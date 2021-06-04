Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: CentOS 8.4 (2105)

CentOS logo (75 pix) CentOS is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat gebaseerd is op Red Hat Enterprise Linux en zich profileert voor gebruik in enterprise-omgevingen. De naam is een afkorting van Community ENTerprise Operating System. In tegenstelling tot RHEL is CentOS gratis te gebruiken. Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, valt CentOS net buiten de top twintig. Versie 8.4 (2105) van CentOS is nu uitgebracht en de volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Upstream changes

See the Overview section of the upstream RHEL 8.4 release notes. Of particular note, this release adds the following new versions of software in optional module streams.

  • Python 3.9
  • SWIG 4.0
  • Subversion 1.14
  • Redis 6
  • PostgreSQL 13
  • MariaDB 10.5

Several rolling AppStream have been rebased to newer versions.

  • LLVM Toolset 11.0.0
  • Rust Toolset 1.49.0
  • Go Toolset 1.15.7
Fully Functional Boot ISO

Since the initial release of CentOS Linux 8, our boot ISO has suffered from a number of issues that resulted in users needing to enter a mirror URL manually. We recently resolved that issue in CentOS Stream 8, and have brought the same fixes to CentOS Linux 8 (2105). With this release the boot ISO will now default to using the closest mirror and no longer require entering a mirror URL manually.

Downgradeable Packages

We recently enabled downgradeable packages in CentOS Stream 8, and have brought that same change to CentOS Linux 8 (2105). Going forward users will be able to dnf downgrade packages if multiple packages are available.

Yum repo file and repoid changes

Recently we've done work so that CentOS Stream operates as a distribution independently of CentOS Linux. Continuing this work, we made some changes in CentOS Linux 8.3.2011 that make the process of migrating from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream easier. This meant that we needed to change the name of some files in /etc/yum.repos.d and update repoids to match.

As a good practice with any update, if you have made any local customizations to files in /etc (including the .repo files), you will want to compare with any .rpmnew files that are created for you. You may also want to update any scripts that you have that specify repoids using the --enablerepo or --disablerepo flags

CentOS 8 desktop

Versienummer 8.4 (2105)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website CentOS
Download https://wiki.centos.org/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-06-2021 11:3733

04-06-2021 • 11:37

33 Linkedin

Bron: CentOS

Update-historie

06-'21 CentOS 8.4 (2105) 33
12-'20 CentOS 8.3 (2011) 35
11-'20 CentOS 7 (2009) 14
06-'20 CentOS 8.2 (2004) 14
01-'20 CentOS 8 (1911) 13
09-'19 CentOS 8 (1905) 49
09-'19 CentOS 7 (1908) 0
12-'18 CentOS 7 (1810) 12
07-'18 CentOS 6.10 0
05-'18 CentOS 7 (1804) 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

CentOS

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (33)

-Moderatie-faq
-133033+111+25+30Ongemodereerd22
Wijzig sortering
+23dmaster
4 juni 2021 11:51
CentOS 8 stopt dus al aan het einde van het jaar met support. Indien je een RHEL clone wil draaien kun je beter kijken naar Alma Linux: https://almalinux.org/ of Rocky Linux: https://rockylinux.org/
+2faim
@3dmaster4 juni 2021 12:02
Of migreren naar CentOS Stream.
+2Eonfge
@faim4 juni 2021 12:55
Hier gebruiken we nu CentOS Stream en we zijn erg gewoon tevreden over. Het is inderdaad geen kopie meer van RHEL, maar voor ons is dat niet essentieel: Wij zoeken een stabiel, enterprise waardig OS, maar deze hoeft geen fancy certificering te hebben*. Wij een betrouwbaar OS, Red Hat een groep gratis testers voor een OS welke altijd al super betrouwbaar was.

