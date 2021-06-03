Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kali Linux 2021.2

Kali Linux logo (79 pix) Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2021.2 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de release notes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Summary of the changelog since the 2021.1 release from February 2021:

Kali Linux

Versienummer 2021.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Kali Linux
Download https://www.kali.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-06-2021 • 12:13

03-06-2021 • 12:13

Bron: Kali Linux

Update-historie

15-02 Kali Linux 2022.1 2
10-12 Kali Linux 2021.4 3
15-09 Kali Linux 2021.3 16
06-'21 Kali Linux 2021.2 3
02-'21 Kali Linux 2021.1 0
11-'20 Kali Linux 2020.4 13
08-'20 Kali Linux 2020.3 21
01-'20 Kali Linux 2020.1 6
11-'19 Kali Linux 2019.4 17
11-'18 Kali Linux 2018.4 6
Kali Linux

Reacties (3)

+1spaceboy
3 juni 2021 17:09
Iemand bekend of een compleet schone installatie hetzelfde resultaat oplevert als 2021.1 een update te geven? Er zitten wel wat issues bij die ik herken en graag gefixt wil.

Edit: wat wel typisch is: in de changelog staat bijvoorbeeld Feroxbuster en Ghidra nu erbij zitten. Maar die moet je nog gewoon handmatig zelf installeren, dus of ik zie iets over het hoofd of die changelog klopt niet. Ook raar dat een best wel oude versie van Burp er standaard in zit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door spaceboy op 4 juni 2021 09:42]

0Utzalwel
@spaceboy3 juni 2021 23:35
Liep jaren terug ook tegen kleine probleempjes aan, terminals die crashen, vast lopende sessies met Burp Suite etc. Er zijn veel fora te vinden die je kunnen helpen bijv https://forums.kali.org en als het daar niet staat dan kun je jouw probleem wellicht vinden op debian fora.
0beerse
@spaceboy4 juni 2021 15:42
Formeel zou je met gewoon blijven patchen/updaten/upgraden het zelfde systeem krijgen als wat je krijgt als je nu een frisse installatie doet.

Maar omdat de default instellingen over de tijd wel veranderen zal je bij een next-next-finish installatie van toen met updates en een next-next-finish installatie van nu wel afwijkingen krijgen omdat de defaults zijn aangepast. Bij het updaten zal je niet zomaar een andere tool voor de zelfde functionaliteit krijgen.

Als je jou huidige systeem inventariseert met alles wat er op geïnstalleerd staat en een nieuwe installatie doet met daarbij de keuze voor de zelfde tools, dan krijg je al meer het zelfde systeem terug. Dan nog jou configuratie en gegevens er op zetten en klaar is Clara.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

