Versie 2.4.1 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

If you have a blank screen, and will need to "Graphical Fallback Mode" from the Rescuezilla boot menu, or try the alternative ISO image based on Ubuntu 20.04 "Focal", which has slightly different video drivers. It doesn't occur on my NVidia graphics card systems, but will still occur Intel and AMD graphics systems.

Fixed broken wifi after v2.4 broke it (due to a change in Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy leading to a key package not being installed (#366)

Reintroduced ISO variant based on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal), to assist users with AMD/Intel graphics AMD/Intel graphics still expected to be broken on "Jammy" variant except when using Graphical Fallback Mode (#351)

Fixed image verification for German language (broken for all images in v2.4 German language mode, due to a typo in a translation string) (#352) Fixed similar fatal user-facing error messages caused by translation typos in the French, Danish and Catalan translations

Add the font to fix display of the cross mark character in the image verification summary

Fixed "stuck at 0%" progress bar when the destination is read-only (#363) Added protection to prevent other unexpected situations from leading to the same behavior

Many existing translations updated, but also added: Thai/ภาษาไทย (th-TH)



Known potential bug: When cloning, the moved auto-restart/auto-shutdown drop-down (#337) may cause an issue. On my test environment, auto-restart on "clone" mode (and "restore" mode) works fine. Please let me know if you can reproduce this.