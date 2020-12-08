Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Python 3.9.1

Python logo (75 pix)Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die als BDFL betrokken was bij de ontwikkeling van Python en tevens voor Dropbox heeft gewerkt en is nadat pensioen niet echt beviel inmiddels aan de slag bij Microsoft. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 3.9.1 van Python uitgegeven en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is the first maintenance release of Python 3.9

Python 3.9.1 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. We've made 282 changes since 3.9.0 which is a significant amount. To compare, 3.8.1 only saw 192 commits since 3.8.0.

Installer news

3.9.1 is the first version of Python to support macOS 11 Big Sur. With Xcode 11 and later it is now possible to build “Universal 2” binaries which work on Apple Silicon. We are providing such an installer as the macos11.0 variant. This installer can be deployed back to older versions, tested down to OS X 10.9. As we are waiting for an updated version of pip, please consider the macos11.0 installer experimental.

This work would not have been possible without the effort of Ronald Oussoren, Ned Deily, and Lawrence D’Anna from Apple. Thank you!

This is the first version of Python to default to the 64-bit installer on Windows. The installer now also actively disallows installation on Windows 7. Python 3.9 is incompatible with this unsupported version of Windows.

Python

Versienummer 3.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Python Insider
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

