Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.0 build 41222 bèta

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een bètarelease van Disk Station Manager versie 7.0 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 7.0 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.2 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.0 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Storage
  • A new revision of Storage Manager:
    • Added visuals of Synology NAS models with their drive slots, expansion units, and built-in M.2 slots to help users view drive status.
    • Enhanced usability with a clearer display of the relationship between storage pools, volumes, and SSD caches.
    • Enhanced the setup process of Hot Spare and Data Scrubbing.
    • Added a feature to guide users through configuring newly inserted drives.
  • New features of storage pools, volumes, and drives:
    • Supports performing different tasks on different storage pools simultaneously.
    • Supports updating the firmware for Synology drives.
    • Enhanced the access performance of RAID 6 by 80% on Broadwellnk (FS1018, SA3400, RS1619xs+, DS3018xs) and Grantley (FS3017) CPUs.
    • Enhanced the access performance of degraded RAID 6 by 70%.
    • Added display of the storage usage of each category item on Btrfs volumes.
    • Added a new Fast Repair mechanism to reduce the time needed for RAID repair based on storage usage and thus reduce the time of RAID degradation.
    • Added the ability to replace a drive in a healthy storage pool with an unused one without interrupting services or causing storage pool degradation.
    • Added the ability to automatically replace “Critical” or “Failing” drives in protected storage pools with Hot Spare.
    • Added the Auto Repair feature to automatically run a RAID repair when a malfunctioned drive is replaced with a healthy one in the same drive slot.
    • Added the ability to eject a storage pool on an expansion unit to ensure the safe removal of drives without interrupting system services.
    • Added the ability to mount storage pools from drives that are inserted after the device has been powered on without interrupting system services.
    • Added support for Western Digital® Device Analytics™ (WDDA) health analytics service for compatible WD Purple™, Red™, and Red™ Pro drives.
  • New features of SSD Cache:
    • Added the ability to create and remove SSD caches without interrupting system services.
    • Added the new SSD Cache Advisor to monitor I/O accesses and provide more accurate capacity recommendations.
    • Added the ability to pin all Btrfs metadata to SSD caches to enhance the performance of accessing small files and shorten the response time when accessing files regularly.
    • Added the ability to activate automatic protection on SSD read-write caches with multi-drive fault tolerance.
    • Added support for the quick write-back mechanism, delivering a 30% faster synchronization from SSD caches to HDDs when automatic protection is activated.
Resource Monitor
  • Revamped the display of recorded performance metrics with a finer granularity of data points and the ability to focus on certain time points.
  • Enhanced monitoring transparency of system services by separating larger, unrelated processes.
  • Added the ability to manage currently accessed files and their connected users to better handle locked files.
File System/File Services
  • Supports enabling/disabling file compression for shared folders created on DSM 7.0.
  • Enhanced file compression ratio and added display for the current ratio for each shared folder.
  • Added support for cross-protocol locking between SMB and AFP.
  • Supports accessing encrypted shared folders via NFS.
  • Enhanced Btrfs performance and lowered I/O latency.
  • Modularized the SMB file service into a package.
  • Allows users to enable/disable SMB transfer logs for permission changes, providing more flexible transfer logs.
  • Enhanced the encryption performance by up to 10% on certain models with the x86 platform.
User Management
  • Enhanced the password policy. Passwords must exclude username and description, include both upper-case and lower-case letters as well as numerical digits. The minimum password length is 8 characters.
  • Added the ability to delegate predefined administrator roles to non-administrator user accounts and allow them to manage certain services and system settings, offering more flexible permission management.
  • Added the ability to require imported users to change their passwords after their initial DSM logins.
  • Added the ability to assign user accounts from import lists to specific groups.
Domain/LDAP Integration
  • Enhanced LDAP client authentication performance by reducing the number of queries sent with a caching mechanism.
  • The following services and packages now support UPN logins: Synology Assistant, Hyper Backup, Synology Mail Server, Synology Calendar, and Shared Folder Sync.
  • Enhanced domain database synchronization performance by syncing only altered data.
Security
  • Added the ability to block USB and console ports.
  • Enhanced QuickConnect connection process to strengthen security.
  • Provides only TLS 1.3 support for the Modern Compatibility option for TLS/SSL profile level.
  • Added the ability to set 2-factor authentication as mandatory for specific users or groups.
User Experience
  • Enhanced user experience for DSM first-time installation and Synology Account related service setup (e.g. QuickConnect).
  • Added information and usage tips about security, notification, and other recommended settings in DSM Help.
  • Added the ability to back up DSM system configuration to a connected Synology Account.
  • Added support for application webhook integration to send system notifications to Synology Chat and other third-party applications.
  • Added severity levels to notifications for better categorization of events.
  • Enhanced user interface responsiveness to launch installed packages and services faster.
  • Enhanced login performance when connecting from external networks.
  • Enhanced user experience for package update processes by displaying the update status with package icons on the DSM desktop.
  • Supports resetting the passwords of all user accounts in the administrators group by pressing the RESET button on Synology NAS for 4 seconds.
  • Enhanced Control Panel usability by reorganizing related functionality together:
    • Added a new Synology Account tab to consolidate future services provided through Synology Account.
    • Consolidated Domain/LDAP options to be configured in a new unified wizard.
    • Consolidated QuickConnect settings into the External Access tab.
    • Consolidated User and Groups settings.
    • Consolidated Theme and Application Portal options into Login Portal tab.
    • Consolidated email notification options into Notification > Email tab.
    • Consolidated WS-Discovery into File Services > SMB.
    • Consolidated Network > DSM Settings into Login Portal > Web Services.
    • Relocated the SMB Server Signing option to File Services > SMB > Advanced Settings.
    • Moved Shared Folder Sync into the File Services tab.
    • Moved the Enforce 2-factor authentication option into the Security tab.
    • Modularized DHCP Server into a package.

