194)
    (Redo Rescue, Foxclone, FSArchiver, Redo v0.9.2 and very-early handling of FOG Project images)
  • Added ability to customize compression format (gzip, zstandard, uncompressed) and compression level (#170)
  • Implemented remaining Clonezilla image restore logic to improve handling of many corner cases: (#146)
    • Grows filesystem to fit partition size (but almost always filesystem size is already equal to partition size)
    • Runs filesystem check on all restored filesystems
    • Clears the NTFS volume dirty flag, for source during backup/clone and destination for restore/clone
    • Removes the udev MAC address records (if any) using Clonezilla script
    • Re-install the syslinux bootloader (if any) using Clonezilla script
    • Re-install the GRUB bootloader (if any) using Clonezilla script
    • Update initramfs (if any) using Clonezilla script
    • Relocates all NTFS filesystems using geometry from sfdisk or (if available) EDD (Enhanced Disk Device)
    • Restores LVM VG metadata with --force to match a recent Clonezilla patch referring to thin-pool LVs
    • Ensures each LVM VG metadata once is only restored once to support newer versions of vgcfgrestore
    • Updates EFI NVRAM for the boot device
  • Replaces Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy) build with build based on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute) for best support of new hardware
  • Added option to shutdown or reboot after operation completes successfully (#165)
  • Added ability to connect to NFS and SSH (SFTP) network shared folders (#81, #118)
  • Added ability to write a description for backup images (#137)
  • Added ability to make a screenshot by pressing Print Screen (#166)
  • Switched to using Weblate to manage translations:
  • Added translations:
    • Swedish/Svenska (sv-SE) (#186)
    • Turkish/Türkçe (tr-TR) (#89)
    • Chinese (Simplified)/中文(简体) (zh-CN) (#191)
    • Chinese (Traditional)/中文(繁體) (zh-Hant)
    • Norwegian Bokmål/Norsk Bokmål (nb-NO)
    • Russian/Русский (ru-RU)
    • Dansk/Danish (da-DK)

For full details available in the changelog.

Rescuezilla has a 6 monthly release cycle, so the next version should be released in November 2021. Though usually there are smaller releases before then for bug fixes and also translation updates.

Versienummer 2.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Rescuezilla
Download https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.2
Bestandsgrootte 904,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

0Uruk-Hai
4 juni 2021 18:18
Ik heb Rescuezilla net even thuis uitgeprobeerd, maar zonder succes.

Ik wilde een image maken op een externe via USB aangesloten harde schijf in NTFS indeling, maar Rescuezilla kreeg van alles niet voor elkaar. Hij kon niet mounten en Windows 10 zou in hibernation mode staan (ik had vooraf Windows 10 afsluiten gekozen, dus daar sta ik van te kijken).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 4 juni 2021 18:19]

+2ErikvanStraten
@Uruk-Hai4 juni 2021 21:21
Simpele oplossing: voer een restart uit i.p.v. een shutdown (als je vooraf een bootable USB device heb aangesloten, start die meteen op).

In tegenstelling van tot wat je zou verwachten, sluit een shutdown niet "netjes af", maar is een soort hibernation. Bijv. in het master boot record zal dan nog een "dirty" flag gezet zijn, waardoor je een 'filesystem possibly damaged' o.i.d. melding krijgt nadat je zo'n back-up image hebt teruggezet.

Zie o.a. deze How-To Geek pagina.

Mijn privé-W10-laptop heb ik zo geconfigureerd dat deze altijd een echte shutdown doet, maar als ik als laatste een USB device heb ge-unmount werkt dat vaak niet goed; beeld wordt zwart maar er blijft nog iets draaien, en HDD-LED blijft aan.
0Uruk-Hai
@ErikvanStraten5 juni 2021 07:15
Bedankt. Ik heb Windows 10 volledig afgesloten, maar nu krijg ik nog sneller een andere foutmelding (ter verduidelijking: ik typ dit via de Firefox browser van Rescuezilla):
/mnt/backup/04juni2021/parts: Unable to fully process the image associated with the following partitions:
sdb3: ntfs
This can happen when loading images which Clonezilla was unable to completely backup. Any other filesystems within the image should be restorable as normal.
Geen idee wat er precies aan de hand is. Ik vermoed dat ik een speciale harde schijf aan moet sluiten. Eentje die niet NTFS geformatteerd is en waar nog geen andere data op staat.

