Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.1.4 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In versie 18.1.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 18.1.4: Improved load performance for timelines with a large number of markers.

Ability to cancel the grab all stills process.

Support for monochrome decode mode for ARRI raw clips.

Sync bin views now use creation date instead of modified date.

Creation date is now preserved by Proxy Generator.

Addressed an issue with Resolve FX Dehaze in DaVinci Wide Gamut.

Addressed missing audio when scrubbing in the sync bin.

Duration markers created from in-out ranges now use the last set color.

Addressed internet upload issues for file names with non-ascii characters.

Addressed an intermittent issue trimming gaps with a speed editor.

Addressed an issue with Resolve FX keyers on the Fusion page.

Addressed an issue with delete empty tracks deleting locked tracks.

General performance and stability improvements.