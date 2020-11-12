Software-update: CentOS 7 (2009)

CentOS logo (75 pix) CentOS is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat gebaseerd is op Red Hat Enterprise Linux en zich profileert voor gebruik in enterprise-omgevingen. De naam is een afkorting van Community Enterprise Operating System. In tegenstelling tot RHEL is CentOS gratis te gebruiken. Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, bungelt CentOS onderaan de top twintig. Elke twee jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie van CentOS, die vervolgens zeven jaar lang van updates wordt voorzien. Versie 7 (2009) van CentOS is nu uitgebracht en de volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Release for CentOS Linux 7 (2009) on the x86_64 Architecture

We are pleased to announce the general availability of CentOS Linux 7 (2009) for the x86_64 architecture. Effectively immediately, this is the current release for CentOS Linux 7 and is tagged as 2009, derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 Source Code.

As always, read through the Release Notes - these notes contain important information about the release and details about some of the content inside the release from the CentOS QA team. These notes are updated constantly to include issues and incorporate feedback from the users.

CentOS 7.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7 (2009)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website CentOS
Download https://wiki.centos.org/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+17+21+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1hooibergje
12 november 2020 20:13
Maar CentOS 8 is ook al een tijdje uit. Ik snap 'm even niet meer.
+2Zaffo
@hooibergje12 november 2020 20:50
Ik ook even niet. Maar de introductie van de release notes brengen wat meer duidelijkheid.
Hello and welcome to the tenth CentOS-7 release.
0hooibergje
@Zaffo12 november 2020 21:09
Ah, net zoals er nog updates op GCC 6 en 7 uitkomen terwijl GCC 10 al uit is. Got it.
+1scholtnp
@hooibergje12 november 2020 21:26
Het idee bij bedrijfssoftware is dat je wel kleine verbeteringen mee wilt pikken, maar geen veranderd functionaliteit omdat allerlei andere pakketten nog niet beschikbaar zijn in de hoogste release. Mijn werkgever is pas net van Redhat 6 naar 7 gemigreerd. Men houdt zich in de open source wereld graag aan de semantic versioning. En dus kan een minor en patch upgrade je voorkeur hebben boven een major upgrade.
0kevinr1
@scholtnp12 november 2020 23:52
Van RHEL 6 naar 7? Klinkt als een hele conservartieve organisatie.
Dan had ik gelijk de sprong naar 8 gemaakt. Over 4j wordt CentOS 7 niet meer ondersteund.
0NimRod1337
@kevinr113 november 2020 08:46
Klinkt als iemand die alleen naar versie nummers kijkt.
0scholtnp
@kevinr113 november 2020 13:18
Ik ben niet helaas niet degene die het beslist. Anders had ik allang Linux op de desktop en laptop gezet.
0beerse
@hooibergje13 november 2020 09:33
Maar CentOS 8 is ook al een tijdje uit. Ik snap 'm even niet meer.
Zonder naar de details te kijken, zie ik dit als 'long term support' versie van CentOS die hiermee een update heeft gekregen.

Vergelijkbaar met Ubuntu die de versie van het voorjaar van de even jaren altijd voor meerdere jaren ondersteunt en de andere versies maar voor 9 maanden.
0Jerie
@hooibergje13 november 2020 11:33
Wat valt er niet te begrijpen? Het kost veel werk om alles te upgraden naar een nieuw OS. Dus wordt oldstable bij CentOS goed ondersteunt. Dat is net zoiets als dat een oudere iOS of Android versie nog patches krijgt. Zo hoort het.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 13 november 2020 12:50]

+1RobinJ1995
12 november 2020 17:14
Ok, de "2009" had me even in de war.
+1mocem
@RobinJ199512 november 2020 18:53
Zo voelt Centos 7 ondertussen wel al.
+1NimRod1337
@mocem12 november 2020 19:34
Dat is Centos 6 en die is op 2 weken na ook nog steeds in de support. 2.6 kernel and all.
+1marccom
12 november 2020 20:49
Nog ruim 3.5 jaar support, zullen dus nog wel 3 of wellicht 4 nieuwe releases volgen: https://wiki.centos.org/About/Product/

Zie ook hier de oudere releases met releasenotes; https://wiki.centos.org/Manuals/ReleaseNotes
En hier een stukje over versie nummering: https://linuxize.com/post/how-to-check-your-centos-version/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

