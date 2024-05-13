Software-update: Rescuezilla 2.5

Rescuezilla logo (79 pix)Versie 2.5 van Rescuezilla is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een imageback-up van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Ook kan het worden gebruikt om een harde schijf te klonen, of de inhoud van een image te bekijken en losse bestanden eruit te kopiëren. Rescuezilla is volledig compatibel met Clonezilla en kan overweg met virtuele images van bijvoorbeeld VirtualBox, VMware, Hyper-V en QEMU. Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen en per ongeluk verwijderde bestanden terughalen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release notes

If you have a blank screen, try "Graphical Fallback Mode" from the Rescuezilla boot menu (after selecting a language). If that doesn't work, try the alternative ISO image. Each variant has slightly different video drivers and Linux kernel versions, so often have slightly different graphics support.

  • Adds release based on Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble), Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar) for best support of new hardware
  • Upgrades to latest partclone release v0.3.27 (released October 2023) from v0.3.20 (which was released in April 2022)
    • This should improve issues with BTRFS filesystems, as it supports BTRFS v6.3.3, rather than v5.11 (#393)
  • Added experimental command-line interface (CLI) (#258)
    • CLI should be considered EXPERIMENTAL and UNSTABLE, and behavior may change between versions without notice
    • CLI only supports images created by Clonezilla and Rescuezilla (the other supported formats coming in future)
    • CLI only supports backup, verify, restore and clone operations (mount and unmount operations coming in future)
  • Integrated Rescuezilla into the automated integration test suite scripts, to hopefully enable faster project iteration
  • Continue image scan after an error, so permission denied on irrelevant folders no longer block populating the image list
  • Fixed issue causing backup of Linux md RAID devices containing MBR partition tables to fail (#448)
  • Installs 'hashdeep' package as stop-gap command-line workaround for a specific user niche until Rescuezilla's UI handles it (#441)
  • Fixed failing restore and clone operations when Rescuezilla v2.4.2 booted into Portuguese language, due to a minor typo (#438)
  • Prevent laptops from sleeping when is lid closed (#427)

Details of all previous releases available in the changelog.

Rescuezilla

Versienummer 2.5
Releasestatus Final
Website Rescuezilla
Download https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.5
Bestandsgrootte 1,28GB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Rescuezilla

Rescuezilla

Reacties (7)

JSBach 13 mei 2024 15:19
Mooi stukje software! Ik gebruik het om op mijn server NUCje eerst met de ingebouwde GParted de SSD leeg te maken, dán 30 GB Free Space vóóraan te reserveren (voor latere Debian install) en de rest als Ext4 te partitioneren voor data. Dan houd ik Debian linux en data gescheiden.

Toegevoegd: is een feature, zoals genoemd onder: https://rescuezilla.com/features

[Reactie gewijzigd door JSBach op 22 juli 2024 18:25]

Robertdw @JSBach13 mei 2024 16:11
Weet je zeker dat je dat met dit programma doet? Zie die functies niet staan bij rescuezilla ?
unf0rg0tt3n @Robertdw13 mei 2024 16:33
Ja, @JSBach weet het zeker, hij/zij gebruikt dit en "Ook kan het de grootte van partities aanpassen"
Robertdw @unf0rg0tt3n13 mei 2024 17:50
Ja zie het nu bij nader inzien ook staan. Was gewoon een vraagje hoor, omdat het over een imagebackup en clone programma gaat en niet over een specifiek partitie programma. Maar neem mij mijn onwetendheid niet kwalijk mijnheer unforgotten.
beerse
@JSBach13 mei 2024 19:11
Zowel hier bij tweakers als ook op de features-pagina zie ik niets staan over versleutelde systemen.
Kan deze tool overweg met disk versleuteling zoals veracrypt en bitlocker?

Ze hoeven ze niet te kunnen doorbreken maar dat je er met de juiste keys toch wel netjes mee om kan gaan. En eventueel ook de keys netjes uit de hardware of van een stickje of zo kunnen lezen.
JoHnnY-Btm @JSBach13 mei 2024 23:57
ik neem aan dat het ook een image van de C:\ drive kan maken met de huidige licentie key van windows etc.?

heb laatst nog een hele games drive gekopieerd maar dan zonder cloon te maken, moest de games overzetten op een grotere SSD en was het alleen ffkes nodig om dat in de launchers aan te passen enz
Hell-Slave 14 mei 2024 16:51
Adds release based on Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble), Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar) for best support of new hardware.

Waarom doen ze dit?
De laatste is toch de beste?

