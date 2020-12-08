Versie 5.4.6 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes to existing features Change to default behavior of desktop notifications for upcoming meetings

New users will have this setting enabled by default, reminding them of upcoming meetings through a desktop notification. Existing users will not be affected, keeping this setting as it currently is on their profile. This can be enabled through the Settings page in the Zoom web portal, or in the desktop client’s general settings. New and enhanced features General features Partially encrypted meeting warning

Unencrypted connections, such as audio through phone dial-in, unencrypted SIP/H.323 devices, or streaming via RTMP, will alert the host and other attendees that some aspects of the meeting are not fully encrypted. Additional MSI/GPO option Disable video filters - DisableVideoFilters

Meeting features Enhanced co-host privileges over Breakout Rooms

Co-hosts have the same breakout room controls as the meeting host, such as starting or ending breakout rooms, assigning participants, etc. Move participants to main session from breakout room

Hosts and co-hosts have the option to assign a participant back to the main session, rather than ending all breakout sessions.

Phone features Enhanced notification for unknown emergency address

For users that have enabled nomadic emergency services, we enhanced the visibility of the pop-up notification that prompts users to confirm or update their emergency address when they are in an unknown location. A user's current emergency address is also now persistently shown in the Phone tab in the client settings.

Resolved Issues Resolved issue for subset of users regarding local chat transcripts saving in the incorrect location

Security enhancements

Minor bug fixes