Wat vele ook vergeten... het patchen van zaken in RHEL is een super bureaucratisch proces. Mijn hoop is juist dat CentOS Stream de facto een beter systeem opleverd omdat het makkelijker is om iets te patchen in RHEL. Hier heel wat uitleg:

https://medium.com/swlh/c...-its-awesome-5c45d944fb22

* Spoiler: CentOS was ook niet gecertificeerd, dan heb je RHEL nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eonfge op 4 juni 2021 13:09]

+1GunterO
@Eonfge4 juni 2021 14:53
"Upstream distro" en "stabiel, enterprise waardig OS" gaan helaas niet 100% samen ...
0Mellow Jack
@GunterO4 juni 2021 18:42
T is niet helemaal upstream zoals fedora

Hoe noem jij RHEL 8 in combinatie met EPEL dan?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mellow Jack op 4 juni 2021 18:44]

0NimRod1337
@Mellow Jack4 juni 2021 19:22
Ik snap de vergelijking die je trekt tussen EPEL en upstream/downstream niet.

https://developers.redhat...ream-means-for-developers

"In-between RHEL en Fedora" is toch upstream vanaf RHEL?
0Mellow Jack
@NimRod13374 juni 2021 23:27
Een standaard Cent OS 8 Stream is meer enterprise waardig en minder upstream tov een RHEL 8 die EPEL gebruikt :p

Tot nu toe is het niet zo erg als vele het schetsen. Wij hebben wat omgevingen draaien (niet veel). En tot nu toe merk je dat je idd iets eerder updates krijgt. Dat heeft tot nu geen echte issues opgeleverd. Het is soms zelfs een voordeel. Onze klanten draaien RHEL dus bij bijv Cent OS7 gaat eerst de omgeving v/d klant down en krijgen wij daarna pas de update :p Nu gaat het bij ons kapot en hebben wij een fix voor onze klant zodra zei de updates ontvangen :p

Ben dus heel benieuwd wat voor track record stream gaat opbouwen maar tot nu toe ben ik zelf geen "enterprise" onwaardigde situaties tegenkomen. Ook bij RHEL updates gaat t nog wel eens fout :p

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mellow Jack op 4 juni 2021 23:30]

0martdj
@Mellow Jack10 juni 2021 11:35
Ik gebruik ook CentOS 8 stream en dat gaat meestal prima. Wel had ik laatst een probleem dat na een update, KVM niet meer wilde starten. Hij kon een AMD kernel file niet vinden (Intel cpu). Dat bleek een known bug en was op te lossen door ergens een leeg bestandje aan te maken, maar dat was wel de eerste keer dat iets toch niet helemaal goed getest leek toen het in CentOS 8 stream terecht kwam.
0NimRod1337
@Eonfge4 juni 2021 13:35
Ik ben bang dat Stream wat minder enterpise en onvoorspelbaarder is dan RHEL of Centos tot nu toe. Omdat versies zomaar opgehoogd kunnen worden met mogelijk incompatible of deprecated configs tot gevolg. Want het is een rolling release voor zover ik begrijp. Ik heb geprobeerd op te zoeken waar Centos Stream nu staat maar Red Hat weet het volgens mij zelf niet eens: https://www.techrepublic....-centos-stream-confusion/ Onverstandig om daar dan productie mee te draaien als je het mij vraagt.

Edit: moet wel zeggen dat artikel van jou is een interessante kijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 4 juni 2021 15:49]

0rbr320
@NimRod13374 juni 2021 19:01
Ik ben bang dat Stream wat minder enterpise en onvoorspelbaarder is dan RHEL of Centos tot nu toe.
Ik hoor dat van meer mensen om me heen (collega's en dergelijke) en moet toch constateren dat die gedachten inderdaad voornamelijk geworteld zijn in angst, met name angst voor verandering.
Omdat versies zomaar opgehoogd kunnen worden met mogelijk incompatible of deprecated configs tot gevolg.
Dat gaat niet gebeuren, want dat is niet in het belang van Red Hat. Door CentOS de upstream te maken van Red Hat proberen ze het tot een testbed te maken waarmee de updates die naar Red Hat moeten komen in het veld getest kunnen worden. Deze updates zijn al uitvoerig intern getest door Red Hat, maar zij hebben logischerwijs maar een beperkte set aan hard- en softwareconfiguraties om tegen te testen. Ze zullen met de updates in CentOS Stream dus nooit zomaar naar een volgende major versie van een stuk software springen, net zoals ze dat in het verleden in Red Hat of CentOS nooit hebben gedaan, enkele uitzonderingen daar gelaten. Mocht er door een update naar een minor versie toch iets deprecated raken of zelfs stuk gaan dan zal dat zeer waarschijnlijk om security technische redenen zijn en wil je daar in je eigen omgeving waarschijnlijk hoe dan ook iets mee doen.
Want het is een rolling release voor zover ik begrijp.
Dat heb jij (en veel mensen met jou) dus verkeerd begrepen.
Ik heb geprobeerd op te zoeken waar Centos Stream nu staat maar Red Hat weet het volgens mij zelf niet eens: https://www.techrepublic....-centos-stream-confusion/
Een ding wat ik zeker wel met je eens ben is dat de informatievoorziening vanuit Red Hat met betrekking tot de wijzigingen in CentOS 8/Stream te wensen over laat. De informatie is er wel, maar is lastig te vinden. Dat komt mede omdat er in de tech wereld zoveel ophef was over de veranderingen, dat als je gaat zoeken op "centos stream" je voornamelijk artikelen vindt zoals waar jij naar linkt en niet de informatie direct van de bron. Ik had gehoopt dat Red Hat daar beter in was.
0NimRod1337
@rbr3204 juni 2021 19:13
Het is mij nog niet duidelijk waar het nu staat, downstream vanaf Fedora, en wordt RHEL bevroren vanuit Centos straks ipv Fedora? Angst voor verandering vind ik altijd zo simpel gedacht, meeste mensen proberen met de informatie die er is hardop denkend risico's in te schatten, dat is tenslotte waarvoor je op je werkplek zit. Gebrek aan goede informatie is daar een voorbeeld van.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 4 juni 2021 19:23]

