Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 3.1.1-27 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2023/Nov/02).

Linux kernel was updated to 6.5.8-1.

Language files ca_ES, de_DE, el_GR.UTF-8, es_ES, fr_FR, ja_JP, pl_PL, sk_SK, and tr_TR were updated. Thanks to René Mérou, Michael Vinzenz, Stamatis Mavrogiorgis, Juan Ramón Martínez, Jean-Francois Nifenecker, Akira Yoshiyama, Kris, Ondrej Dzivy Balucha, and Volkan Gezer.

Partclone was updated to 0.3.27. Options --read-direct-io and --write-direct-io are available.

Package ezio was updated to 2.0.5. Some improvements from 2.0.3: * show version when running. * show save_path instead of name. * Torrent is larger than 4MB.

Packages acpitool, ntfs2btrfs, zfsutils-linux, and vim (not vim-tiny) are included in the live system.

Package mlocate was replaced by plocate.

Support an extra dir "root" for the root fs with grub reinstallation. This is for the case that Fedora >= 38 uses an extra dir "root" for root file system, i.e., /root/ under the root partition. Older system just puts the dirs (boot, usr, var, lib) in the / of root file system. Thanks to Bob Bobsled for reporting this issue. Ref

Add option "-edio" in the TUI wizard, which is used to enable direct IO when using Partclone to save or restore NVMe SSD.

ocs-park-disks: only park HDD, not SSD.

Since grub commands "linux/initrd" works for uEFI boot, no matter it's secure boot or not. Just use them, not using linuxefi/initrdefi.

Improved the mechanism for the reserved word name "all" when in the restoredisk/restoreparts mode. The reserved name "unmounted_disk" and "unmounted_parts" for restoredisk and restoreparts modes were added, respectively. Thanks to ottokang for this bug report.

Add the mechanism for multicast deployment from raw devices. Note: The options -bdt and -bsdf of ocs-live-feed-img are deprecated. They are replaced by -cdt and -csdf, it means cast (including bittorrent and multicast), not only for bittorrent only.

Default to use -z9p (parallel zstd compression) in the TUI when saving an image.

ocs-live-feed-img: implement options -ssnf & -iui. Ref

Allow bt_restoredisk mode to restore image to different device name. Ref, Ref.

Show disk ID path in the disk info.

When ocs_screen_blank="no" is assigned in the boot parameters, the console won't blank.

Memtest86+ was updated to v6.20. Thanks to ottokang.

Allow choosing NIC in lite server mode when multiple network cards exist. Thanks to Date Huang and Nate Carr for asking this. Ref Bug Fixes Cloning paritition loop for multiple LVs. Thanks for all the bug reporters. Ref

ocs-resize-part: workaround to avoid fatresize bug. A workaround to avoid fatresize 1.1.0 bug. We do not extend it to the boundary. Just try to resize it smaller. Ref