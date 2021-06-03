Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 2.7.2.38 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes from 2.7.1-22 The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2021/May/30).

Linux kernel was updated to 5.10.40-1.

Package systemd was updated to 248.3-1, and this might have fixed this issue

Add "VGA with large font & To RAM" (using nomodeset) in the boot menu, and move "KMS with large font & To RAM" to submenu. This can be an alternative solution for jfbterm not working in KMS mode for some VGA cards.

Add ocs-park-disks before rebooting/halting in Clonezilla live. Thanks DDD for this requesting. Ref

Improve to process the volume header of Veracrypt. Add two files: ocs-save-veracrypt-vh & ocs-restore-veracrypt-vh Ref

Add "--force" for vgcfgrestore to force metadata restore even with thin pool LVs.

Add boot parameter echo_ocs_repository, so that when it's assigned as "no", the prompt about mounting image repository can be hidden. Thanks to ottokang for asking this.

Update singularity-debian-ocs.def: include ezio instead of ezio-static

Disable sleep and hibernate for live system. Ref

Manually applied the patches for timeout and exit code for ocs-iso and ocs-live-dev. Thanks to Vitaly for these MRs. Ref

ocs-live-feed-img: make timeout_max shorter as "60".

Not to detect wifi device linking status for ocs-live-netcfg. Add wl.* to net device list.

Boot menu: Set KMS+To RAM and To RAM at 1st and 2nd level of boot menu. Remove words "Default settings" from the boot menu. Thanks to Lord65 for this suggestion.

ocs-sr: change -sspt as -scpt. Add an option to force choosing disk name in saveparts mode in the expert mode.

Add -gb/-cb in the advanced menu of ocs-sr so that b2sum can be used to create the checksum of image files. Thanks to Ramon Fischer for this suggestion. Ref

Switch to use b2sum instead of md5sum in chksum_cmd_for_files_in_dev of drbl-ocs.conf.

Add -ssnf, --skip-set-netboot-first in the dcs, i.e., drbl-ocs so that the variable efi_netboot_1st_in_nvram in drbl-ocs.conf can be changed when running dcs.

Add the option -sspt, --skip-save-part-table for ocs-sr & drbl-ocs. The allows to save and restore a whole disk without any partition by dd. E.g., save: ocs-sr -q2 -c -j2 -sspt -z9p -i 4096 -sfsck -senc -p choose saveparts my-img sda restore: ocs-sr -e1 auto -e2 -t -r -j2 -c -k -scr -p choose -f sda restoreparts my-img sda Thanks to Steven Lewis for asking this. Ref

ocs_chkimg: do not exit if no partition table. This allows the image saved for whole disk as a file system (e.g., /dev/sda) by saving mode saveparts.

Include package jq. Thanks to Rumata Estorskiy for asking this Bug fixes The command in Info-saved-by-cmd.txt was not correctly saved when ocs-sr is run directly, not from the TUI interactive mode.

Set ntp off in live-hook for Clonezilla/DRBL/GParted live. The previous method does not work. Thanks Jay B. for identify this issue.

Comment "IPAPPEND 1" in PXE config file. It fails the live-boot when pxebooting a clonezilla/drbl live client.

Exclude loop device as 1st-disk is used for device name in ocs-sr, since /dev/loop0 is for filesystem.squashfs from Clonezilla live.