Maar zover wil ik niet gaan. Ik heb ook nog Macrium Reflect Free 7 en dat werkt wel perfect met die externe schijf.

Ik was benieuwd naar het prestatieverschil tussen Macrium en Rescuezilla.
Ik blijf wel bij Macrium.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 5 juni 2021 07:28]

0ErikvanStraten
@Uruk-Hai5 juni 2021 10:56
Tenzij sdb3 op dat moment de partitie was waar je de back-up op maakte en Rescuezilla/Clonezilla dacht dat je ook die partitie zelf wilde back-uppen, heb ik geen idee wat er aan de hand was.

Zelf heb ik geen ervaring met Macrium Reflect maar wel redelijk wat met Clonezilla. Die laatste stelt m.i. wel heel veel en deels verwarrende vragen. De praktijk is dat je meestal haast hebt bij dit soort klussen, wellicht had ik vaker moeten scripten i.p.v. interactief af en toe fouten maken en opnieuw moeten beginnen. Maar bij scripten ben ik altijd bang dat sdc en sdb ineens verwisseld blijken. Dat sommige parameters met 0 en andere met 1 beginnen, helpt ook niet echt.

Anyway als een product goed bevalt is het natuurlijk een goed idee om alternatieven in de gaten te houden, maar ik zou pas overstappen als dat meer dan marginale voordelen biedt. De ins en outs van een product kennen is ook wat waard!
0rescuezilla
@Uruk-Hai5 juni 2021 15:18
Dit bericht geeft eenvoudigweg aan dat de eerste back-upafbeelding die u hebt gemaakt de NTFS-partitie mist.

Dit is logisch omdat die eerste back-up mislukte: het had een "slaapstand" Windows-partitie.

U kunt de eerste back-upmap verwijderen en vervolgens met Rescuezilla een nieuwe back-upimage van de Windows-schijf maken. Omdat je sindsdien je Windows-computer opnieuw hebt opgestart, staat de partitie niet in de "slaapstand", dus de back-up zal slagen. Wanneer Rescuezilla vervolgens uw bestaande back-ups scant, is de NTFS-partitie nu aanwezig, zodat er geen fout wordt weergegeven.

Het heeft in feite een slecht beeld gedetecteerd en probeerde u dat te vertellen! :)
0Uruk-Hai
@rescuezilla5 juni 2021 19:08
Nee, ik kan de eerste backupmap niet verwijderen, want die staat er of niet op of ik kan hem niet vinden.
0SCS2
@Uruk-Hai4 juni 2021 18:57
snelle gedachte: Win fast boot uitzetten.. Win10 sluit vaak niet echt af.
+1Mr777
4 juni 2021 12:49
Eindelijk, ik hoop dat dit een succesvol project wordt... Het oogt in ieder geval al een stuk gebruiksvriendelijker dan die hopeloos verouderde interface van Clonezilla.
+1The Zep Man
@Mr7774 juni 2021 14:56
Het oogt in ieder geval al een stuk gebruiksvriendelijker dan die hopeloos verouderde interface van Clonezilla.
Wat maakt mij een ouderwetse interface uit? Als die maar functioneel is.

Ervaren Clonezilla gebruikers scripten bovendien alles aan elkaar. Dus waarom überhaupt eigenlijk nog een user interface? :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 4 juni 2021 14:59]

+1thanx
4 juni 2021 13:18
Als dit programma een clone kan maken, kan het dan ook de SID aanpassen?
Zoiets als Ghost Walker of NewSid vroeger?
+1beerse

@thanx4 juni 2021 15:12
Sysinternals heeft daarvoor toch NewSid? (https://docs.microsoft.co...nternals/downloads/newsid) Of komt dat uit een andere hoed?
Daarnaast: bij clonen van msWindows pc-s is voor zover ik weet sinds windows vista / windows 2008 geen new-sid meer nodig, dat doet ze zelf 'semi-automatisch' als ze herkend dat ze op wel heel erg andere hardware draait.
Daarnaast: de msWindows methode is volgens mij om op de juiste manier uit te gaan voordat je gaat clonenen: sysprep al is dat volgens mij van voor w2008... (https://docs.microsoft.co...er-2003/cc783215(v=ws.10) en https://docs.microsoft.co...-and-8/hh825209(v=win.10) )

