Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2021.2 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de release notes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Summary of the changelog since the 2021.1 release from February 2021:
- Releasing Kaboxer v1.0 - Introducing Kali Applications Boxer v1.0! Applications in containers
- Releasing Kali-Tweaks v1.0 - Our way to make it easier to configure Kali Linux to your taste
- Refreshed Bleeding-Edge branch - We did a complete make over for our backend that produces packages for the latest updates
- Disabled privileged ports - Opening a listener on ports 1024/TCP-UDP and below no longer requires super-user access
- New tools added - Ghidra & Visual Studio Code. Along with CloudBrute, Dirsearch, Feroxbuster, pacu, peirates, & Quark-Engine
- Theme enhancements - We added a way to quickly swap between double & one-line terminal prompt and made Xfce4 Quick launch + file manager tweaks
- Desktop wallpaper & login background updates - Default images have changed with more to choose from
- Raspberry Pi images recharged - RPi 400 fully supported, built-in bluetooth working, & first-run wait time dramatically reduced
- Kali NetHunter support for Android 11 - Android 11 support and various other improvements for our NetHunter platform
- More Docker support - Now supporting ARM64 & ARM v7 (along with previous AMD64)
- Parallels support - Kali is fully supported for Apple M1 users who have Parallels
- Various bug fixes - Pkexec patched, Wireshark permissions, command-not-found issues, & more accessibility features are all resolved