Versienummer 7.0 build 41222 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Website Synology
Download https://prerelease.synology.com/en-global/download/dsm70_beta
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-12-2020 16:34
submitter: mark184

08-12-2020 • 16:34

45 Linkedin

Submitter: mark184

Bron: Synology

Update-historie

06-04 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42661 65
25-03 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42621 RC 7
02-03 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 Update 3 47
23-02 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 5 53
19-02 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42550 bèta 41
28-01 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 4 20
18-01 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 3 25
14-01 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 Update 2 19
11-01 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 Update 1 76
28-09 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 100
Meer historie

Reacties (45)

0Afroman9
8 december 2020 16:46
Het is erg verleidelijk om de beta te installeren, maar ik kan maar beter geduld hebben tot de officiële build. Tegen die tijd zullen de mobiele apps ook beschikbaar zijn. Ziet er allemaal wel heel gaaf uit.
+2Phthisicus
@Afroman98 december 2020 17:29
Je kan hem ook virtueel installeren op Virtual Machine Manager. Als je op de site waar je DSM 7 kan downloaden zoekt naar VDSM als model dan kan je de installatie image downloaden voor de virtuele versie. Deze kan je ook direct installeren zonder een upgrade te hoeven uit te voeren. Elke Synology heeft ook 1 licentie om DSM virtueel te kunnen draaien. De synology zelf kan gewoon op de huidige versie blijven. Hiermee kan je dus mooi testen ;)
0MisterMartyP
@Phthisicus8 december 2020 19:18
Waar precies?
+2Phthisicus
@MisterMartyP8 december 2020 19:30
Virtual Machine Manager is een Pakket die je kan installeren via Package manager op de synology zelf.

https://prerelease.synolo...ynology_kvmx64_virtualdsm

Hier kan je de virtuele versie van DSM downloaden.

Deze kan je onder het kopje Images in Virtual Machine Manager uploaden op je Synology. Daarna maak je een nieuwe Virtuele Machine aan en tijdens de wizard kan je kiezen voor Windows, Linux of Virtual DSM. Kies het aantal geheugen aantal virtuele Processors en uit het keuzenlijstje de image die je hebt geupload.

