Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Versie 7.8.0 is uitgegeven met de volgende veranderingen:
Version 7.8.0
Version 7.7.1
- Showed token balance again
- Updated bw accounting/tunnel community IDs
- Wiped existing records in bandwidth database
- Checked for duplicate BalanceRequestCaches
- Fixed debug pane keyboard shortcut
- Specified timeout for the DiscoveryBooster
- Fixed profiler button issue in Debug Pane
- Added yappi as pip dependency
- Fixed yappi profiler in the core
- Fixed broken resource_manager tests
- Fixed a bug on writing CPU data to file
- Fixed low disk notifier bug
- Removed old resource monitor file
- Added core and GUI CPU graph
- Added GUI memory plot in Debug Pane
- Added a separate GUI resource history
- Updated session to use core resource monitor
- Set GUI resource check interval
- Added GUI resource monitor
- Scrubbed values in Feedback Dialog
- Renamed _stacktrace_long by _stacktrace_extra
- Extracted sentry events
- Stopped crash an application when GUI raise an exception
- Fixed memory leak in Downloads page
- Updated info about release cycle
- An attempt to fix #5934 by avoiding storing all frames with locals inside a signal handler
- Fixed typo bug on sys exit
- Ignored all the information in a version, after '-'
- Added Pillow as a hidden dependency
- Replaced "comments" with "what were you doing before" question.
- Ignored patch version in upgrade scenarios
- Improved Sentry Scrubber
- Checked on 'escape_pressed' attribute
- Checked that a row number in the correct range
- Changed some expressions to f-strings format
- Updated IPv8 pointer
- Applied pyupgrade to the whole codebase
Version 7.7.0
- Added check on infohash key existing
- Recovered from corrupt tribler config
- Stopped processing on_query_results while qt_object_destroyed
- Added on_destroyed handler for dialogs
- Changed on_files_included/excluded signature
- Fixed metainfor issue by changing on_reload_torrent_info signature
- Fixed pyqtsignal handling on low storage
- Added ability to send issues automatically in case TEST_SENTRY_URL is defined
- Renamed error_reporting_requires_user_consent
- Changed mousePressEvent signature
- Returned from on_received_metainfo if the dialog closed
- Updated download progress in channels on dl polls
- Fixed default search order for FTS queries
- Changed mocked config to corrupted source file
- Fixed crash on perform_files_request when dialog is closed
- Added "closed" property to DialogContainer
- Added xinerama as debian depenedency
- Fixed full-text search query
- Fixed sorting search result by health (#5880)
- Added sql_default value to self_checked column
- Removed db_session from column_exists upgrader utility
- Fixed style issues
- Added v10 test database and update upgrader tests
- Converted torrent_checked set to dict
- Added torrent checker tests
- Removed redundant return
- Added db v8->v10 upgrader test
- Made torrent_checked a property
- Fixed database upgrade issues
- Fixed torrent checker tests
- Load torrents_checked from db to bootstrap
- Added self_checked column to TorrentState
- Fixed Search breadcrumb error
- Fixed remote preview for channels
- Added an option to run Tribler with sentry URL for tests
- Applied error_reporting_requires_user_consent in case of core 's errors
- Added prefix TEST to consts
- Added Discovery Booster
- Added an option to automatically send exceptions
- Increased the size of nodes in trust graph slightly
- Updated trustview endpoint tests
- Fixed issue with clicking node in Trust graph UI
- Added test for refresh query parameter in trustview endpoint
- Improved logging and exception message in Trust graph
- Added missing refresh parameter in trustview endpoint.
- Fixed Trustgraph max node issue
- Fixed preview_clicked pyqtsignal handler issue
- Fixed database upgrader & tests
- Fixed GUI emit interface mismatches
- Returned false if PyQt5 is not available on user confirmation
- Converted PyQt5 to local import in tribler common.
- Renamed variable last_fresh_time
- Fixed pylint issue
- Added popular torrents checking in torrent checker
- Fixed bug in relay payouts
- Updated IPv8 pointer
- Added release for Sentry
- Used mds instead of metadata_store
- Rollback "Tribler starts on event mechanism"
- Added try-except block to dependency message box
- Added value check
- Added to makedirs the argument exist_ok=True
- Removed unused sync_channels strategy
- Kept python modules in a report
- Added breadcrumbs to UI
- Added user identification for GUI errors
- Stopped spamming breadcrumbs after error
- Adopted signal C++ signatures
- Wrapped connect() calls for extended tracebacks
- Fixed broken pre-commit on Mac