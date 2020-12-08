CentOS is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat gebaseerd is op Red Hat Enterprise Linux en zich profileert voor gebruik in enterprise-omgevingen. De naam is een afkorting van Community ENTerprise Operating System. In tegenstelling tot RHEL is CentOS gratis te gebruiken. Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, valt CentOS net onderin de top twintig. Elke twee jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie van CentOS, die vervolgens zeven jaar lang van updates wordt voorzien. Versie 8.3 (2011) van CentOS is nu uitgebracht en de volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:.

Hello and welcome to the third CentOS-8 release. The CentOS Linux distribution is a stable, predictable, manageable and reproducible platform derived from the sources of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). You can read our official product announcement for this release.

CentOS conforms fully with Red Hat's redistribution policy and aims to have full functional compatibility with the upstream product. CentOS mainly changes packages to remove Red Hat's branding and artwork.

We have decided not to follow Red Hat's usage of Installation Roles. In CentOS Linux all content from every distribution 'channel' is made available to the user at time of installation.

Please read through the other sections before trying an install or reporting an issue.

This is the third release of a new distribution from the CentOS Project: CentOS Stream. CentOS Stream is a rolling-release Linux distro that exists as a mid-stream between the upstream development in Fedora Linux and the downstream development for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). It is a cleared-path to contributing into future minor releases of RHEL while interacting with Red Hat and other open source ecosystem developers. This pairs nicely with the existing contribution path in Fedora for future major releases of RHEL. You can read more on the CentOS Stream release notes page.