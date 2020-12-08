Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CentOS 8.3 (2011)

CentOS logo (75 pix) CentOS is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat gebaseerd is op Red Hat Enterprise Linux en zich profileert voor gebruik in enterprise-omgevingen. De naam is een afkorting van Community ENTerprise Operating System. In tegenstelling tot RHEL is CentOS gratis te gebruiken. Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, valt CentOS net onderin de top twintig. Elke twee jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie van CentOS, die vervolgens zeven jaar lang van updates wordt voorzien. Versie 8.3 (2011) van CentOS is nu uitgebracht en de volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:.

CentOS Linux 8.3 (2011) release notes

Hello and welcome to the third CentOS-8 release. The CentOS Linux distribution is a stable, predictable, manageable and reproducible platform derived from the sources of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). You can read our official product announcement for this release.

CentOS conforms fully with Red Hat's redistribution policy and aims to have full functional compatibility with the upstream product. CentOS mainly changes packages to remove Red Hat's branding and artwork.

We have decided not to follow Red Hat's usage of Installation Roles. In CentOS Linux all content from every distribution 'channel' is made available to the user at time of installation.

Please read through the other sections before trying an install or reporting an issue.

This is the third release of a new distribution from the CentOS Project: CentOS Stream. CentOS Stream is a rolling-release Linux distro that exists as a mid-stream between the upstream development in Fedora Linux and the downstream development for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). It is a cleared-path to contributing into future minor releases of RHEL while interacting with Red Hat and other open source ecosystem developers. This pairs nicely with the existing contribution path in Fedora for future major releases of RHEL. You can read more on the CentOS Stream release notes page.

CentOS 8 desktop

Versienummer 8.3 (2011)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website CentOS
Download https://wiki.centos.org/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 08-12-2020 12:58
35 • submitter: marccom

08-12-2020 • 12:58

35 Linkedin

Submitter: marccom

Bron: CentOS

Update-historie

06-'21 CentOS 8.4 (2105) 33
12-'20 CentOS 8.3 (2011) 35
11-'20 CentOS 7 (2009) 14
06-'20 CentOS 8.2 (2004) 14
01-'20 CentOS 8 (1911) 13
09-'19 CentOS 8 (1905) 49
09-'19 CentOS 7 (1908) 0
12-'18 CentOS 7 (1810) 12
07-'18 CentOS 6.10 0
05-'18 CentOS 7 (1804) 18
Meer historie

Reacties (35)

-Moderatie-faq
-135035+126+24+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+2rickdtop
8 december 2020 13:10
Wel opvallend dat Centos zo laag staat. Ik kom ze zo ontzettend vaak tegen.

Ah, deze website verklaard het:
They correlate neither to usage nor to quality and should not be used to measure the market share of distributions. They simply show the number of times a distribution page on DistroWatch.com was accessed each day, nothing more.

En 99/100 keer wordt Centos hier gebruikt als server, zonder grafische schil.
Daar krijg je geen bezoekers van ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door rickdtop op 8 december 2020 13:12]

+2Onno
@rickdtop8 december 2020 13:35
Die opmerking wordt ook (terecht) bij elke CentOS-update weer gemaakt, maar helaas blijft de auteur dat zinnetje telkens maar kopiëren.

Distrowatch is er zoals je gevonden hebt zelf gelukkig duidelijk over: dat lijstje zegt niks over de populariteit van distro's in het algemeen, maar gaat specifiek over de bezoekers van hun site.
0bbob
@Onno8 december 2020 14:47
Die opmerking wordt ook (terecht) bij elke CentOS-update weer gemaakt, maar helaas blijft de auteur dat zinnetje telkens maar kopiëren.

Distrowatch is er zoals je gevonden hebt zelf gelukkig duidelijk over: dat lijstje zegt niks over de populariteit van distro's in het algemeen, maar gaat specifiek over de bezoekers van hun site.
De auteur neemt dan helaas ook niet de moeite om commentaar van andere tweakers te lezen om daaruit te leren en het de volgende keer beter doen. Helaas is dit ook typisch voor tweakers, copy paste hup volgende artikel. Inhoud checken of even artikel wijzigen ho maar.
Premium artikelen zijn wat dat betreft ook niet veel beter en het zegt helaas ook wat over de kwaliteit van tweakers als medium.
+1L0g0ff
@bbob8 december 2020 23:03
Maar waarom kom je hier dan eigenlijk? En waarom neem je de moeite on dit centos artikel te lezen en nog een reactie te plaatsen ook.

