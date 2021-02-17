Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Versie 7.8.0 is uitgegeven met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 7.8.0 Showed token balance again

Updated bw accounting/tunnel community IDs

Wiped existing records in bandwidth database

Checked for duplicate BalanceRequestCaches

Fixed debug pane keyboard shortcut

Specified timeout for the DiscoveryBooster

Fixed profiler button issue in Debug Pane

Added yappi as pip dependency

Fixed yappi profiler in the core

Fixed broken resource_manager tests

Fixed a bug on writing CPU data to file

Fixed low disk notifier bug

Removed old resource monitor file

Added core and GUI CPU graph

Added GUI memory plot in Debug Pane

Added a separate GUI resource history

Updated session to use core resource monitor

Set GUI resource check interval

Added GUI resource monitor

Scrubbed values in Feedback Dialog

Renamed _stacktrace_long by _stacktrace_extra

Extracted sentry events

Stopped crash an application when GUI raise an exception

Fixed memory leak in Downloads page

Updated info about release cycle

An attempt to fix #5934 by avoiding storing all frames with locals inside a signal handler

Fixed typo bug on sys exit

Ignored all the information in a version, after '-'

Added Pillow as a hidden dependency

Replaced "comments" with "what were you doing before" question.

Ignored patch version in upgrade scenarios

Improved Sentry Scrubber

Checked on 'escape_pressed' attribute

Checked that a row number in the correct range

Changed some expressions to f-strings format

Updated IPv8 pointer

Applied pyupgrade to the whole codebase Version 7.7.1 Added check on infohash key existing

Recovered from corrupt tribler config

Stopped processing on_query_results while qt_object_destroyed

Added on_destroyed handler for dialogs

Changed on_files_included/excluded signature

Fixed metainfor issue by changing on_reload_torrent_info signature Version 7.7.0 Fixed pyqtsignal handling on low storage

Added ability to send issues automatically in case TEST_SENTRY_URL is defined

Renamed error_reporting_requires_user_consent

Changed mousePressEvent signature

Returned from on_received_metainfo if the dialog closed

Updated download progress in channels on dl polls

Fixed default search order for FTS queries

Changed mocked config to corrupted source file

Fixed crash on perform_files_request when dialog is closed

Added "closed" property to DialogContainer

Added xinerama as debian depenedency

Fixed full-text search query

Fixed sorting search result by health (#5880)

Added sql_default value to self_checked column

Removed db_session from column_exists upgrader utility

Fixed style issues

Added v10 test database and update upgrader tests

Converted torrent_checked set to dict

Added torrent checker tests

Removed redundant return

Added db v8->v10 upgrader test

Made torrent_checked a property

Fixed database upgrade issues

Fixed torrent checker tests

Load torrents_checked from db to bootstrap

Added self_checked column to TorrentState

Fixed Search breadcrumb error

Fixed remote preview for channels

Added an option to run Tribler with sentry URL for tests

Applied error_reporting_requires_user_consent in case of core 's errors

Added prefix TEST to consts

Added Discovery Booster

Added an option to automatically send exceptions

Increased the size of nodes in trust graph slightly

Updated trustview endpoint tests

Fixed issue with clicking node in Trust graph UI

Added test for refresh query parameter in trustview endpoint

Improved logging and exception message in Trust graph

Added missing refresh parameter in trustview endpoint.

Fixed Trustgraph max node issue

Fixed preview_clicked pyqtsignal handler issue

Fixed database upgrader & tests

Fixed GUI emit interface mismatches

Returned false if PyQt5 is not available on user confirmation

Converted PyQt5 to local import in tribler common.

Renamed variable last_fresh_time

Fixed pylint issue

Added popular torrents checking in torrent checker

Fixed bug in relay payouts

Updated IPv8 pointer

Added release for Sentry

Used mds instead of metadata_store

Rollback "Tribler starts on event mechanism"

Added try-except block to dependency message box

Added value check

Added to makedirs the argument exist_ok=True

Removed unused sync_channels strategy

Kept python modules in a report

Added breadcrumbs to UI

Added user identification for GUI errors

Stopped spamming breadcrumbs after error

Adopted signal C++ signatures

Wrapped connect() calls for extended tracebacks

Fixed broken pre-commit on Mac