Versie 2.5 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

If you have a blank screen, try "Graphical Fallback Mode" from the Rescuezilla boot menu (after selecting a language). If that doesn't work, try the alternative ISO image. Each variant has slightly different video drivers and Linux kernel versions, so often have slightly different graphics support.

Adds release based on Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble), Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar) for best support of new hardware

Upgrades to latest partclone release v0.3.27 (released October 2023) from v0.3.20 (which was released in April 2022) This should improve issues with BTRFS filesystems, as it supports BTRFS v6.3.3, rather than v5.11 (#393)

(released October 2023) from (which was released in April 2022) Added experimental command-line interface (CLI) (#258) CLI should be considered EXPERIMENTAL and UNSTABLE, and behavior may change between versions without notice CLI only supports images created by Clonezilla and Rescuezilla (the other supported formats coming in future) CLI only supports backup, verify, restore and clone operations (mount and unmount operations coming in future)

Integrated Rescuezilla into the automated integration test suite scripts, to hopefully enable faster project iteration

Continue image scan after an error, so permission denied on irrelevant folders no longer block populating the image list

Fixed issue causing backup of Linux md RAID devices containing MBR partition tables to fail (#448)

Installs 'hashdeep' package as stop-gap command-line workaround for a specific user niche until Rescuezilla's UI handles it (#441)

Fixed failing restore and clone operations when Rescuezilla v2.4.2 booted into Portuguese language, due to a minor typo (#438)

Prevent laptops from sleeping when is lid closed (#427)

Details of all previous releases available in the changelog.