Als je het echt niet eens bent met de content van een website dan is de website niet meer bezoeken de beste oplossing.

Ik doe dat ook al jaren met Facebook en Nu.nl en dat bevalt prima ;)
0bbob
@L0g0ff9 december 2020 10:31
Maar waarom kom je hier dan eigenlijk? En waarom neem je de moeite on dit centos artikel te lezen en nog een reactie te plaatsen ook.

Als je het echt niet eens bent met de content van een website dan is de website niet meer bezoeken de beste oplossing.

Ik doe dat ook al jaren met Facebook en Nu.nl en dat bevalt prima ;)
Waarom is dat voor jou dan belangrijk om te weten en waarom zou ik dat uit moeten leggen.
0L0g0ff
@bbob9 december 2020 10:59
Goeie vraag. Ik merk dat ik het jammer vind dat er de laatste tijd zo gebashed wordt op de auteurs.

Daarnaast klopt het ook niet wat je zegt dat deze auteur niet de moeite neemt om de comments te lezen.

Zie bijvoorbeeld Bart zijn reactie op: downloads: Python 3.9.1

En zeg nou zelf. Je gaat voor een meuk tracker bericht niet elke keer een hele nieuwe inleiding schrijven. Dat is toch copy/paste vorige inleiding verse changelog erbij en veel plezier ermee.
0bbob
@L0g0ff9 december 2020 14:34
Je noemt het bashen je mag het ook gewoon commentaar noemen.
Tweakers komt zelf met "premium" waarmee ze dan kwaliteit willen uitstralen.

In dit geval lees ik over centos en marktaandeel dat het dus door andere al keer op keer vermeld is dat dat niet klopt. Mag je dan niet de conclusie trekken dat commentaar niet gelezen wordt ?

Het copy/paste verhaal gaat niet alleen hier op maar ook voor artikelen waar men niet eens naar kijkt. Nieuwe inleiding schrijven in dit geval is 1x veranderen naar juiste en dan klopt het volgende copy paste verhaal weer.

Maar heb auteurs ook wel eens persoonlijk geschreven en ja dan voegen ze soms iets toe. Na het lezen van dit commentaar had het artikel c.q template ook aangepast kunnen worden, paar minuten tijd je je tilt het naar een beter niveau zonder iedere keer hetzelfde commentaar. Dat men dat niet doet geeft dus aan dat het om kwantiteit en niet kwaliteit gaat.
+2sfranken
@rickdtop8 december 2020 13:18
Distrowatch is ook een zeer onbetrouwbaar medium. Gebruik het met een kilotje zout, zeg maar..
+1init6
@rickdtop8 december 2020 13:22
Inderdaad, ik heb met clusters gewerkt met 100den tot 1000+ Centos nodes, de meeste workload draait hier nog steeds op Centos nodes. Denk dat websites zoals deze niet echt veel zeggen, het is erg moeilijk te achterhalen hoeveel gebruikers of machines er zijn. In grote clusters draaide we onze eigen netboot installs en repo mirrors en installaties werden in het cluster gedaan, je kan dat dus niet gebruiken als indicatie. :| De top 3 is naar mijn ervaring nog steeds Redhat (centos), Ubuntu, Debian.
+1swhnld
@init68 december 2020 13:50
Top 2 bedoel je dan?
Ubuntu is een afgeleide van Debian.
CentOS is een afgeleide van Red Hat, is een afgeleide van Fedora.

Als je al een 3de wil noemen denk ik eerder aan Suse (openSUSE en SLES) welke voor 2,5 miljard dollar gekocht was in 2018 door het Zweedse EQT Partners.
+1terror538
@swhnld8 december 2020 14:06
Fedora is een afgeleide van Red Hat, niet andersom ;)
+1InjecTioN
@terror5388 december 2020 14:52
CentOS is an Enterprise Linux distribution based on the sources from Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Bron.
The Fedora project is the upstream, community distro of Red Hat® Enterprise Linux. Red Hat is the project’s primary sponsor, but thousands of developers—unaffiliated with Red Hat—contribute to the Fedora project, making it the ideal testing ground for features that eventually get incorporated into Red Hat Enterprise Linux (after Red Hat puts those features through its own set of tests and quality assurance processes that are separate and distinct from those of Fedora).
Bron.