0rbr320
@NimRod13374 juni 2021 19:32
Het is mij nog niet duidelijk waar het nu staat, downstream vanaf Fedora, en wordt RHEL bevroren vanuit Centos straks ipv Fedora?
Dat is volgens mij correct. Om eerlijk te zijn hou ik me nooit zo heel erg bezig met de relatie tussen Red Hat en Fedora, ik gebruik Fedora zelf namelijk niet.
+13dmaster
@faim4 juni 2021 12:28
Ja, alleen dat is dus een upstream distro, en daardoor niet 100% binary compatible met RHEL. Hetgeen wat nu net de reden was om CentOS te gebruiken :)
+2Ultraman
@3dmaster4 juni 2021 17:26
CentOS is ook niet 100% compatibel met Red Hat. Het komt er dicht in de buurt, maar het is niet "bug for bug compatible" zoals ook wel eens wordt gezegd. Dus als dat de reden was... dan kun je waarschijnlijk prima over naar CentOS Stream :)
0anvil
@Ultraman5 juni 2021 07:45
Nou, tot nu toe konden we vrijwel alle bugs in CentOS prima op RHEL produceren.

Mijn grootste zorg bij Stream is hoe 3rd party drivers/modules straks nog wel of net niet meer gaan werken. nVidia , BeeGFS , Lustre , DRBD en Mellanox Infiniband hebben allemaal kernel modules , die soms hard aan een specifieke kernel versie gelinked zijn.

De gouden combinatie van kernel en 3-4 van bovenstaande modules tegelijk op een systeem vinden is nu al lastig en wordt er vast niet makkelijker op , aangezien alle vendors hun code op RHEL testen.
0Hydranet
@3dmaster4 juni 2021 13:32
Of kijken naar Springdale Linux: https://puias.math.ias.edu/ of een "no-cost" RHEL subscription: https://developers.redhat...-red-hat-enterprise-linux

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 4 juni 2021 13:40]

+2rbr320
@Hydranet4 juni 2021 19:07
Wat ik vooral bijzonder vind aan de hele discussie rond CentOS Stream is dat mensen het blijkbaar normaal zijn gaan vinden in al die jaren dat een commercieel bedrijf productiesystemen draait, waar dus geld mee wordt verdient, op een besturingssysteem dat niets mag kosten. Ga eens kijken wat het je aan licenties zou kosten als je de hele handel op Windows Server zou draaien. Daar vallen de kosten voor een Red Hat subscription echt bij in het niet, en die zijn nog flexibeler ook met hoeveel instances je mag draaien en waar. Ook de ondersteuning van Red Hat is goed, ik heb er niets dan positieve ervaringen mee.
0Hydranet
@rbr3205 juni 2021 14:17
Het meeste van de code van RHEL valt onder GPL wat betekend dat ze de code moeten delen, want het is opensource. Het CentOS project gebruikte deze code en haalde alle logos en andere dingen m.b.t Redhat eruit en vervangde deze met Centos logos etc, ik weet niet alle details van licentie modellen maar dat is het ongeveer. CentOS zoals de naam al zegt was een Community Enterprise Operating System, als je een RHEL subscriptie neemt betaal je RHEL support dus als je ondersteuning nodig hebt en ergens niet uit komt. Er zijn bedrijven die wel RHEL willen draaien maar geen ondersteuning nodig hebben en/of kosten willen besparen en daarbij de keuze hebben gemaakt om CentOS te draaien. Er zijn genoeg bedrijven die geen ondersteuning nodig hebben maar toch een RHEL subscriptie nemen ze toch nog op Redhat terug kunnen vallen als iets heel erg fout zijn gaan op productie systemen.

