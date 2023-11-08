Software-update: Clonezilla 3.1.1-27

Clonezilla logo (90 pix) Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 3.1.1-27 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2023/Nov/02).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 6.5.8-1.
  • Language files ca_ES, de_DE, el_GR.UTF-8, es_ES, fr_FR, ja_JP, pl_PL, sk_SK, and tr_TR were updated. Thanks to René Mérou, Michael Vinzenz, Stamatis Mavrogiorgis, Juan Ramón Martínez, Jean-Francois Nifenecker, Akira Yoshiyama, Kris, Ondrej Dzivy Balucha, and Volkan Gezer.
  • Partclone was updated to 0.3.27. Options --read-direct-io and --write-direct-io are available.
  • Package ezio was updated to 2.0.5. Some improvements from 2.0.3: * show version when running. * show save_path instead of name. * Torrent is larger than 4MB.
  • Packages acpitool, ntfs2btrfs, zfsutils-linux, and vim (not vim-tiny) are included in the live system.
  • Package mlocate was replaced by plocate.
  • Support an extra dir "root" for the root fs with grub reinstallation. This is for the case that Fedora >= 38 uses an extra dir "root" for root file system, i.e., /root/ under the root partition. Older system just puts the dirs (boot, usr, var, lib) in the / of root file system. Thanks to Bob Bobsled for reporting this issue. Ref
  • Add option "-edio" in the TUI wizard, which is used to enable direct IO when using Partclone to save or restore NVMe SSD.
  • ocs-park-disks: only park HDD, not SSD.
  • Since grub commands "linux/initrd" works for uEFI boot, no matter it's secure boot or not. Just use them, not using linuxefi/initrdefi.
  • Improved the mechanism for the reserved word name "all" when in the restoredisk/restoreparts mode. The reserved name "unmounted_disk" and "unmounted_parts" for restoredisk and restoreparts modes were added, respectively. Thanks to ottokang for this bug report.
  • Add the mechanism for multicast deployment from raw devices. Note: The options -bdt and -bsdf of ocs-live-feed-img are deprecated. They are replaced by -cdt and -csdf, it means cast (including bittorrent and multicast), not only for bittorrent only.
  • Default to use -z9p (parallel zstd compression) in the TUI when saving an image.
  • ocs-live-feed-img: implement options -ssnf & -iui. Ref
  • Allow bt_restoredisk mode to restore image to different device name. Ref, Ref.
  • Show disk ID path in the disk info.
  • When ocs_screen_blank="no" is assigned in the boot parameters, the console won't blank.
  • Memtest86+ was updated to v6.20. Thanks to ottokang.
  • Allow choosing NIC in lite server mode when multiple network cards exist. Thanks to Date Huang and Nate Carr for asking this. Ref
Bug Fixes
  • Cloning paritition loop for multiple LVs. Thanks for all the bug reporters. Ref
  • ocs-resize-part: workaround to avoid fatresize bug. A workaround to avoid fatresize 1.1.0 bug. We do not extend it to the boundary. Just try to resize it smaller. Ref

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-11-2023
Bekers 8 november 2023 11:49
Weet iemand of je hiermee ook een iso van een (bootable) usb-stick kunt maken. Ik krijg dat maar niet voor elkaar met andere programma's.

Voor de volledigheid/context. Ik heb met Rufus een win 11 usb stick gemaakt om op een VM binnen Truenas Scale te installeren. Via Rufus dus omdat dan die TPM 2.0 geen harde eis meer is. Maar ik krijg het niet voor elkaar om m'n sticky als geldig bootdevice in te stellen. Er lijkt iets niet helemaal goed te gaan met de USB passthrough.
Qalo @Bekers8 november 2023 13:29
Weet iemand of je hiermee ook een iso van een (bootable) usb-stick kunt maken. Ik krijg dat maar niet voor elkaar met andere programma's.
Naar mijn weten zou dit moeten lukken. Clonezilla doet niets anders dan een exacte kopie maken van datgene er op de media staat. Het zou dan niet uit moeten maken of dat van een harde schijf of een USB-stick komt. Enige waar je op moet letten is dat je de juiste device aanwijst.

Gewoon proberen en kijken hoe ver je komt. Ik voorzie zelf geen problemen, eerlijk gezegd.
Jean luc Picard @Bekers8 november 2023 22:05
Probeer ImgBurn, belena etcher of pasmark eens. Is al een tijd geleden, maar denk dat ik dit in het verleden met 1 van deze drie deed .
M. Schaap 8 november 2023 19:59
Ik heb dit programma gebruikt om bij het upgraden van een laptop een diskimage van de HDD te maken, en die vervolgens weer op de nieuw geplaatste SSD te zetten. Het programma is klein, heeft geen onnodige toeters en bellen en is daardoor simpel in gebruik, zelfs voor minder ervaren gebruikers.
Al Capino 9 november 2023 09:28
Ik heb het stukje freeware USB image tool in het verleden meermaals gebruikt voor images van bootable USB sticks.

https://www.alexpage.de/usb-image-tool/

Lees de FAQ even bij vragen. Heb dat zelf niet nodig gehad. Werkte direct OOTB.

Andere optie is het gratis tooltje van Passmark Software, ImageUSB. Heb ik verder geen ervaring mee maar kan ook hetzelfde doen.

https://www.osforensics.com/tools/write-usb-images.html

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

