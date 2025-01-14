Op de website van Samba is een nieuwe uitgave van rsync verschenen, met ditmaal 3.4.0 als versieaanduiding. Dit programma voorziet in een snelle manier om bestanden geheel of gedeeltelijk tussen verschillende servers en locaties te synchroniseren. Het wordt dan ook veel op de achtergrond toegepast in allerlei synchronisatieprogramma's, maar kan bijvoorbeeld ook voor de off-site back-up van fileservers gebruikt worden. Wie meer wil weten, kan de beschikbare documentatie doorlezen, waarin ook een aantal tutorials wordt vermeld. De aankondiging is op deze pagina na te lezen en de lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

NEWS for rsync 3.4.0



Release 3.4.0 is a security release that fixes a number of important vulnerabilities. For more details on the vulnerabilities please see the CERT report https://kb.cert.org/vuls/id/952657



Changes in this version:



PROTOCOL NUMBER:

The protocol number was changed to 32 to make it easier for administrators to check their servers have been updated



SECURITY FIXES:

Many thanks to Simon Scannell, Pedro Gallegos, and Jasiel Spelman at Google Cloud Vulnerability Research and Aleksei Gorban (Loqpa) for discovering these vulnerabilities and working with the rsync project to develop and test fixes. CVE-2024-12084 -⁠ Heap Buffer Overflow in Checksum Parsing.

CVE-2024-12085 -⁠ Info Leak via uninitialized Stack contents defeats ASLR.

CVE-2024-12086 -⁠ Server leaks arbitrary client files.

CVE-2024-12087 -⁠ Server can make client write files outside of destination directory using symbolic links.

CVE-2024-12088 -⁠ -⁠-⁠safe-links Bypass.

CVE-2024-12747 -⁠ symlink race condition. BUG FIXES: Fixed the included popt to avoid a memory error on modern gcc versions.

Fixed an incorrect extern variable's type that caused an ACL issue on macOS.

Fixed IPv6 configure check INTERNAL:

Updated included popt to version 1.19.



DEVELOPER RELATED: Various improvements to the release scripts and git setup.

Improved packaging/var-checker to identify variable type issues.

added FreeBSD and Solaris CI builds