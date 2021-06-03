Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Clonezilla Live 2.7.2-38

Clonezilla logo (79 pix) Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 2.7.2.38 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes from 2.7.1-22
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2021/May/30).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 5.10.40-1.
  • Package systemd was updated to 248.3-1, and this might have fixed this issue
  • Add "VGA with large font & To RAM" (using nomodeset) in the boot menu, and move "KMS with large font & To RAM" to submenu. This can be an alternative solution for jfbterm not working in KMS mode for some VGA cards.
  • Add ocs-park-disks before rebooting/halting in Clonezilla live. Thanks DDD for this requesting. Ref
  • Improve to process the volume header of Veracrypt. Add two files: ocs-save-veracrypt-vh & ocs-restore-veracrypt-vh Ref
  • Add "--force" for vgcfgrestore to force metadata restore even with thin pool LVs.
  • Add boot parameter echo_ocs_repository, so that when it's assigned as "no", the prompt about mounting image repository can be hidden. Thanks to ottokang for asking this.
  • Update singularity-debian-ocs.def: include ezio instead of ezio-static
  • Disable sleep and hibernate for live system. Ref
  • Manually applied the patches for timeout and exit code for ocs-iso and ocs-live-dev. Thanks to Vitaly for these MRs. Ref
  • ocs-live-feed-img: make timeout_max shorter as "60".
  • Not to detect wifi device linking status for ocs-live-netcfg. Add wl.* to net device list.
  • Boot menu: Set KMS+To RAM and To RAM at 1st and 2nd level of boot menu. Remove words "Default settings" from the boot menu. Thanks to Lord65 for this suggestion.
  • ocs-sr: change -sspt as -scpt. Add an option to force choosing disk name in saveparts mode in the expert mode.
  • Add -gb/-cb in the advanced menu of ocs-sr so that b2sum can be used to create the checksum of image files. Thanks to Ramon Fischer for this suggestion. Ref
  • Switch to use b2sum instead of md5sum in chksum_cmd_for_files_in_dev of drbl-ocs.conf.
  • Add -ssnf, --skip-set-netboot-first in the dcs, i.e., drbl-ocs so that the variable efi_netboot_1st_in_nvram in drbl-ocs.conf can be changed when running dcs.
  • Add the option -sspt, --skip-save-part-table for ocs-sr & drbl-ocs. The allows to save and restore a whole disk without any partition by dd. E.g., save: ocs-sr -q2 -c -j2 -sspt -z9p -i 4096 -sfsck -senc -p choose saveparts my-img sda restore: ocs-sr -e1 auto -e2 -t -r -j2 -c -k -scr -p choose -f sda restoreparts my-img sda Thanks to Steven Lewis for asking this. Ref
  • ocs_chkimg: do not exit if no partition table. This allows the image saved for whole disk as a file system (e.g., /dev/sda) by saving mode saveparts.
  • Include package jq. Thanks to Rumata Estorskiy for asking this
Bug fixes
  • The command in Info-saved-by-cmd.txt was not correctly saved when ocs-sr is run directly, not from the TUI interactive mode.
  • Set ntp off in live-hook for Clonezilla/DRBL/GParted live. The previous method does not work. Thanks Jay B. for identify this issue.
  • Comment "IPAPPEND 1" in PXE config file. It fails the live-boot when pxebooting a clonezilla/drbl live client.
  • Exclude loop device as 1st-disk is used for device name in ocs-sr, since /dev/loop0 is for filesystem.squashfs from Clonezilla live.

