Software-update: Greenshot 1.3.116 bèta

Greenshot logo (60 pix) Er is een bètarelease van Greenshot uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma voor Windows kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt. Na het maken van een screenshot krijg je de mogelijkheid om de afbeelding te bewerken, om zo bijvoorbeeld tekst of pijlen toe te voegen. De afbeelding kan worden opgeslagen als een bestand of direct worden geïmporteerd in een programma, of op het klembord of zelfs op een onlineopslagdienst worden gezet. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Greenshot 1.3.116 unstable

At first we didn't want to release another Greenshot 1.x but skip ahead to Greenshot 2.x
But as this was supposed to target dotnet core 3.1, it did give us a few challenges, which were hard to fix.

So in the end we felt like we at least needed to bring out another release of Greenshot which can still be used by users who got stuck with Windows 7, fix some issues for all and bring a few new features for Windows 10 at the same time.

This is the first Greenshot which targets .NET 4.7.2 which solves some general issues in the area of Internet Explorer capturing, TLS communication and some other minor issues. We've also added some new Windows 10 functions, like OCR and sharing with Windows 10 apps.

This is only tested on Windows 7 and Windows 10, and as always comes "as-is" with no guarantee whatsoever. It might also work on Windows 8, but we don't have enough hardware to test.

New features
  • The editor now has a zoom, PR #201
  • Windows 10 OCR support
  • Windows 10 app sharing
  • Windows 10 notifications
Changes:
  • Improved the about and error details with better version information, and OS name.
  • Upgraded to .NET Framework 4.7.2 due to netstandard 2.0 issues, any lower version would make the installer even bigger.
  • Used more recent versions of software components, which make it easier to find bugs.
  • DPI improvements, so people can use Greenshot with high DPI screens.
  • Made the selection boxes (grippers) bigger and reize with the DPI settings
  • Update check should have less impact with us and for the user
  • Added Italian to the installer PR #224
  • Added support to generate random characters in the filename PR #216
Fixes
  • BUG-2535 Greenshot selects invisible windows fix, suggested here
  • BUG-2544: Enabled TLS1.1 & 1.2 to fix jira connectivity and do not use the JIRA session support as this was deprecated.
  • BUG-2542: Fix for shutdown issue (ImgurPlugin)
  • BUG-2378, BUG-2435, BUG-2486, BUG-2463, BUG-2309, BUG-2307, BUG-2249 : This should solve the issue, without requiring a lock. Just use an atomic assignment.
  • Bug #124, some minor issues with the EmailDestination
  • Bug #149: If using a full screen capture of the current monitor, not the default, the mouse cursor is not visible.
  • BUG-2529: This should most likely fix the excessive update checks.
  • PR #157 -- Fixing textbox issue with polish letter "ą"

Versienummer 1.3.116 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Greenshot
Download https://github.com/greenshot/greenshot/releases/tag/v1.3.116
Bestandsgrootte 3,05MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (23)

+2bvdbos
7 augustus 2020 15:41
Gebruik Greenshot al jaren, ben ook één van die gebruikers die niet meer zonder kan. Enkele weken geleden zijn we naar een RDP-omgeving verhuisd, was een ramp in de tijd dat Greenshot daar niet geïnstalleerd staat (wij schrijven rapporten met veel screenshots van allerlei geo-informatie die op het web wordt gevonden).

Heeft de Windows-Snipping-Tool ook een hotkey? En kan je daarmee een gebied selecteren? Ik kon ze niet vinden, snel Greenshot er op laten zetten.
+1pbk
@bvdbos7 augustus 2020 16:38
Met Windows + Shift + S kan je een sceenshot maken van een deel van het scherm door met de muis een rechthoek te trekken. Daarna plakken of via het actiecentrum opslaan.
0bvdbos
@pbk7 augustus 2020 19:14
Thanks, werkt inderdaad mooi op win10... Maar helaas niet op de win2012 ;)
0CH4OS
@bvdbos10 augustus 2020 22:22
Installeer op de server de Desktop Experience, dan is de Windows Snipping Tool wel beschikbaar.
0markwingens
7 augustus 2020 15:08
Persoonlijk snap ik al deze screenshot programma's niet zo goed, printscreen werkt toch goed of mis ik ergens een waarde toevoeging in de extra applicaties?
+2SMGGM
@markwingens7 augustus 2020 16:59
Als je gewoon een klassieke screenshot moet hebben is de ingebouwde versie van Windows prima.
Greenshot zijn editor en vele output opties geven de extra waarde. Je kan instellen om alle screenshots naar een standaard map te plaatsen of een van de vele online diensten (waaronder JIRA als je dat gebruikt).

Ook is de editor zeer goed. Hoewel hij zeer basis is vergeleken met bijvoorbeeld SnagIt, kan hij prima snel iets in blur zetten, annotaties maken, bijsnijden,...

