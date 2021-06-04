Versie 2.2 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Flash the Rescuezilla image to a USB stick using balenaEtcher (this will erase all data on your USB stick). Reboot your PC and boot from USB. Rescuezilla v2.2 adds the highly-requested ‘cloning’ feature, support for virtual machine images and more. Here is a partial list of what’s changed:

Implemented cloning (direct 'device-to-device' mode) (#47)

Added ability to restore and explore all virtual machine image formats supported by qemu-nbd (#192)

(VirtualBox’s VDI, VMWare’s VMDK, Qemu’s QCOW2, HyperV's VHDx, raw .dd/.img and many more)

Added ability to restore and explore images created by all remaining open-source imaging frontends (#194)

(Redo Rescue, Foxclone, FSArchiver, Redo v0.9.2 and very-early handling of FOG Project images)

Added ability to customize compression format (gzip, zstandard, uncompressed) and compression level (#170)

Implemented remaining Clonezilla image restore logic to improve handling of many corner cases: (#146) Grows filesystem to fit partition size (but almost always filesystem size is already equal to partition size) Runs filesystem check on all restored filesystems Clears the NTFS volume dirty flag, for source during backup/clone and destination for restore/clone Removes the udev MAC address records (if any) using Clonezilla script Re-install the syslinux bootloader (if any) using Clonezilla script Re-install the GRUB bootloader (if any) using Clonezilla script Update initramfs (if any) using Clonezilla script Relocates all NTFS filesystems using geometry from sfdisk or (if available) EDD (Enhanced Disk Device) Restores LVM VG metadata with --force to match a recent Clonezilla patch referring to thin-pool LVs Ensures each LVM VG metadata once is only restored once to support newer versions of vgcfgrestore Updates EFI NVRAM for the boot device

Replaces Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy) build with build based on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute) for best support of new hardware

Added option to shutdown or reboot after operation completes successfully (#165)

Added ability to connect to NFS and SSH (SFTP) network shared folders (#81, #118)

Added ability to write a description for backup images (#137)

Added ability to make a screenshot by pressing Print Screen (#166)

Switched to using Weblate to manage translations:

Added translations: Swedish/Svenska (sv-SE) (#186) Turkish/Türkçe (tr-TR) (#89) Chinese (Simplified)/中文(简体) (zh-CN) (#191) Chinese (Traditional)/中文(繁體) (zh-Hant) Norwegian Bokmål/Norsk Bokmål (nb-NO) Russian/Русский (ru-RU) Dansk/Danish (da-DK)



For full details available in the changelog.

Rescuezilla has a 6 monthly release cycle, so the next version should be released in November 2021. Though usually there are smaller releases before then for bug fixes and also translation updates.