Clonezilla

Versienummer 2.7.2-38
Releasestatus Final
Website Clonezilla
Download https://clonezilla.org/downloads.php
Bestandsgrootte 294,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-06-2021 12:2211

03-06-2021 • 12:22

11 Linkedin

Bron: Clonezilla

Update-historie

09-01 Clonezilla Live 2.8.1-12 3
27-11 Clonezilla Live 2.8.0-27 26
25-08 Clonezilla Live 2.7.3-19 8
06-'21 Clonezilla Live 2.7.2-38 11
01-'21 Clonezilla live 2.7.1-22 10
11-'20 Clonezilla 2.7.0-10 7
07-'20 Clonezilla 2.6.7-28 25
02-'16 Clonezilla 2.4.5-20 3
10-'15 Clonezilla 2.4.2-61 3
05-'11 Clonezilla 1.2.8-42 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

Clonezilla

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+17+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1grrfield
3 juni 2021 12:49
Dit is waarschijnlijk wel een uiterst veelzijdig programma, maar absoluut niet iets voor een leek. Ik heb geprobeerd om dit te gebruiken om een backup te nemen van de SD van mijn Raspberry. Bij het terugzetten op de zelfde SD bleken de grootte van source en destination telkens wat te verschillen. Gezien de hoeveelheid switches en opties en mijn beperkte kennis ben ik er nooit in geslaagd om een restore te maken (of een backup in de eerste plaats).
+1UTMachine
@grrfield3 juni 2021 13:00
Voor Raspberry Pi zijn er veel andere (betere) tools om een backup/restore te doen. Clonezilla lijkt mij minder geschikt hiervoor.
+1grrfield
@UTMachine3 juni 2021 13:18
Je reactie was top geweest als ik een paar alternatieven van je kon krijgen :)
0UTMachine
@grrfield3 juni 2021 13:26
2e hint in google :-)
https://magpi.raspberrypi.org/articles/back-up-raspberry-pi
+1grrfield
@UTMachine3 juni 2021 13:38
Ik gebruik duck duck go :)

Ik vind wel alternatieven, maar ik was eigenlijk gewoon benieuwd wat jij zou aanraden.
+1MDXTweaker
@grrfield3 juni 2021 13:57
Deze gebruik ik sinds een tijdje, inclusief de tips die in de reactie staan om het image te zippen. Werkt prima, backup naar NAS en die wordt dagelijks naar de Google Cloud gekopieerd.

https://ehoco.nl/automatische-raspberry-pi-backup/
0Whaa
@MDXTweaker3 juni 2021 15:52
Dank je! heel handig :)
+1gepebril
@grrfield3 juni 2021 13:17
Het kan best tricky zijn.
En er is een verschil in disk != partitie, wellicht was dat het probleem
Heb er tot nu toe heel veel baat bij gehad, vooral icm backups via ssh maken. Zelfs partities die via Bitlocker geencrypt waren waren gingen bitje-voor-bitje succesvol.
Dus boot van USB-stick en resultaat naar linux machine schrijven via netwerk.

zou het iig niet via commandline proberen, maar altijd via menu's een backup te maken. En iets simpels proberen en screenshots van de menu's maken en opslaan. Dus van iets backup maken en restoren. Dan heb je, heldere instructies voor jaren. Volgens mij is er in alle jaren niet zo veel verandert.

Backup van SD kan natuurlijk eenvoudig met DD commando op linux omgeving. Wel heel veel geduld hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door gepebril op 3 juni 2021 13:19]

0KoalaBear84
@grrfield4 juni 2021 13:18
Zag een update voorbij komen, en op de GitHub stond: "Yes, Rescuezilla is the Clonezilla GUI (graphical user interface) that you might have been looking for."

We gaan 'm toevoegen, volgende keer eens testen. Vind CloneZilla veel te gevaarlijk en complex. Bang dat ik het verkeerde overschrijf.

downloads: Rescuezilla 2.2
+1idef1x
3 juni 2021 15:24
Werkt alleen niet met een RST nvme disk merkte ik toen ik mijn gloednieuwe laptap wilde backuppen voor ik hem uberhaupt zou starten in Windows. Verder puik stukje software :)
0- peter -
3 juni 2021 21:20
Prettige software, gebruik t bij overzetten schijf naar nieuwe laptop. Kan ook resizen als de target bijv groter is. Ook handig als backup naar netwerk server.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True