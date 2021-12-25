Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Rescuezilla 2.3

Rescuezilla logo (79 pix)Versie 2.3 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release notes

Download the 64-bit version of Rescuezilla: rescuezilla-2.3-64bit.impish.iso (recommended). There is also an alternative Rescuezilla v2.3 ISO image based on the Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal) long-term support release: rescuezilla-2.3-64bit.focal.iso which on some machines may be able to boot more reliably than the recommended Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish) release above.

Flash the Rescuezilla image to a USB stick using balenaEtcher (this will erase all data on your USB stick). Reboot your PC and boot from USB. If you have trouble reaching the desktop, try the 'Graphical Fallback Mode' menu item.

The main additional feature for Rescuezilla v2.3 is basic image verification, as well as a new "rescue" option to force filesystem errors to be ignored. Virtually all partclone-based tools other than Clonezilla always ignore errors using partclone's --force option, which I think is a bad idea. Some bugs and important feature requests from Rescuezilla v2.2 continue to remain yet-unaddressed, including unfortunately the highly requested "persistent partition" feature as it still requires further changes and testing. Sorry I could implement more for this release, I was focused on moving from Australia to America to start a new job.

I intend to release a feature update before February 2022, in addition to the scheduled 6-monthly May 2022 feature update to try and maintain the project's velocity. Here is a partial list of what’s changed in Rescuezilla v2.3:

  • Implemented image verification feature (#30)
  • Adds "Rescue" option to ignore filesystem inconsistencies and bad sectors (#237)
  • Replaces Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute) build with build based on Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish) for best support of new hardware
  • Added ability to restore and explore images created by "Apart" partclone GUI (#230)
  • Improved image scanning to try to fix report of where some images not scanning except with Browse (#251)
  • Fixed display of LVM shutdown error message (#250)
  • Displayed serial number of drives in response to feedback (#227)
  • Added lxappearance package to make it easy to set the dark theme (#275)
  • Added ability to open file manager as root using right-click (#281)
  • Added user-provided Intel Xorg conf file to hopefully stop screen tearing (#281)
  • Fixed issue preventing restoring of images created by FSArchiver/qtfsarchiver (#255)
  • Switched to "xdg-open" to launch file manager and web browser, rather than hardcoding pcmanfm and Firefox
  • Added (or significantly updated) translations:
    • Hebrew/עִברִית (he-IL) (#244)
    • Tiếng Việt (vi-VN) (#263)
    • Danish/Dansk (da-DK) (#248)
    • Russian/Русский (ru-RU) (#270)

For full details available in the changelog.

Versienummer 2.3
Releasestatus Final
Website Rescuezilla
Download https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.3
Bestandsgrootte 999,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (10)

+1me23
25 december 2021 08:48
Waarom zou ik dit willen gebruiken in plaats van clonezilla? Waar zitten de verschillen?
+1tw_gotcha
@me2325 december 2021 09:35
de commentaren bij clonezilla zijn niet heel piositief...? downloads: Clonezilla Live 2.8.0-27
+1Primal
@tw_gotcha25 december 2021 10:05
In tegenstelling tot sommige van de commentaren waar jij naar verwijst, gebruik ik Clonezilla al jaren en ben er zeer tevreden over. Persoonlijk vind ik het enige zwakke punt dat het nogal technisch over kan komen voor de beginnende gebruiker. Verder dan dat werkt het prima en betrouwbaar.
+1Qalo
@tw_gotcha25 december 2021 15:22
Dat zegt nog niks over de kwaliteit van CloneZilla. In de 14 jaar dat ik het gebruik is het een uitermate betrouwbare en uitstekende tool geweest voor het maken van images. Een helemboel mensen branden CloneZilla af vanwege het ontbreken van een flashy GUI. Maar het doet waarvoor het gemaakt is, en nog fantastisch ook. Er is écht he-le-maal niks mis met CloneZilla. Anders gezegd: ik heb nog nooit één probleem gehad met het maken en terugzetten van images (Linux én Windows).

Moeilijk in het gebruik? In de beginnersmodus is het een kwestie van precies opvolgen van de beschrijving. Doe je dat, dan kan er niks mis gaan en is het helemáál niet lastig in het gebruik.
0me23
@tw_gotcha25 december 2021 09:39
Alleen kosmetiche verschillen dus zo te zien.
+1roT-
@me2325 december 2021 10:45
Nee niet alleen dat. Zitten verschillen ook onder de motorkap. Zo krijg ik met rescuezilla geen backup gemaakt van een brtfs partitie en met clonezilla wel.
+1pbeer
@me2325 december 2021 11:05
Als, in het algemeen, Windows gebruiker is met name de Image Explorer bijzonder interessant voor mij.

Verder is er ondersteuning voor andere image formaten zoals virtuele machines.

De GUI zou het vermoedelijk sneller en gemakkelijker moeten maken om ermee te werken.

Voor mij zeker een tool de moeite waard om mee te nemen. CloneZilla is waarschijnlijk nog steeds koning als het gaat over het imagen van grotere hoeveelheden computers. Maar deze is heel handig voor individuele computers.
+1passer
25 december 2021 08:40
Ik gebruik altijd de freeversie van EaseUS.

Hoe verhoudt deze Rescuezilla zich tgo EaseUS? (iemand die beide kent?)
0tw_gotcha
@passer25 december 2021 09:34
ik ook, maar ik ga het maar eens proberen denk ik, gewoon om even te kijken
+1Knoose
25 december 2021 11:08
Ik ben ontzettende fan van CloneZilla en gebruik het al een aantal jaren met succes (ook voor het clonen/restoren naar kleinere disks, want dat is met de juiste settings gewoon mogelijk).

Ik wist niet van deze 'versie' af maar was nieuwsgierig en heb hem even aangeslingerd. Ik tik deze reactie nu vanuit de ingebouwde browser van rescue disk. Deze browser is wel erg handig als ik bezig ben met iets complex en dus makkelijk omdat ik dan terwijl ik bezig ben iets kan opzoeken IPV zitten neuzelen op een klein smartphone schermpje als ik neits anders voor handen heb.

Clonezilla is goed, dit is goed maar allicht wat makkelijker. Waarschijnlijk zal ik beidden gaan gebruiken.

(PS dit werk ook goed met Ventoy)

