Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Versie 9.0 is uitgekomen en hieronder is te vinden wat daar allemaal in veranderd is.

Now you can import Figma documents to Lunacy. For this:

Go to the Home tab. Click Import from Figma. The document import screen opens. If your Figma document is public, paste the link to it and click Import. Otherwise, you’ll also have to define the access token.

To properly handle Figma documents, we added lots of new features. Many of them were frequent subjects of your feature requests. For example, artboards are now frames and can be nested. For the full list of changes, check out this article.

Another long-awaited feature. With auto layouts, you can create designs that will adjust to content as you change it. Imagine you edit the text of a button and the button itself expands or shrinks depending on the text size. Or a frame (artboard) that automatically gets longer as you add new elements to it.

Auto layouts are a very powerful, yet complex, feature with lots of properties. But after you master it, your design flow will get to the next level.

We’ve increased the number of our servers throughout the world. Now, they are available in:

Europe

North America

South America

South Africa

Australia

Japan

India

China (Hong Kong)

Upon start, Lunacy automatically picks the server with the best latency.

Now, you can subscribe to the Lunacy Cloud Team Plan and get:

Unlimited number of team documents

Unlimited version history

Unlimited thrash storage period

Free personal cloud license for the team owner

For details about teamwork in Lunacy, read here.

Nudging is moving layers with arrow keys. By default, Lunacy nudges a layer by 1 px when you press an arrow key (small nudge), or by 10 px when you press an arrow key holding down Shift (big nudge). Now, you can define custom values. For this:

Deselect all layers on the canvas (press Esc or click over an empty canvas area). In the Nudge Amount section of the right panel, specify the required values.

We removed the text generation control from the text settings in the right panel. Text snippets also no longer work. Instead, now when you click over the canvas to create a text block or delete everything in an existing text block, you see an auto-text dropdown. You can scroll the list, to select the required option. Or you can just start typing the name of the option you need. For example, if you need a name of a person, or username, or file name, start typing “name” and you’ll see all the matching options. Click the one you need to apply.

Also, text blocks with auto-generated content, similarly to avatars, now come with a refresh icon above the upper-left corner. By clicking it you can choose the text that suits you best. As you might know, Lunacy automatically updates auto-generated content upon duplication. You can disable it in Layer > Content Generation > Auto refresh.

If you need to keep auto refresh working, but want to preserve some layers with generated content unchanged, right click over such a layer and select Detach from Generated Content on the context menu. This applies both to text and avatars.

Drawing gray rectangles over gray rectangles is weird, right? We also think so. Now, when you create new shapes by dragging, Lunacy automatically applies colors from pre-generated document color palette to shapes depending on the shape size and current background. This will help you create mockups at the lightning speed and recolor them in a single click by refreshing the palette. If you prefer drawing gray rectangles over gray rectangles, remove all the colors from the palette.

Lunacy automatically determines the order of layers (aka z-index) as you drag them. For example, if you drag a larger layer over a smaller one, Lunacy will place the larger layer below the smaller one. You can still use the Send to back/Send to front commands, but now you will need them way less often.

Now when you create a frame by dragging it over the canvas, you see special markers that will help you quickly create a frame of a preset size: A4, iPhone 14, Dribbble shot, etc. This can be helpful in some cases. Alternatively, you can still use presets from the right panel. To disable snapping, hold down Ctrl ( ⌘ ) while dragging.

You can now change the scale of the interface. For this, go to View > Interface scale, or you can use the following shortcuts:

Ctrl + Shift + Alt + + / ⌥ Shift ⌘ = — increase scale

+ + + / — increase scale Ctrl + Shift + Alt + - / ⌥ Shift ⌘ - — decrease scale

+ + + / — decrease scale Ctrl + Shift + Alt + 0 / ⌥ Shift ⌘ 0 — reset scale