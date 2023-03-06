Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.1.4

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.1.4 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In versie 18.1.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 18.1.4:
  • Improved load performance for timelines with a large number of markers.
  • Ability to cancel the grab all stills process.
  • Support for monochrome decode mode for ARRI raw clips.
  • Sync bin views now use creation date instead of modified date.
  • Creation date is now preserved by Proxy Generator.
  • Addressed an issue with Resolve FX Dehaze in DaVinci Wide Gamut.
  • Addressed missing audio when scrubbing in the sync bin.
  • Duration markers created from in-out ranges now use the last set color.
  • Addressed internet upload issues for file names with non-ascii characters.
  • Addressed an intermittent issue trimming gaps with a speed editor.
  • Addressed an issue with Resolve FX keyers on the Fusion page.
  • Addressed an issue with delete empty tracks deleting locked tracks.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, iPadOS, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-03-2023 07:49
12 • submitter: guidogast

06-03-2023 • 07:49

12

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

05-08 DaVinci Resolve 21.0.4 7
22-07 Davinci Resolve 21.0.3 8
04-07 DaVinci Resolve 21.0.2 10
25-06 DaVinci Resolve 21.0.1 14
04-06 DaVinci Resolve 21 6
15-04 DaVinci Resolve 21 bèta 1 10
12-02 Davinci Resolve 20.3.2 7
18-12 Davinci Resolve 20.3.1 2
01-12 Davinci Resolve 20.3 1
11-'25 Davinci Resolve 20.2.3 6
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Reacties (12)

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murdock01 6 maart 2023 09:45
zijn er trouwens nog leuke deals ergens te vinden voor de studio versie ? Ik heb een canon R6 en die clog files kun je alleen editen met de studio versie en was vorige week aan het zoeken, maar zag alleen dat ze vorig jaar eens een deal hadden met een speed editor waar je gratis een key bij krijgt.
lethalbas @murdock016 maart 2023 09:49
Zitten helaas relatief weinig deals en kortingen op studio. (mogelijk omdat het naar verhouding tot het adobe spul al spotgoedkoop is natuurlijk)
Htbaa @murdock016 maart 2023 10:42
Naast de losse software heb ik ook wel 's een combi gezien met die speed editor. Dan koop je zo'n hardware controller en zit de software er bij inbegrepen. Kan misschien interessant zijn.
guidogast
@murdock016 maart 2023 10:56
De enige deal die ik ooit heb gezien van Studio is dat je een Speed Editor twv 300 euro gratis kreeg bij een studio licentie van 300 euro.

Ik heb nooit een lager bedrag gezien voor Studio.
magician2000 @murdock016 maart 2023 22:58
De software is uiteraard al een koopje. Zeker wanneer je een professionele(re) camera koopt praat je over maximaal 10% van de prijs van die setup.

Maar komt (kwam?) de studio versie niet gratis bij vrijwel alle hardware van Black Magic Design?
Justin 6 maart 2023 09:13
Geniale software, wel jammer dat het updaten van de software een redirect is naar download van de volledige software ipv. een in-app update proces, maar moet altijd wat te piepen houden haha :+
guidogast
@Justin6 maart 2023 09:38
Ik snap helemaal wat je bedoeld. Maar ik vermoed dat dit met een reden is. Als je middenin een project zit wil je niet updaten. Met een in-app updater klik je toch sneller op Updaten dan dat je een aparte installer download en die handmatig moet installeren. Dan is het een veel bewustere keuze dat je update naar een nieuwe versie.
lethalbas @guidogast6 maart 2023 09:46
Misschien ook omdat veel mensen (waaronder ik) de nieuwe versie en de oude simultaan willen installeren omdat we die backwards compatibiliy met oude projecten voor geen cent vertrouwen. Maar dan nog zou een in app updater voor de groep die daar wel aan meedoet geen slecht idee zijn :)
Justin @guidogast6 maart 2023 09:55
Ah ja, fair enough. Ik heb inderdaad vorige keer eerst mijn project afgerond en daarna pas geupdate voor het geval dat dus als je het op die manier bekijkt snap ik de keuze wel.
sIRwa3 6 maart 2023 09:42
EN, je kan makkelijker terug naar een vorige versie.
honey 6 maart 2023 09:43
Heel mooi programma. Gebruik zelf de studio versie met veel plezier.
Jan Onderwater 6 maart 2023 17:47
Top programma, heeft een steile leercurve maar dat is het waard. Iedereen die nu begint met serieus video editing kan ik het aanraden. Gebruik Final Cut en DaVinci, ben niet overgestapt opdat ik met FCP werk sinds het uitkwam, maar als ik nu zou beginnen met leren zou ik DaVinci aanraden.

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