[Reactie gewijzigd door InjecTioN op 8 december 2020 14:52]

+1terror538
@InjecTioN8 december 2020 15:19
Ik doelde op de historische verhouding.

https://upload.wikimedia....hat_family_tree_11-06.png
+1InjecTioN
@terror5388 december 2020 15:29
Zelfs volgens deze tree zie ik alleen dat ze beide afzonderlijk ge-forked zijn van RHEL. CentOS is dus door een andere partij dan Fedora door-ontwikkeld. Ook niet zo zeer op basis van Fedora.

Het is al eerder genoemd: Fedora is de "speeltuin" voor RHEL. Fedora is serieus "bleeding edge" te noemen, in tegenstelling tot RHEL. Omdat CentOS echter iedere major en minor release (èn packages) lijkt te forken en enigszins (zeer minimaal) z'n eigen "draai" eraan lijkt te geven, hebben ze in de gehele lijn zeker wel wat met elkaar te maken.

CentOS mag je misschien zelfs _bijna_ de gratis en unsupported release van RHEL noemen.
+1ThomasG
@InjecTioN8 december 2020 15:36
CentOS mag je misschien zelfs _bijna_ de gratis en unsupported release van RHEL noemen.
Dat is ook wat CentOS in de praktijk ook eigenlijk is: de community versie van RHEL. Het heeft dezelfde packages en krijgt dezelfde (security) updates als RHEL. Bij sommige software (zoals nginx) zit de RHEL branding er nog in. Het wordt alleen niet door Red Hat (zelf) onderhouden, en heeft een aantal afwijkingen. De bijna 1-op-1 gelijkenis met RHEL is dan ook een van de redenen waarom CentOS zo populair is.
+1sfranken
@terror5388 december 2020 14:18
Fedora is de speeltuin voor Red Hat. Technologiën die in RHEL moeten komen worden in Fedora eerst getest en bekeken of het nut heeft en of ze wat toevoegen.

RHEL 8 is losjes gebaseerd op Fedora 28 uit m'n hoofd.
+1samtoxie
@sfranken8 december 2020 14:24
Correct, RHEL is in principe een fork op fedora
+1sfranken
@samtoxie8 december 2020 15:21
Een fork is het ook weer niet. Fedora is gewoon de upstream voor RHEL
+1swhnld
@terror5388 december 2020 14:31
Historisch correct, maar in de praktijk tegenwoordig andersom.
+1init6
@swhnld8 december 2020 14:48
Ubuntu heeft toch wel wezenlijk andere eigenschappen dan Debian. Het heeft zijn eigen release cycle, Ubuntu is meer gebruiksvriendelijk waar Debian principieel in zaken staat mbt opensource/GNU. Canonical ontwikkeld voor Ubuntu veel software wat daarop gericht is zoals Snap, Maas etc waardoor het echt een eigen ontwikkel community is. PPA werkte in mijn tijd met Debian niet.

