Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft de final release van Disk Station Manager versie 7.1.1 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Voordat versie 7.1.1 kan worden geïnstalleerd, moet minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal overigens de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. Versie 7.1.1 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en beveiligingsupdates. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Notes
  • Starting from this version, the bad sector count column will not be displayed along with hard drive information. Users should go to each drive's Health Info > History to view its complete bad sector information. To determine whether bad sectors are affecting the drive, see if there's a significant increase in the number of bad sectors over time.
  • Adjusted how the system calculates the estimated lifespan for M.2 NVMe SSDs to provide a more accurate estimation.
  • Support for AAC encoded audio is widespread across end devices like smartphones, tablets, computers, and the majority of other media playback devices. The need for AAC transcoding to achieve better compatibility has significantly diminished and will be removed starting with DSM 7.1.1.
  • Surveillance Station must be updated to version 9.0.1- 7673 or above to be compatible with this update.
What’s New
  • Added support for recipient profiles for email notifications, allowing users to add multiple email addresses under each profile and customize rules for the profiles.
  • Users can now enable the quota setting for shared folders that are located on volumes with data deduplication enabled.
  • Added support for RAID arrays with 16 and 20 hard drives when creating RAID groups.
  • Supports checking the 2-factor authentication status of user accounts at Control Panel > User & Group > Users.
  • Added support for SR-IOV on the following the Synology network interface cards: E10G21-F2, E25G21-F2.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where the "Enable UID/GID shifting" setting would be deactivated after modifying the time interval for updating the user/group list on an LDAP client.
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding CIFS-utils (CVE-2022-27239, CVE-2022-29869).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding OpenLDAP (CVE-2022-29155).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding cURL (CVE-2022-22576).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Zlib (CVE-2018-25032).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Freetype (CVE-2022-27406).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding 802.1X (CVE-2021-30004, CVE-2021-30266).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding GNU C Library(CVE-2021-43396, CVE-2022-23218, CVE-2022-23219).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding YAML-cpp (CVE-2018-20573, CVE-2018-20574, CVE-2019-6285).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Linux Kernel (CVE-2019-11477, CVE-2019-11478, CVE-2019-11479, CVE-2020-12770, CVE-2019-18282, CVE-2019-19527, CVE-2019-19532, CVE-2019-19537, CVE-2021-0605, CVE-2021-3732, CVE-2021-3739, CVE-2021-3753, CVE-2021-4149, CVE-2021-4203, CVE-2021-20317, CVE-2021-20321, CVE-2021-20322, CVE-2021-29154, CVE-2021-29650, CVE-2021-34556, CVE-2021-35477, CVE-2021-39633, CVE-2021-39698, CVE-2021-45868, CVE-2022-0185, CVE-2022-0330, CVE-2022-0617, CVE-2022-0847, CVE-2022-1011, CVE-2022-1048, CVE-2022-1055, CVE-2022-1353, CVE-2022-20008, CVE-2022-27666, CVE-2022-28893, CVE-2022-29582).
  • Updated OpenSSL to version 1.1.1o to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-1292, CVE-2021-3712, CVE-2022-0778).
  • Updated libarchive to version 3.6.1 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-36976, CVE-2022-26280).
  • Updated Mbed-TLS to version 2.28 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-44732, CVE-2021-45450, CVE-2021-43666).
  • Updated Python to version 3.8.12 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-3733, CVE-2021-3737, CVE-2022-0391).
  • Updated Redis to version 6.2.7 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-24735, CVE-2022-24736).
  • Updated ISC DHCP to version 4.4.3 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2021-25217).

Reacties (24)

-Moderatie-faq
24
24
17
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
Rataplan_ 6 september 2022 07:03
Ik begrijp niet waarom je de bad sector count uit zicht zou halen? Dat is toch wel een heel belangrijke counter voor je harddisks... Vreemde keuze imho.
Anoniem: 1322 @Rataplan_6 september 2022 09:22
Ik begrijp niet waarom je de bad sector count uit zicht zou halen? Dat is toch wel een heel belangrijke counter voor je harddisks... Vreemde keuze imho.
Ze leggen het echt wel uit:
Users should go to each drive's Health Info > History to view its complete bad sector information. To determine whether bad sectors are affecting the drive, see if there's a significant increase in the number of bad sectors over time.

