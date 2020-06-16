Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CentOS 8.2 (2004)

CentOS logo (75 pix) CentOS is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat gebaseerd is op Red Hat Enterprise Linux en zich profileert voor gebruik in enterprise-omgevingen. De naam is een afkorting van Community ENTerprise Operating System. In tegenstelling tot RHEL is CentOS gratis te gebruiken. Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, valt CentOS net buiten de top tien. Elke twee jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie van CentOS, die vervolgens zeven jaar lang van updates wordt voorzien. Versie 8.2 (2004) van CentOS is nu uitgebracht en de volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. Bij nixCraft is meer te lezen over de veranderingen die in versie 8.2 zijn aangebracht.

CentOS Linux 8.2 (2004) release notes

Hello and welcome to the third CentOS-8 release. The CentOS Linux distribution is a stable, predictable, manageable and reproducible platform derived from the sources of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)1. You can read our official product announcement for this release.

CentOS conforms fully with Red Hat's redistribution policy and aims to have full functional compatibility with the upstream product. CentOS mainly changes packages to remove Red Hat's branding and artwork.

We have decided not to follow Red Hat's usage of Installation Roles. In CentOS Linux all content from every distribution 'channel' is made available to the user at time of installation.

Please read through the other sections before trying an install or reporting an issue.

This is the third release of a new distribution from the CentOS Project: CentOS Stream. CentOS Stream is a rolling-release Linux distro that exists as a mid-stream between the upstream development in Fedora Linux and the downstream development for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). It is a cleared-path to contributing into future minor releases of RHEL while interacting with Red Hat and other open source ecosystem developers. This pairs nicely with the existing contribution path in Fedora for future major releases of RHEL. You can read more on the CentOS Stream release notes page.

Versienummer 8.2 (2004)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website CentOS
Download https://wiki.centos.org/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

+1Uberprutser
16 juni 2020 09:05
Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, valt CentOS net buiten de top tien.
Van DistroWatch.com:
The DistroWatch Page Hit Ranking statistics are a light-hearted way of measuring the popularity of Linux distributions and other free operating systems among the visitors of this website. They correlate neither to usage nor to quality and should not be used to measure the market share of distributions. They simply show the number of times a distribution page on DistroWatch.com was accessed each day, nothing more.
+2roestje
@Uberprutser16 juni 2020 09:25
Dus als we allemaal even op https://distrowatch.com/table.php?distribution=centos klikken, dan zou CentOS volgende maand wel in de top 10 staan? :+
+1Uberprutser
@roestje16 juni 2020 09:57
Het vraagt bijna om een Uberprutser distro te compilen :+
+1TheVivaldi
@Uberprutser16 juni 2020 12:53
En zelfs dan wordt Distrowatch bij mijn weten meer bezocht door thuisgebruikers, terwijl CentOS meer zakelijk gebruikt wordt.
+1zx9r_mario
16 juni 2020 09:20
Zakelijk wordt Centos veel gebruikt, door bij hostingbedrijven als OS voor DirectAdmin bijvoorbeeld. Verder biedt Centos langer support dan Ubuntu LTS bijvoorbeeld.
+2_JGC_
@zx9r_mario16 juni 2020 17:46
Ubuntu levert 5 jaar support. Debian tegenwoordig ook. CentOS zit idd op zo'n 10 jaar.
Ik vraag me alleen af wat het voordeel is van een 10 jaar oud OS draaien als je er vervolgens een stuk 3rd party software als DirectAdmin met zelfgecompileerde software op gooit.

Waar Ubuntu en Debian gewoon in-place upgrades kunnen doen zonder al teveel downtime (tijdens het upgraden draaien je services - hetzij met korte onderbreking - gewoon door. Bij CentOS kan je vaak niet eens upgraden of moet dat offline met een ISO.
Ik heb nu een klant die inmiddels al vele jaren een VPS met CentOS 6 en Plesk draait, die moet eind dit jaar naar CentOS 7 of 8. Upgraden ga ik niet doen, backup trekken, hele zooi kaal installeren en daarna klantdata restoren.
0Crim
@_JGC_18 juni 2020 02:31
5 jaar is best kort voor een server, je wil eigenlijk geen OS updates doen gedurende de levensduur van de hardware. Meestal installeer je ook niet het nieuwste omdat je zomaar een jaar verder bent voor populaire software het OS ook (goed) ondersteund. Gelukkig kan je bij Ubuntu tegenwoordig ook 10 jaar support krijgen.

In het geval van van je klant zou ik gewoon een nieuwe VPS opzetten en een Plek migratie starten. Zo kan je veilig upgraden zonder downtime.
+1edvanleeuwen
16 juni 2020 12:56
Zijn er al ervaringen met migratie van Centos 7?
+1olson
@edvanleeuwen16 juni 2020 15:02
Ja, begin schoon met 8.x en bespaar je de hel. 8)7 8)7
+1maartenbe99
@edvanleeuwen16 juni 2020 19:28
Beste is een nieuwe CentOS 8 machine aanmaken en de applicaties overerdragen. CentOS biedt ook geen ondersteuning om een upgrade uit te voeren van CentOS 7 naar CentOS 8.
+1Bergen
16 juni 2020 09:08
2004 staat voor 2020-04, de maand waarop de de broncode van deze release is gebaseerd.
+1Mastofun
@Bergen16 juni 2020 09:16
Laatste windows versie is ook 2004
+1Yarisken
16 juni 2020 20:52
Na 10 - 12 jaar centos ben ik nu over naar ubuntu server 20.04.
Meeste applicaties die ik gebruik hebben betere support op ubuntu / debian dan centos.