Ik gebruikte op mijn thuis server en mijn vpsen CentOS, en ik draai grotendeel dingen waar ik zelf maak gebruik van maak en heb geen ondersteuning nodig. Dus daarbij is het fijn dat er RHEL clones en dan ik niet verplicht met om een RHEL subscriptie te nemen waar ik nooit gebruik van maak en het is fijn om keuze te hebben als ik wel een RHEL subscriptie zou willen nemen zou ik dat ook kunnen doen. Het nu is nu helemaal makkelijk omdat je voor persoonlijk gebruik nu een gratis RHEL licentie kan krijgen. Alleen ik gebruik liever een RHEL clone anders zit je aan subscription-manager vast en ben je afhankelijk van het CDN(Content Delivery Network) van Redhat en het werkt veel makkelijker om daar niet aan gekoppeld te zitten voor persoonlijk gebruik. Ik draai voor persoonlijk gebruik nu Springdale Linux, ik zal wel zien wat ik ga doen als straks RockyLinux uit is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 5 juni 2021 14:18]

0rbr320
@Hydranet5 juni 2021 17:53
Het is allemaal niet onwaar wat je zegt, maar ik merk dat ik mijn punt niet helemaal goed heb gemaakt. Het gaat me er niet om dat je voor thuisgebruik geen gratis RHEL kloon zou mogen gebruiken, dat moet je natuurlijk helemaal zelf weten. Voor dat soort doeleinden is CentOS Stream overigens prima geschikt, het is namelijk vrijwel net zo stabiel als RHEL alleen loop je een stukje vooruit met updates. En anders kun je voor dit gebruik tegenwoordig inderdaad ook een persoonlijke RHEL licentie krijgen waarmee je een flink aantal machines gewoon de officiële RHEL kan laten draaien, maar ik snap dat je de machines in je homelab niet per se aan de subscription manager van Red Hat wilt koppelen.

Ik heb er overigens ook geen bezwaar tegen dat een commercieel bedrijf een gratis RHEL kloon gebruikt omdat ze geen ondersteuning nodig denken te hebben. Dat is een risico dat je neemt als bedrijf en ik denk dat dat in de meeste gevallen prima is.

Waar ik moeite mee heb, en dat punt probeerde ik te maken, is dat mensen niet lijken te beseffen dat ook het ontwikkelen van FOSS software geld kost, het zijn niet allemaal maar uit de hand gelopen hobby projecten. Men lijkt te onderschatten hoe veel Red Hat bijdraagt aan de ontwikkeling van Free and Open Source Software in het algemeen en het Linux ecosysteem in het bijzonder. FOSS projecten die enterprise functionaliteit bieden zoals sssd, FreeIPA en diverse gedistribueerde of geclusterde bestandssystemen zouden niet op het niveau staan waar ze zich momenteel bevinden als er geen bedrijven waren geweest zoals Red Hat die daar aan bij zouden dragen. Natuurlijk doen ze dat niet uit altruïsme. Ze willen er graag iets voor terug, namelijk inkomsten uit het ondersteunen van deze software. Ik vind het dus heel normaal dat een bedrijf dat zijn bedrijfsvoering bouwt op open source software en daar vervolgens geld mee verdient, een deel van deel inkomsten terug investeert in het open source ecosysteem waar ze gebruik van maken. Of dat nu gaat door middel van het nemen van een subscription bij Red Hat of directe steun aan FOSS projecten maakt me eigenlijk niet uit.
0Hydranet
@rbr3205 juni 2021 18:01
Oh ja zo bedoel je, daar over ben ik het wel met je eens. Mensen geven liever geen geld meer uit en als het moet dan zo min mogelijk. Ik doneer zelf af en toe wel is hier en daar wat aan wat Opensource projecten waar ik gebruik van maak en ik heb bij een project wel is een probleem gemeld waar ik tegen aan liep en vervolgens de fix die ze hadden gemaakt getest en gemeld of het probleem verholpen was enz. Je kan op verschillende manieren bij dragen als je gebruik maakt van een Opensource project.
0Hellboy!
@Hydranet4 juni 2021 19:35
Idd met redhat developer account kun je ook aantal rhel systemen draaien. Gebruik dit ook voor studie
+1Aeternum
4 juni 2021 12:01
Enig idee hoe je dit bij transip moet gaan oplossen? (ter verduidelijking) Wanneer je een server daar hebt draaien met centos 8 kan je denk wel doorupgraden naar centos-stream echter een stabielere versie lijkt me wel handig

