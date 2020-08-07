Software-update: rsync 3.2.3

Op de website van Samba is een nieuwe uitgave van rsync verschenen, met ditmaal 3.2.3 als versieaanduiding. Dit programma voorziet in een snelle manier om bestanden geheel of gedeeltelijk tussen verschillende servers en locaties te synchroniseren. Het wordt dan ook veel op de achtergrond toegepast in allerlei synchronisatieprogramma's, maar kan bijvoorbeeld ook voor de off-site back-up van fileservers gebruikt worden. Wie meer wil weten, kan de beschikbare documentatie doorlezen, waarin ook een aantal tutorials wordt vermeld. De aankondiging is op deze pagina na te lezen en de lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

NEWS for rsync 3.2.3

BUG FIXES:
  • Fixed a bug in the xattr code that was freeing the wrong object when trying to cleanup the xattr list.
  • Fixed a bug in the xattr code that was not leaving room for the "rsync." prefix in some instances where it needed to be added.
  • Restored the ability to use ‑‑bwlimit=0 to specify no bandwidth limit. (It was accidentally broken in 3.2.2.)
  • Fix a bug when combining ‑‑delete-missing-args with ‑‑no-implied-dirs & ‑R where rsync might create the destination path of a missing arg. The code also avoids some superfluous warnings for nested paths of removed args.
  • Fixed an issue where hard-linked devices could cause the rdev_major value to get out of sync between the sender and the receiver, which could cause a device to get created with the wrong major value in its major,minor pair.
  • Rsync now complains about a missing ‑‑temp-dir before starting any file transfers.
  • A completely empty source arg is now a fatal error. This doesn't change the handling of implied dot-dir args such as "localhost:" and such.
ENHANCEMENTS:
  • Allow ‑‑max-alloc=0 to specify no limit to the alloc sanity check.
  • Allow ‑‑block-size=SIZE to specify the size using units (e.g. "100K").
  • The name of the id-0 user & group are now sent to the receiver along with the other user/group names in the transfer (instead of assuming that both sides have the same id-0 names).
  • Added the ‑‑stop-after=MINS and ‑‑stop-at=DATE_TIME options (with the ‑‑time-limit=MINS option accepted as an alias for ‑‑stop-after). This is an enhanced version of the time-limit patch from the patches repo.
  • Added the name converter daemon parameter to make it easier to convert user & group names inside a chrooted daemon module. This is based on the nameconverter patch with some improvements, including a tweak to the request protocol (so if you used this patch in the past, be sure to update your converter script to use newlines instead of null chars).
  • Added ‑‑crtimes (‑N) option for preserving the file's create time (I believe that this is macOS only at the moment).
  • Added ‑‑mkpath option to tell rsync that it should create a non-existing path component of the destination arg.
  • Added ‑‑stderr=errors|all|client to replace the ‑‑msgs2stderr and ‑‑no-msgs2stderr options (which are still accepted). The default use of stderr was changed to be ‑‑stderr=errors where all the processes that have stderr available output directly to stderr, which should help error messages get to the user more quickly, especially when doing a push (which includes local copying). This also allows rsync to exit quickly when a receiver failure occurs, since rsync doesn't need to try to keep the connection alive long enough for the fatal error to go from the receiver to the generator to the sender. The old default can be requested via ‑‑stderr=client. Also changed is that a non-default stderr mode is conveyed to the remote rsync (using the older option names) instead of requiring the user to use ‑‑remote-option (‑M) to tell the remote rsync what to do.
  • Added the ability to specify "@netgroup" names to the hosts allow and hosts deny daemon parameters. This is a finalized version of the netgroup-auth patch from the patches repo.
  • Rsync can now hard-link symlinks on FreeBSD due to it making ues of the linkat() function when it is available.
  • Output file+line info on out-of-memory & overflow errors while also avoiding the output of alternate build-dir path info that is not useful to the user.
  • Change configure to know that Cygwin supports Linux xattrs.
  • Improved the testsuite on FreeBSD & Cygwin.
  • Added some compatibility code for HPE NonStop platforms.
  • Improved the INSTALL.md info.
  • Added a few more suffixes to the default skip-compress list.
  • Improved configure's error handling to notify about several issues at once instead of one by one (for the newest optional features).
INTERNAL:
  • Use a simpler overflow check idiom in a few spots.
  • Use a C99 Flexible Array for a trailing variable-size filename in a struct (with a fallback to the old 1-char string kluge for older compilers).
Versienummer 3.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website rsync
Download https://rsync.samba.org/ftp/rsync/rsync-3.2.3.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 07-08-2020 10:091

07-08-2020 • 10:09

1 Linkedin

Bron: rsync

Update-historie

08-'20 rsync 3.2.3 1
06-'20 rsync 3.2.1 19
01-'18 rsync 3.1.3 17
07-'14 rsync 3.1.1 15
06-'11 rsync 3.0.9pre1 2
03-'11 rsync 3.0.8 8
02-'11 rsync 3.0.8pre1 0
01-'10 rsync 3.0.7 4
05-'09 rsync 3.0.6 2
12-'08 rsync 3.0.5 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

rsync

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0beerse

23 augustus 2020 19:17
Is ergens een lijst met internet-storage-providers die een rsync interface bieden (via een vpn of ssh verbinding natuurlijk)?

De qnap-nas kan met rsync naar een andere qnap-nas maar die andere qnap-nas heb ik niet en die wil ik niet thuis hebben.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee