Versie 2.4 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Replaces Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish) build with build based on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy) for best support of new hardware

Builds latest version of partclone from source code v0.3.20 , instead of OS package (#335) This fixes "unsupported feature" error for users of compressed BTRFS filesystems (such as Fedora Workstation 33 and newer)

, instead of OS package (#335) Removed old partclone v0.2.43 used to maximize legacy Redo Backup compatibility (modern partclone still provides good backwards compatibility)

Fixed execution of Clonezilla EFI NVRAM script to better correctly handle reboot on EFI systems (#348)

Switched Firefox to using the Mozilla Team PPA repository, because new "snap" packaging is incompatible with Rescuezilla's build scripts

Added ability to compress images using bzip2 algorithm (#290)

Moved post-completion action to in-progress page (#316) This has caused at least 1 user an issue during cloning, which I'm yet unable to reproduce: #337

Added ability to set custom SSH port (#336)

Many existing translations updated, but also added: Arabic/ﺎﻠﻋﺮﺒﻳﺓ (ar-EG) Catalan/Català (ca-ES) (Translation in-progress) Czech/Čeština (cs-CZ) (Translation in-progress) Hungarian/Magyar (hu-HU) Translation in-progress) Slovak/Slovenčina (sk-SK) (Translation in-progress)



Known Potential Bug: When cloning, the moved auto-restart/auto-shutdown drop-down (#337) may cause an issue. On my test environment, auto-restart on "clone" mode (and "restore" mode) works fine. Please let me know if you can reproduce this.