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aeternum op 4 juni 2021 12:03]

+1Erulezz
@Aeternum4 juni 2021 12:25
Je kunt een bestaand CentOS8 systeem vrij eenvoudig migreren naar Rocky Linux of AlmaLinux. Het is aan TransIP om een image van deze nieuwe systemen aan te bieden.

Nu moet je dus nog eerst CentOS8 installeren en daarna migreren naar Rocky of Alma.
0Aeternum
@Erulezz4 juni 2021 12:39
Dat zal denk ik helaas niet zo snel gebeuren die neem ik even terug, ik heb eerlijk gezegd geen idee. Ik kan me toch wel voorstellen dat ze hun klanten tegemoet willen komen. Het laatste wat zij willen is een bak virtuele servers die ongepatcht blijven

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aeternum op 4 juni 2021 12:42]

+1NimRod1337
@Aeternum4 juni 2021 13:43
Moven naar Alma is simpel: https://ostechnix.com/mig...-almalinux-deploy-script/ Drop in replacement voor Centos 8.

Alma heeft corporate backing, Rocky heeft enkele originele Centos devs, maar ja als het van RHEL 8 direct geforkt wordt hoeveel inbreng hebben die dan op het eindprocduct om het een 1 op 1 clone te laten blijven zijn. Mijn voorkeur gaat uit naar Alma, Rocky is nog een RC.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 4 juni 2021 13:45]

+1rickdtop
4 juni 2021 14:36
Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, valt CentOS net buiten de top twintig.
Ik zal je vertellen, DistroWatch is geen graadmeter, daar klopt niks van.
0Maurits van Baerle
@rickdtop4 juni 2021 15:50
Inderdaad. Het zijn de meest bezochte distro pagina’s op Distrowatch, niet de meest gebruikte Linux distro’s.

Ik denk dat CentOS (vanwege de populariteit voor servers) ergens in de top vijf meest gebruikt Linux varianten staat.
0Sjah
4 juni 2021 13:06
MX Linux op 1 in dat overzicht op DistroWatch? Nah....nee joh. De serieuze spelers zijn Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Manjaro, Pop OS!. Dan heb ik het over marktaandeel, qua techniek zal MX best serieus zijn.
0IrBaboon79
4 juni 2021 17:53
Na dat gedoe over spontaan ingekorte support en Stream hebben we voor een aankomend project maar gekozen voor Ubuntu LTS. Ben ik niet ontevreden over tot nu toe maar effectief doen die servetjes niet meer als een beetje Cassandra node spelen met een gig of honderd aan load; niet al te spannend. Later komt er nog een partij servers waarin een verzameling dockers gaan leven, maar hoe dat gaat lopen kan ik nu nog geen uitspraak over doen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door IrBaboon79 op 4 juni 2021 17:54]

0NimRod1337
@IrBaboon794 juni 2021 19:31
OpenShift :)
0IrBaboon79
@NimRod13374 juni 2021 19:39
Mjah, ik zit met 3rd party/vendors die dan gaan mekkeren over support want hun ouwe meuk…ik bedoel ‘latest/greatest’ … oplossing testen/supporten ze dan niet ; helaas is het redelijk specialistisch dus alternatieven zijn ook niet praktisch en de cultuur van de klant is dan ook nogal conservatief op veel gebieden - Ubuntu LTS 20.04 vs Centos 7 was al een hele discussie ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door IrBaboon79 op 4 juni 2021 19:46]

0BvdW1978
4 juni 2021 22:08
FreeBSD doet voor mij al meer dan 20 jaar onverstoorbaar wat het moet doen. Ik hoor het wel als het stof is neergedaald.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True