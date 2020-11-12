CentOS is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat gebaseerd is op Red Hat Enterprise Linux en zich profileert voor gebruik in enterprise-omgevingen. De naam is een afkorting van Community Enterprise Operating System. In tegenstelling tot RHEL is CentOS gratis te gebruiken. Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, bungelt CentOS onderaan de top twintig. Elke twee jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie van CentOS, die vervolgens zeven jaar lang van updates wordt voorzien. Versie 7 (2009) van CentOS is nu uitgebracht en de volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

We are pleased to announce the general availability of CentOS Linux 7 (2009) for the x86_64 architecture. Effectively immediately, this is the current release for CentOS Linux 7 and is tagged as 2009, derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 Source Code.

As always, read through the Release Notes - these notes contain important information about the release and details about some of the content inside the release from the CentOS QA team. These notes are updated constantly to include issues and incorporate feedback from the users.