Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Versie 9.0 is uitgekomen en hieronder is te vinden wat daar allemaal in veranderd is.
Import from Figma
Now you can import Figma documents to Lunacy. For this:
- Go to the Home tab.
- Click Import from Figma. The document import screen opens.
- If your Figma document is public, paste the link to it and click Import. Otherwise, you’ll also have to define the access token.
To properly handle Figma documents, we added lots of new features. Many of them were frequent subjects of your feature requests. For example, artboards are now frames and can be nested. For the full list of changes, check out this article.Auto layouts
Another long-awaited feature. With auto layouts, you can create designs that will adjust to content as you change it. Imagine you edit the text of a button and the button itself expands or shrinks depending on the text size. Or a frame (artboard) that automatically gets longer as you add new elements to it.
Auto layouts are a very powerful, yet complex, feature with lots of properties. But after you master it, your design flow will get to the next level.More cloud servers
We’ve increased the number of our servers throughout the world. Now, they are available in:
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- South Africa
- Australia
- Japan
- India
- China (Hong Kong)
Upon start, Lunacy automatically picks the server with the best latency.Team Subscription
Now, you can subscribe to the Lunacy Cloud Team Plan and get:
- Unlimited number of team documents
- Unlimited version history
- Unlimited thrash storage period
- Free personal cloud license for the team owner
For details about teamwork in Lunacy, read here.Custom nudge amount
Nudging is moving layers with arrow keys. By default, Lunacy nudges a layer by 1 px when you press an arrow key (small nudge), or by 10 px when you press an arrow key holding down Shift (big nudge). Now, you can define custom values. For this:
Reworked text generation
- Deselect all layers on the canvas (press
Escor click over an empty canvas area).
- In the Nudge Amount section of the right panel, specify the required values.
We removed the text generation control from the text settings in the right panel. Text snippets also no longer work. Instead, now when you click over the canvas to create a text block or delete everything in an existing text block, you see an auto-text dropdown. You can scroll the list, to select the required option. Or you can just start typing the name of the option you need. For example, if you need a name of a person, or username, or file name, start typing “name” and you’ll see all the matching options. Click the one you need to apply.
Also, text blocks with auto-generated content, similarly to avatars, now come with a refresh icon above the upper-left corner. By clicking it you can choose the text that suits you best. As you might know, Lunacy automatically updates auto-generated content upon duplication. You can disable it in Layer > Content Generation > Auto refresh.
If you need to keep auto refresh working, but want to preserve some layers with generated content unchanged, right click over such a layer and select Detach from Generated Content on the context menu. This applies both to text and avatars.Auto shape colors
Drawing gray rectangles over gray rectangles is weird, right? We also think so. Now, when you create new shapes by dragging, Lunacy automatically applies colors from pre-generated document color palette to shapes depending on the shape size and current background. This will help you create mockups at the lightning speed and recolor them in a single click by refreshing the palette. If you prefer drawing gray rectangles over gray rectangles, remove all the colors from the palette.Auto Z-index
Lunacy automatically determines the order of layers (aka z-index) as you drag them. For example, if you drag a larger layer over a smaller one, Lunacy will place the larger layer below the smaller one. You can still use the Send to back/Send to front commands, but now you will need them way less often.Snapping to frame presets
Now when you create a frame by dragging it over the canvas, you see special markers that will help you quickly create a frame of a preset size: A4, iPhone 14, Dribbble shot, etc. This can be helpful in some cases. Alternatively, you can still use presets from the right panel. To disable snapping, hold downAdjustable UI scale
Ctrl(
⌘) while dragging.
You can now change the scale of the interface. For this, go to View > Interface scale, or you can use the following shortcuts:
Improvements
-
Ctrl+
Shift+
Alt+
+/
⌥
Shift
⌘
=— increase scale
-
Ctrl+
Shift+
Alt+
-/
⌥
Shift
⌘
-— decrease scale
-
Ctrl+
Shift+
Alt+
0/
⌥
Shift
⌘
0— reset scale
- Added Czech and Vietnamese languages
- Improved UX of document pages. The control for switching between pages became less annoying. It now longer drops down every time you hover the mouse close to the search bar.
- Lazy loading of open documents. Lunacy now loads only the content of the currently open tab. Other open documents load as you switch through the tabs. This will significantly speed up Lunacy loading time upon restart.
- Improved Teams section. We reworked the team section of the Home tab for easier document, project, and team member management.
- Photos and Illustration tabs. We improved navigation on these tabs, added categories to photos, removed undraggable style covers from illustrations. Also, all new illustration styles that appear at icons.com now immediately become available in Lunacy.
- Pre-cached icons. Now Lunacy comes with 1,000 pre-cached icons. So, the Icon tool will work even on computers that have never been connected to the internet.
- Improved panning. You can now press the spacebar and drag canvas to where you need at any moment, even when you’re in the middle of drawing a shape. After releasing the spacebar, you can continue with drawing. This can be handy in many cases, especially on small screens.
- Improved color management. In the previous versions, when you wanted to edit the color of a layer with a color variable applied, you had to detach the layer color from variables first. Now, you can do it right away. In the color control, click the colored circle to invoke the Color Picker or type the color code in the edit field. The new color will get detached from color variables automatically.
- Improved angular gradients. Improved angular gradients. You can now rotate them with the Rotate gradient clockwise button.
- Multiple fills. Now when you apply the second, third, etc. fill to the same layer, every new fill comes in black (000000) with 20% opacity.
- Mass update of generated content. You can now update generated content (texts and/or avatars) in all selected layers or on a selected frame using the
Shift + Rshortcut.
- Auto-text labels. Lunacy now shows the type of auto-generated text when you create a text block by dragging.
- Recent font sizes. The font size drop-down list now shows up to five font sizes you’ve recently applied.
- Copy-pasting texts to other apps. You can now copy text content in Lunacy and paste it to any other app.
- Google Fonts in CSS. Lunacy now includes direct links to Google Fonts into the CSS code and CSS files for linked design.
- Layer Tree. Layer Tree search and render/update performance dramatically improved.
- New shortcuts for tools. R,R — rounded rectangle;
L,L— arrow;
O,O— triangle;
O,O,O— polygon;
O,O,O,O— star;
P,P— pencil.
- Account deletion. You can now delete your Lunacy account with all cloud data.
- Sign in with Apple ID. You can now set up a Lunacy account with your Apple ID.
- Improved border position control. We redesigned the icons of the control to make them more intuitive.
- Prototyping. Updating of prototypes is quite a resource-hungry procedure. For this reason, we added a control that lets you select whether to update prototypes in real-time or after restart.