Software-update: Rescuezilla 2.4

Rescuezilla logo (79 pix)Versie 2.4 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release notes
  • Replaces Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish) build with build based on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy) for best support of new hardware
  • Builds latest version of partclone from source code v0.3.20, instead of OS package (#335)
    • This fixes "unsupported feature" error for users of compressed BTRFS filesystems (such as Fedora Workstation 33 and newer)
  • Removed old partclone v0.2.43 used to maximize legacy Redo Backup compatibility (modern partclone still provides good backwards compatibility)
  • Fixed execution of Clonezilla EFI NVRAM script to better correctly handle reboot on EFI systems (#348)
  • Switched Firefox to using the Mozilla Team PPA repository, because new "snap" packaging is incompatible with Rescuezilla's build scripts
  • Added ability to compress images using bzip2 algorithm (#290)
  • Moved post-completion action to in-progress page (#316)
    • This has caused at least 1 user an issue during cloning, which I'm yet unable to reproduce: #337
  • Added ability to set custom SSH port (#336)
  • Many existing translations updated, but also added:
    • Arabic/ﺎﻠﻋﺮﺒﻳﺓ (ar-EG)
    • Catalan/Català (ca-ES) (Translation in-progress)
    • Czech/Čeština (cs-CZ) (Translation in-progress)
    • Hungarian/Magyar (hu-HU) Translation in-progress)
    • Slovak/Slovenčina (sk-SK) (Translation in-progress)

Known Potential Bug: When cloning, the moved auto-restart/auto-shutdown drop-down (#337) may cause an issue. On my test environment, auto-restart on "clone" mode (and "restore" mode) works fine. Please let me know if you can reproduce this.

Rescuezilla

Versienummer 2.4
Releasestatus Final
Website Rescuezilla
Download https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.4
Bestandsgrootte 1,06GB
Licentietype GPL

Sando 9 augustus 2022 03:33
RescueZilla klinkt als een mogelijk handige tool. Ik heb het nog nooit gebruikt. Wel gebruik ik soms CloneZilla. Wanneer is RescueZilla wel en juist niet een goed alternatief om te overwegen?
Anoniem: 613510 @Sando9 augustus 2022 08:22
Als je hier kijkt in de geschiedenis zie je precies de zelfde vraag, misschien dat de antwoorden je verder kunnen helpen?
privacybeleid 9 augustus 2022 10:10
Hoe goed is het in clonen van windows 11 van sata naar nvme?
Heb er laatst de 'Samsung Data Migration Software for Consumer SSD' tool voor gebruikt werkte erg snel en in een keer goed!
beerse
15 augustus 2022 21:18
Grappig te zien dat ze hier ubuntu gebruiken en ook issues hebben met flatpacks. Voor mij was dat de reden om over te stappen naar kali. Misschien zouden ze dat hier voor rescuezilla ook kunnen doen :)