Zie ook: https://docs.microsoft.co...llations-disk-duplication
0redfoxert
@thanx4 juni 2021 13:30
of je sysprepped je machine voor het clonen?
+1killer4king
4 juni 2021 12:29
sounds good .. was al even op zoek naar een goed backup prog .. is al geleden van de DOS tijdperk dat ik nog een goed free iets had (gebruikte nu ff COMODO backup .. maar die had toch wat mankementen naar mijn gevoel...) ga deze dus zeker eens aan de tand voelen
0MD1975
4 juni 2021 14:14
Nieuw uniek SID is niet meer nodig, enkel bij domain controllers is het van belang dat ze een unieke hebben.
https://docs.microsoft.co...hine-sids-and-other-myths
0The Zep Man
@MD19754 juni 2021 15:02
Finally, without a thorough review of the Windows source code and every third party application, I’d say it is premature to say that nothing else depends on unique SIDs.
0IrBaboon79
@MD19754 juni 2021 19:37
Zet maar eens een paar geclonede Windows server VMs aan een WSUS… grote kans dat die spontaan landje-pik (of beter, host naam/ip-pik) gaan spelen en elkaar blijven afwisselen in de view.
Sid uit de registry kieperen, wsus db resetten en probleem is weg… :)
0Rushhour77
4 juni 2021 14:30
Weet iemand misschien of je hiermee ook een image kan maken van Windows met bitlocker? En is deze image te restoren op een andere machine dan de bron?
0The Zep Man
@Rushhour774 juni 2021 14:57
Weet iemand misschien of je hiermee ook een image kan maken van Windows met bitlocker?
Ja. Dat gaat in 'raw' mode en compressie gaat niet werken, dus je moet op je backupdoel net zo veel ruimte vrij hebben als op de bron.
En is deze image te restoren op een andere machine dan de bron?
Je kan het image herstellen op een andere machine. Of je ermee kan booten is een andere kwestie. Wellicht met een BitLocker recovery key.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 4 juni 2021 14:58]

0zzzzap
@Rushhour774 juni 2021 15:02
Als je bitlocker gebruikt in combinatie met een TPM chip, dan is clonen erg zinloos, immers de sleutel om te decrypten zit in die chip.
Je kan bitlocker ook op basis van soft-keys doen als je via gpedit.msc/gpmc.msc een aantal bitlocker instellingen wijzigt. Echter, omdat je schijf versleuteld is, zal elke willekeurige clone-software je disk blok-voor-blok moeten clonen, en niet clonen op basis van de inhoud van je NTFS/ReFS bestandssyteem.
0The Zep Man
@zzzzap4 juni 2021 17:27
Als je bitlocker gebruikt in combinatie met een TPM chip, dan is clonen erg zinloos
Niet met een recovery key.
0beerse

@Rushhour774 juni 2021 15:20
In het algemeen: als je een image trekt door te booten van een extern medium, dan moet die nieuwe boot de bitlocker encryptie kunnen doorbreken: zij de tools en jij het wachtwoord is de nette methode. Of deze (of een andere) tool met bitlocker (of veracrytpt of wel e encryptie dan ook) mee kan werken staat ongetwijfeld in de specificaties.

eehh, correctie: De image systemen die zelf booten kunnen heel goed een kopie trekken van een encrypted volume, of dat nu bitlocker, veracrypt of wat dan ook is. Houdt er dan wel rekening mee dat het image encrypted is. Wat je terug zet is dus nog steeds encrypted. Wil je er daarna mee werken, dan moet je de juiste wachtwoorden op de juiste plaats hebben.

Als je een ander image tool gebruikt dat 'live' het image overzet, dan heb je geen last van bitlocker, dat wordt dan door het draaiende systeem al gedaan.

Voor zover ik kan zien hebben we het hier over een zelf-bootend systeem. Dan moet jij dus het wachtwoord opduiken en intikken. Of er van uit gaan dat je image encrypted is en een encrypted systeem terug zet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