Later in de wizard moet je een licentie koppelen maar elke Synology zit 1 licentie ingebakken voor VDSM.
0Geim
@Phthisicus9 december 2020 12:55
Prima tip, bedankt.
Even ter info, Virtual Machine Manager is niet op elk systeem beschikbaar. Soms moet je het handmatig installeren. https://archive.synology....ckage/spk/Virtualization/
Ook moet je voldoende geheugen in je Synology hebben.
+1TheRyzenDude
@Afroman98 december 2020 16:48
Draai momenteel al de beta , mobiele apps werken gewoon van DSM met de beta.
+1Afroman9
@TheRyzenDude8 december 2020 16:50
Ja dat wel, maar de Synology Photos app is nog niet beschikbaar toch?
+1jicho
@Afroman98 december 2020 16:53
Jawel, in ieder geval op iOS.
Had een beetje de hoop dat Syno Photos ook al beschikbaar was op DSM 6 toen ik hem zag in de App Store, maar helaas...
0Afroman9
@jicho8 december 2020 16:54
Oh fijn, thanks! Ga hem meteen even checken!
+1mukky
8 december 2020 16:36
Aan het installeren op mijn DS216play die momenteel niets anders doet dan NFS, ga ervan uit dat dat nog wel blijft werken.
+1TheRyzenDude
8 december 2020 16:43
Zal em vanavond ook eens op mijn 216play zetten draaide al zowiezo de beta , erg prettig trouwens.dsm 7
+1bertware
8 december 2020 16:49
Heb het al geinstalleerd op een oude DS215j die enkel Hyper Backup vault draait, DSM 7 werkt daarop merkbaar sneller dan DSM 6. Geen problemen tot nu toe.
0maartend
@bertware8 december 2020 17:05
Toevallig. Ben ik ook net mee bezig. En fijn te horen dat het sneller gaat

Oh, en gezien dat op je 215j enkel huper backup draait, heb je ws nog een syno staan. Draait die ook 70 Beta?

[Reactie gewijzigd door maartend op 8 december 2020 17:17]

+1iAR
9 december 2020 08:01
Weinig voor de thuisgebruiker...? Hopelijk merken we wel iets in snelheid en logische intuïtieve indeling? En ik ben benieuwd of de file browser ook eens goed aangepakt wordt. Door de jaren heen is dat een enorm gedrocht geworden.
Het zelfde geldt ook voor de apps op iOS en Mac... en bijvoorbeeld in kleine dingen als ondersteuning voor Apple's Files app of HEVC en heic media.

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 9 december 2020 08:02]

0eonflux
8 december 2020 17:09
Ik dacht dat dit de versie zou worden waar de SSD cache ook voor rauw storage gebruikt zou kunnen worden maar dit lees ik nergens terug in de notes.
+1Malarky
@eonflux8 december 2020 18:54
Dat kan allang, niet officeel, maar wel fluitje van een cent en zo geregeld: https://www.reddit.com/r/...torage_volume_instead_of/

Ik was echt binnen 5 minuten up-and-running op mijn DS920+ en werkt al maanden nu.
0WRT54G
@Malarky8 december 2020 19:36
Super! Thanks.