Bij Centos is er amper sprake van een verschil, er zijn wat redhat repo's en branding verschillen maar qua functionaliteit is het gelijk. Ik heb mijn RHCE certificeringen op Centos machines voorbereid.
+1sfranken
@init68 december 2020 15:29
Ubuntu is meer een Debian fork, waar CentOS RHEL zonder branding en support is.
0beerse
@swhnld9 december 2020 09:36
Als je RedHat, CentOS en Fedora op een rijtje zet, dan moet je bij RedHat ook aangeven of het om het bedrijf of 1 van de distributies gaat. De oer versie (die rond het jaar 2000 in versie 7 zat) is de vader (of moeder) in veel gevallen. De RedHatEnterprise, die nu in versie 7 of 8 zit) is net als Fedora en CentOS een afgeleide.
+13dmaster
@rickdtop8 december 2020 13:17
Klopt. Ik denk ook dat CentOS het meest gebruikt in de server/hostingwereld wordt naast Ubuntu. Gevolgd door Debian. Tenminste, dat is wat ik zo tijdens mij werk tegen kom.
+1MetalfanBlackness
@rickdtop8 december 2020 13:47
Eigenlijk maakt het niet zo veel uit of je distributie een grafische schil heeft of niet, als distrowatch populariteit meet op hoe vaak een pagina van een distributie wordt bekeken, dan zullen de meeste populaire distributies er vaak slecht uit komen, omdat veel mensen die al kennen. Hij komt alleen hoog als iets of in het nieuws is geweest of als mensen hem beginnen te kennen, omdat je er dan extra informatie over wil uitzoeken.
+1juggle
@rickdtop8 december 2020 13:51
Ja hier ook, al onze servers draaien op een CentOS install. Erg fijne Linux omgeving en zeer betrouwbaar. De combinatie van RHEL and CentOS is altijd zeer betrouwbaar en stabiel.
+2Mike2k
8 december 2020 13:01
En ineens zijn de yum repo's hernoemt. Het was altijd Centos en is nu ineens Centos-linux. Let op dat je scripts/playbooks etc hier niet op chrashen :)
+1sfranken
@Mike2k8 december 2020 13:10
Dat zal te maken hebben met CentOS 8 Stream, gok ik
+1Henk Poley
8 december 2020 16:34
Lees net dat CentOS 8 na 2021 stopt: https://lists.centos.org/...2020-December/048208.html
+1Htbaa
@Henk Poley8 december 2020 17:08
Dit begrijp ik niet zo goed. CentOS 8 is net vorig jaar uitgebracht en zou ondersteuning krijgen tot in 2029. Dat is nu ineens over en moet je maar upgraden naar Stream? Dat maakt toch dat CentOS 8 helemaal niet meer geschikt is voor servers omdat je daar juist stabiliteit wil, en niet zoals bij Stream (zoals ik het begrijp) altijd maar het nieuwste van het nieuwste krijg. Misschien heb ik het goed mis, heb nog niet de gelegenheid gehad om me goed in te lezen in Stream. Iemand die hier meer over kan vertellen?
0Henk Poley
@Htbaa8 december 2020 17:15
Dit nieuwsbericht op Tweakers is wellicht een betere plek voor zo'n discussie: nieuws: CentOS gaat zich op Stream-releases en niet meer op rebuilds van RHEL...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 8 december 2020 17:19]

+1IrBaboon79
8 december 2020 14:53
Over het algemeen - als ik mag kiezen en de applicatie het toelaat (dat is ook wel redelijk belangrijk immers - hier ook meestal CentOS voor m'n servers - gewenning door ervaring zullen we maar zeggen.

Het OS an sich doet niet gauw ter zake als de applicatie maar z'n werk doet.
Genoeg Windows 2008R2 tm 2019 systemen die ik beheer omdat die toepassingen gewoon niet voor linux gemaakt zijn, ze onderweg zijn met een migratie / upgrade, het een sterfhuis constructie voor oude client devices / functionaliteit en waar nieuwe functionaliteit via een ander systeem werkt, etc...

Voor een Server OS heb ik iets andere eisen als een consumer/desktop OS maar eigenlijk draaien zowel Windows als Centos over het algemeen stabiel - hoewel die windows 2008 machientjes wel een beetje een liability aan het worden zijn als er weer eens zo'n security club langskomt...

MBT: Centos: Fijn en stabiel, aanrader als server OS.
Voor je desktop? Erg afhankelijk van wat je ermee wil doen maar neem dan liever een Ubuntu, Windows 10 of Mac; die zijn meer mainstream en daar ligt de focus (naar mijn idee) qua support en development wat minder op servers...

<Meester Visser Modus>
Dat zijn mijn 2 centjes - doe ermee wat je wil...
</Meester Visser Modus>
0Luchtbakker
8 december 2020 13:59
Hier ook eigenlijk alleen CentOS als OS draaien op mijn servers. Waarom eigenlijk geen idee, maar je went vanzelf aan een platform wat door vrijwel alle grote applicaties ondersteund wordt.

Ik heb ook enkele servers met Proxomox + Cloudlinux + Cpanel draaien. Voor beide is CentOS een eis.
+1bazzi
@Luchtbakker8 december 2020 16:06
Proxmox draait op debian ;)
(en Cloudlinux is eigen os, maar stamt idd ook af van CentOS. Je kan CentOS dan ook converten nar CloudLinux.)
Maar gok dat je dit al weet maar het niet 100% correct hebt getyped :P
0Luchtbakker
@bazzi8 december 2020 16:08
Domme fout.... je hebt gelijk.
0DLGandalf
17 december 2020 10:37
Kennelijk is de installer onder de motorkap zodanig veranderd dat onze kickstart scripts niet meer werken.

Netwerk gerelateerde kickstart parameters die je tijdens pxe zou meegeven, zoals 'kernel kernel.img ip=....' resulteren niet meer in een goeie config op het uiteindelijk geinstalleerde systeem.

Ik zie aardig wat changes in https://github.com/rhinst...odules/network/network.py , maar die lijken nauwelijks getest te zijn.

