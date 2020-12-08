Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Zoom 5.4.6

Zoom logo (79 pix)Versie 5.4.6 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes to existing features
  • Change to default behavior of desktop notifications for upcoming meetings
    New users will have this setting enabled by default, reminding them of upcoming meetings through a desktop notification. Existing users will not be affected, keeping this setting as it currently is on their profile. This can be enabled through the Settings page in the Zoom web portal, or in the desktop client’s general settings.
New and enhanced features
  • General features
    • Partially encrypted meeting warning
      Unencrypted connections, such as audio through phone dial-in, unencrypted SIP/H.323 devices, or streaming via RTMP, will alert the host and other attendees that some aspects of the meeting are not fully encrypted.
    • Additional MSI/GPO option
      • Disable video filters - DisableVideoFilters
  • Meeting features
    • Enhanced co-host privileges over Breakout Rooms
      Co-hosts have the same breakout room controls as the meeting host, such as starting or ending breakout rooms, assigning participants, etc.
    • Move participants to main session from breakout room
      Hosts and co-hosts have the option to assign a participant back to the main session, rather than ending all breakout sessions.
  • Phone features
    • Enhanced notification for unknown emergency address
      For users that have enabled nomadic emergency services, we enhanced the visibility of the pop-up notification that prompts users to confirm or update their emergency address when they are in an unknown location. A user's current emergency address is also now persistently shown in the Phone tab in the client settings.
Resolved Issues
  • Resolved issue for subset of users regarding local chat transcripts saving in the incorrect location
  • Security enhancements
  • Minor bug fixes

Zoom

Versienummer 5.4.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Zoom
Download https://zoom.us/download#client_4meeting
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-12-2020 17:4512

08-12-2020 • 17:45

12 Linkedin

Bron: Zoom

Update-historie

23-03 Zoom 5.10.0 0
07-03 Zoom 5.9.7 4
28-02 Zoom 5.9.6 0
25-01 Zoom 5.9.3 3
27-12 Zoom 5.9.1 0
21-12 Zoom 5.9.0 0
29-11 Zoom 5.8.6 1
15-11 Zoom 5.8.4 0
26-10 Zoom 5.8.3 2
11-10 Zoom 5.8.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Zoom

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+18+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+2Cis
8 december 2020 23:36
Fijn dat ze de Windows client blijven updaten. Helaas is dit nog steeds een setup, maar maken ze geen Microsoft Store versie :/
Ik werk op een school waar velen een Windows 10 S Mode editie hebben draaien. Daar kun je niks op installeren ,dus zitten we zodoende nog steeds op Zoom web versie te werken.
+1m2dekker
@Cis9 december 2020 00:24
kun je dan niet die secure mode uitzetten voor de installatie van zoom?

https://support.microsoft...ec-6983-119f-031bfb28a307

ik kan me herinneren dat ik dit vorig jaar voor iemand een keer gedaan had...
0Cis
@m2dekker9 december 2020 07:51
Switching out of S mode is one-way. If you make the switch, you won't be able to go back to Windows 10 in S mode.
Dat is natuurlijk de kracht van S mode. Dat het secure is. Dus nee, je kunt niks installeren. (Behalve aan paar uitzonderingen, zoals Edge en Office365).
+1xavierk
8 december 2020 18:10
Is er al een manier om Zoom meetings bijvoorbeeld op de helft of op 25% van een scherm weer te geven?
Het was altijd kiezen tussen full screen mét beeld of de geminimaliseerde versie die bijna niets laat zien en niet te resizen is. https://www.reddit.com/r/...o_resize_the_mini_window/
+1HallonRubus
@xavierk8 december 2020 18:38
Je zou OnTopReplica kunnen gebruiken om het gemaximaliseerde Zoom venster zwevend en verkleinbaar te maken.
0xavierk
@HallonRubus8 december 2020 19:11
Ook als iemand zijn scherm deelt / met een videocall?

[Reactie gewijzigd door xavierk op 9 december 2020 23:58]

0jongetje
@xavierk9 december 2020 08:33
Ik kan gewoon het window resizen hoor, net zoals ik alle andere windows schermen kan resizen.
+1Isarna
@xavierk8 december 2020 21:14
Ik begrijp je probleem niet, Zoom is toch gewoon een venster zoals elk standaardvenster (laten we zeggen een browser)? Er is een fullscreen-functie (die automatisch wordt ingeschakeld als iemands scherm wordt gedeeld) maar als je dubbelklikt staat ie weer gewoon in een venster dat je kan resizen.
+1jassie256
@xavierk8 december 2020 22:48
Op macOS nooit problemen mee gehad. Kan altijd zelf formaat aanpassen en de video’s schalen vanzelf naargelang de vorm van je venster (bijv 2x2 of 4 n elkaar)

Voornamelijk fijn dat co-hosts breakout rooms kunnen beheren. Ideaal als je met een groep mensen workshops faciliteert waarbij je regelmatig room aan moet maken e aanpassen ivm groepsdynamiek
+1Typecast-L
@xavierk8 december 2020 23:30
Lukt dit niet met FancyZones in Microsoft Powertoys ?
+1Jeoh
8 december 2020 17:55
Die default notificaties zijn enorm irritant. Ik heb Outlook al om mij te waarschuwen voor een meeting, ik heb Zoom daarvoor niet ook nog eens nodig. Gelijk uitgezet.
0pieterha
9 december 2020 09:38
Eindelijk cohost/breakout room controls. Wat een hoofdpijn kreeg ik van het ontbreken daarvan

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True