Afhankelijk van wat je voor werk doet is deze onmisbaar. Ik gebruik hem praktisch elke dag voor presentaties te maken (demo's enz), bugs rapporteren,...
0Tukk
@SMGGM10 augustus 2020 09:20
Vandaag heb ik geleerd dat er een editor in Greenshot zit. :o
+2TheMaurice
@markwingens7 augustus 2020 20:18
Ik gebruik het al vele jaren. Voor mij is de functionaliteit 1. ik krijg een melding als er een screenshot opgeslagen wordt (feedback) 2. ik kan de bestandsnaam precies maken zoals ik wil 3. ik kan zelf de output path bepalen. Zou kunnen dat dat misschien inmiddels met PrtScn kan, maar ik gebruik het nu al zoveel jaar :+
+1SpeedySK
@markwingens7 augustus 2020 15:31
Veel van deze applicaties komen nog uit het tijdperk dat Windows printscreen het hele scherm kopieerde en je die daarna zelf in Paint ofzo moest plakken om het op te slaan. En sommige gebruikers blijven dan bij het programma hangen terwijl de (tegenwoordig) ingebouwde Windows Snipping Tool inderdaad ook perfect werkt.
+1markwingens
@SpeedySK7 augustus 2020 15:36
Ja juist met Windows + printscreen wordt deze meteen opgeslagen in afbeeldingen. Oke het is dan wel je gehele scherm maar toch. Gebruik je ALT dan pak je het actieve scherm wil je iets gerichter gaan dan pak je snipping tool of de vernieuwde versie knippen en aantekenen.
0Tukk
@SpeedySK10 augustus 2020 09:22
Voor mij heeft de optie om geen copy-paste in mijn cache te hebben maar de screenshot automatisch naar eeen dir met configurabele naam van de jpeg veel voordelen.

100 screenshots maken en later bewerken? Geen probleem,1 knop en het is gedaan.
+1cadsite
@markwingens7 augustus 2020 15:29
De ingebouwde editor en het heel gemakkelijk uploaden naar imgur bijvoorbeeld.
Als je een handleiding maakt is een tool als greenshot goud waard.
+1PageFault
@markwingens7 augustus 2020 16:16
Om direct uitsnedes te maken ipv het hele window of scherm te capturen.

En om nog ergens een pijl of een vak neer te kalken om te laten zien waar het om draait.
0SmiGueL
@markwingens7 augustus 2020 15:12
Enige waarvoor ik het zou gebruiken is om snel meerdere screenshots achter elkaar te maken (dus indien er geen tijd is om deze tussendoor te plakken)

Edit:
Maar ik zie dat Win-key + Print Screen-key dat al doet, dus nee ik zie ook geen reden. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door SmiGueL op 7 augustus 2020 15:14]

01DMKIIN
@markwingens7 augustus 2020 17:52
Persoonlijk snap ik al deze screenshot programma's niet zo goed, printscreen werkt toch goed of mis ik ergens een waarde toevoeging in de extra applicaties?
Ik denk vanuit persoonlijke visie dat ik, nog niet geplaagd door een niet digitaal virus en een corona-zonneslag, 1DMKIIN in 'downloads: Snagit 2020.0' ter illustratie een valabele visie hieromtrent kwam neer te typen ;)
0PageFault
@1DMKIIN7 augustus 2020 19:56
Snagit is een fijne tool. Deze is echter gratis.
01DMKIIN
@PageFault7 augustus 2020 22:09
En waar precies in m'n gelinkte reactie beweer ik iets anders? ;)
0PageFault
@1DMKIIN7 augustus 2020 23:29
Nergens ha ha. Maar er komen of van allerlei alternatieven (en er zijn vele, hele goede alternatieven) of men stelt het nut ter discussie.
0Settler11
7 augustus 2020 14:36
Ben benieuwd wat er in 2.0 gaat komen en wanneer. Want ze zitten inmiddels al een tijdje op 1.2.10 (stable)
0Bruin Poeper
8 augustus 2020 06:46
Ik herinner me vaag iets over greenshot.
Even zoeken. Ja hoor greenshot.org
https://getgreenshot.org/downloads/
Latest Windows release version:
Greenshot-RELEASE-1.2.10.6
09 Aug 2017

Wat een zooi dat je updates van github moet vissen terwijl de officiele site 3 jaar achter loopt.
Of dood is?
0BertS
@Bruin Poeper10 augustus 2020 08:23
Kijk anders ook even naar de update-history hier op Tweakers. Dan zie je dat de officiële site alleen de officiële versie aanbied, en geen beta.
Zelf ben ik overgestapt naar Screenpresso, vooral omdat ik daarmee ook korte filmpjes kan maken (soms net iets duidelijker voor een instructie). Maar heb Greenshot jarenlang met veel plezier gebruikt.
0Bruin Poeper
@BertS11 augustus 2020 14:34
Kijk anders ook even naar de update-history hier op Tweakers.
Waar is "hier op Tweakers"?
Ik kan kiezen uit "Nieuws" "Reviews" "Pricewatch" "Vraag&Aanbod" "Forum" "Carriere" en "Meer"
Bij "Meer" staat inderdaad iets over downloads, en ja daar staan een stuk of 8 softwarecategorieën.
Maar "even" de krochten van Tweakers doorploegen op zoek naar Greenshot. Pfff. Ik zou niet denken dat daar de ware Greenshot antecedenten staan.
Even goed staat in het Tweakers plaatje bij Greenshot dat ik bij greenshot.org moet zijn en dáár staat dus dat de latest release voor Windows die van 9 aug 2017 is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 11 augustus 2020 14:41]

0BertS
@Bruin Poeper11 augustus 2020 16:19
Rechtsboven op deze pagina staat "Update-historie", en daar kun je zien dat dat laatste niet-beta die hier bekend is ook van 2017 dateert, en dat er nu in 2020 weer een paar beta's zijn gekomen. Dus blijkbaar heeft de ontwikkeling stilgelegen en is het weer opgepakt.
Dat ze op getgreenshot.org de beta's niet prominent publiceren kan ik wel begrijpen. Maar als je daar wat doorklikt (Downloads -> Version history) kom je op https://getgreenshot.org/version-history/, waar de unstable wel staat (hoewel ook nog niet de 116 dat is dan wel weer jammer).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