Ik heb binnenkort een spare SSD en ik denk dat deze wel leuk kan werken met Virtual Machine Manager in mijn DS920+.
0hoffa75
@eonflux8 december 2020 18:08
Dat zou ik ook fijn vinden, dan kan ik tenminste stoppen met flirten naar de overkant (QNAP)
0arjankoole
8 december 2020 16:45
Misschien wordt het dan toch eens tijd om te kijken naar vervanging voor m'n DS1812+.
0Compunologist
@arjankoole8 december 2020 19:52
Ik gebruik een DS412+ en die doet het verder nog prima. DSM 6.2 support loopt tot 2023 maar om nou de NAS daarna bij het oud vuil te zetten? Toch maar 's zoeken naar een manier om DSM 7 te installeren :P
0arjankoole
@Compunologist9 december 2020 08:21
Ik gebruik een DS412+ en die doet het verder nog prima. DSM 6.2 support loopt tot 2023 maar om nou de NAS daarna bij het oud vuil te zetten? Toch maar 's zoeken naar een manier om DSM 7 te installeren :P
Oh, ook niet onmiddellijk. En zolang 6.x nog updates krijgt is er geen noodzaak. Maar na 2023 wel. Devices die geen updates krijgen hebben geen bestaansrecht in dit huis.
0Clubbtraxx
8 december 2020 17:43
Meh, mijn DS1812+ mag dus niet meer meedoen...
Jammer want werkt eigenlijk nog perfect.
De volgende moet echt 10Gbit hebben, voor alleen DSM7 ga ik niet upgraden.
0S.J.Onnie
8 december 2020 18:16
Het lukt mij niet om de Beta voor mijn DS215+ te downloaden (Not supported in DSM 7.0 beta release :'( ). Dan maar wachten tot de officiële release want hij staat wel op de lijst van ondersteunde apparaten.
0JoepW
8 december 2020 20:09
Ik heb ooit ergens volgens mij gelezen dat de gratis licentie voor 1 VM in Virtual Machine Manager met de introductie van DSM 7 zou vervallen. Kan iemand bevestigen of ontkennen dat het zo is?
0Phthisicus
@JoepW8 december 2020 21:26
Ik heb na jou reactie even gezicht maar kan er tot zo ver niets over vinden. Lijkt me persoonlijk niet aannemelijk dat ze dit zullen doen, Het is een mooie introductie in het virtueel draaien van DSM en om dingen te testen, Bedrijven die meer nodig hebben zullen dan moeten upgraden. :)

En even ter verduidelijking de 1 gratis licentie is voor Virtual DSM niet om een virtuele machines te draaien, Heb wel vaker meerdere VM's in Virtual Machine Manager gedraait zonder dat ik een licentie hebt of moet hebben activeren. Heb zelfs nog nooit de trial geactiveerd. Volgens mij is de Virtual Machine lisense alleen als je het in een cluster wil draaien. Maar corrigeer mij als als ik het hier mis heb. :)
0JoepW
@Phthisicus8 december 2020 21:50
Ik heb een W10 VM draaien voor mijn hobby en die wil ik niet kwijt.
Maar ik heb eigenlijk nog nooit geprobeerd om een tweede VM te starten.
0Phthisicus
@JoepW8 december 2020 22:00
Begrijpelijk! Ik zou dan even wachten met upgraden tot daar meer duidelijkheid over hebt. Je kan iig wel DSM 7 testen door hem virtueel te draaien, ik heb in het verleden meerdere VM’s gedraaid zonder problemen waaronder 1 VDSM ernaast op mijn DS916+ :)

Wat zijn jou ervaringen met Windows Virtueel draaien op een Synology? Die van mij zijn namelijk niet zo best. :(
0JoepW
@Phthisicus8 december 2020 22:13
Niet zo best is nog heel vriendelijk, hoor. :X
Ik heb een DS415+ Met 16 gig geheugen en W10 is niet vooruit te branden.
Ik draai een TeamSpeak server voor de GoT iRacing community en aangezien TeamSpeak super soepel loopt en ik eigenlijk enkel af en toe even wat updates van W10 uitvoer ergert het me niet.
0Phthisicus
@JoepW8 december 2020 22:16
Hahahaha, ja dat dus! 8)7

Waarom geen docker container of een Linux VM? Vraagt veel minder resources?
0JoepW
@Phthisicus8 december 2020 22:27
Tja. Dat klopt, maar de boel draait /doet wat het moet doen en heb eigenlijk geen zin om de boel opnieuw op te zetten O-)
0pnhoman
@JoepW12 december 2020 11:27
> Ik heb een DS415+ Met 16 gig geheugen en W10 is niet vooruit te branden

Vaak kun je snelheidsproblemen oplossen door de virusscanner van de Synology te verwijderen en opnieuw te installeren. Als je die draait tenminste. Dezelfde oplossing werkt trouwens ook vaak in Windows.
0JoepW
@pnhoman12 december 2020 11:29
Dat is het probleem niet hoor.
Ik heb gewoon net genoeg resources aan de VM toegewezen om TeamSpeak te laten draaien en dat vind W10 niet echt lekker.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

