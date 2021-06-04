CentOS is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat gebaseerd is op Red Hat Enterprise Linux en zich profileert voor gebruik in enterprise-omgevingen. De naam is een afkorting van Community ENTerprise Operating System. In tegenstelling tot RHEL is CentOS gratis te gebruiken. Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, valt CentOS net buiten de top twintig. Versie 8.4 (2105) van CentOS is nu uitgebracht en de volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

See the Overview section of the upstream RHEL 8.4 release notes. Of particular note, this release adds the following new versions of software in optional module streams.

Python 3.9

SWIG 4.0

Subversion 1.14

Redis 6

PostgreSQL 13

MariaDB 10.5

Several rolling AppStream have been rebased to newer versions.

LLVM Toolset 11.0.0

Rust Toolset 1.49.0

Go Toolset 1.15.7

Since the initial release of CentOS Linux 8, our boot ISO has suffered from a number of issues that resulted in users needing to enter a mirror URL manually. We recently resolved that issue in CentOS Stream 8, and have brought the same fixes to CentOS Linux 8 (2105). With this release the boot ISO will now default to using the closest mirror and no longer require entering a mirror URL manually.

We recently enabled downgradeable packages in CentOS Stream 8, and have brought that same change to CentOS Linux 8 (2105). Going forward users will be able to dnf downgrade packages if multiple packages are available.

Recently we've done work so that CentOS Stream operates as a distribution independently of CentOS Linux. Continuing this work, we made some changes in CentOS Linux 8.3.2011 that make the process of migrating from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream easier. This meant that we needed to change the name of some files in /etc/yum.repos.d and update repoids to match.