Bad sectors worden vaak verkeerd begrepen. Bad sectors komen altijd voor en harde schijven hebben een 'reserve' om dit te compenseren. Een bad sector is ook geen directe indicatie dat er iets mis is, een sterke stijging van slechte sectoren in korte tijd is dat wel. Het is dus een logische wijziging.
theezeefje @Anoniem: 13227 september 2022 18:08
Een van de disken in mijn DS213+ uit het jaar kruik heeft vanaf de eerste dag al 2 bad sectors.
Ding staat inmiddels al 9 jaar te pruttelen, en het zijn er nog steeds 2 :)
Boeshnl @Anoniem: 13226 september 2022 20:06
Lol zeg dat maar tegen mijn werkgever. Zaten er een paar in. Per direct vervangen!
Timo002 @Rataplan_6 september 2022 07:27
Het is niet weg, het is verplaatst. Naar een plek waar je ook de historie kunt zien en bv kunt zien wanneer het ineens heel hard gaat met de bad sectors.
moppentappers @Rataplan_6 september 2022 07:38
De gedachte zal zijn dat de NAS de disk toch als failing markeert als er iets mis is, daarvoor hoef je niet de bad sector counter in de gaten te houden. Zelf zou ik 'm overigens ook liever houden waar ie is.
jongetje @Rataplan_6 september 2022 07:40
Ik krijg er elke maand een "health" mailtje van, dus voor mij niet zo nodig. Maar ik log ook weinig op de webinterface in.
Luchtbakker @Rataplan_6 september 2022 08:27
Je krijgt sowieso een gezondheidswaarschuwing als je schijf een bad sector heeft. Dus het belangrijkste blijft gewoon. Maar de vindbaarheid van schijf informatie blijft echt een dingetje in de interface.
FlorisVN @Rataplan_6 september 2022 07:10
Helemaal mee eens !!
Dennisb1 6 september 2022 08:00
Support for AAC encoded audio is widespread across end devices like smartphones, tablets, computers, and the majority of other media playback devices. The need for AAC transcoding to achieve better compatibility has significantly diminished and will be removed starting with DSM 7.1.1.
Dit vind ik toch wel een min. Geen idee of ik het gebruik maar dit zou dus kunnen betekenen dat je TV ineens pech heeft bijvoorbeeld.
4POX @Dennisb16 september 2022 08:12
Synology is daar heel goed in. Als voorbeeld moet je een speciale package installeren als je bepaalde codecs wilt. Synology hoeft alleen licentie kosten te betalen over de downloads. Niet over iedere actieve NAS. AAC verwijderen is in mijn ogen kosten besparing.
Maurits van Baerle @4POX6 september 2022 19:48
Als ik goed begrijp wordt AAC niet verwijderd maar het transcoden naar MP3. En kosten besparen op MP3 speelt tegenwoordig niet meer.
kraats @Dennisb16 september 2022 08:52
Als ik het zo lees wordt er geen audioformaat verwijderd, maar wordt de optie om AAC naar MP3 te transcoden voor niet compatible apparaten er uit gehaald. Als elk apparaat tegenwoordig gewoon AAC herkent zal dat geen probleem zijn
Dennisb1 @kraats6 september 2022 17:26
Klopt, dus als je dat dus nodig hebt ben je de Sjaak.
Geen idee of mijn TV daar bijvoorbeeld gebruik van maakt.
StGermain @kraats6 september 2022 21:29
Hopelijk geen problemen met plex op de shield dan, iemand die al getest heeft?
Wachten... 6 september 2022 14:49
Heb net de update gedaan, maar heel veel pakketten blijven hangen op "repareren".

Iemand enig idee wat ik hier tegen kan doen?
CrimInalA @Wachten...6 september 2022 16:39
De advanced media extensions had dit bij mij .
Ik heb op het pakket geklikt in de store , en dan manueel de knop repair gedrukt en blijkbaar heeft dat geholpen .
Wachten... @CrimInalA6 september 2022 16:50
Ik kwam er inderdaad achter dat je het los per applicatie wel kunt doen. Dank!
Mrgrind 6 september 2022 10:01
ik zie dat ik deze update nog niet kan installeren.. misschien dat het vanavond wel zo is..
bluecupra @Mrgrind6 september 2022 10:35
Updates voor Synology worden altijd gefaseerd uitgerold. Heb deze zelf zojuist handmatig gedownload via onderstaande url:

https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM/7.1.1-42962
Akemi @bluecupra12 september 2022 15:24
Kan het daar niet vinden.....
bluecupra @Akemi12 september 2022 17:36
Lijkt erop dat deze update is teruggetrokken:

https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM
Pietervs @Mrgrind6 september 2022 20:19
Ervaring leert dat het weken kan duren. Er is eigenlijk geen peil op te trekken: de ene keer als er een update uitkomt kan het zomaar een maand duren, de andere keer kreeg ik hem binnen een week aangeboden. Maar er zijn ook gevallen geweest dat ik hem uiteindelijk maar handmatig gedownload en geïnstalleerd heb…
SpikeHome 7 september 2022 18:09
Ik draai nog steeds op versie 6.last .
Waarom zou ik moeten updaten, deze versie draait super.
Het is een 220+ overigens.

Mijn 1511+ word niet ondersteund maar is niet erg is meer backup nas die alleen bij backups aan gaat, live data op de 220+ met ssd’s erin in shr (raid1)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

