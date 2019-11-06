Symfony is een php-webapplicatieframework en is beschikbaar onder de mit-licentie. Naast een framework en herbruikbare componenten biedt Symfony een filosofie, methodiek en community, ondersteund door SensioLabs. Op ons Forum zijn er ook verschillende topics over terug te vinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.3.6 en 3.4.33 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Symfony 4.3.6 released



Symfony 4.3.6 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes: bug #34198 [HttpClient] Fix perf issue when doing thousands of requests with curl (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33998 [Config] Disable default alphabet sorting in glob function due of unstable sort (@hurricane-voronin)

bug #34144 [Serializer] Improve messages for unexpected resources values (@fancyweb)

bug #34186 [HttpClient] always return the empty string when the response cannot have a body (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #34167 [HttpFoundation] Allow to not pass a parameter to Request::isMethodSafe() (@dunglas)

bug #33828 [DoctrineBridge] Auto-validation must work if no regex are passed (@dunglas)

bug #34080 [SecurityBundle] correct types for default arguments for firewall configs (@shieldo)

bug #34152 [Workflow] Made the configuration more robust for the 'property' key (@lyrixx)

bug #34154 [HttpClient] fix handling of 3xx with no Location header - ignore Content-Length when no body is expected (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #34140 [Security/Core] make NativePasswordEncoder use sodium to validate passwords when possible (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33999 [Form] Make sure to collect child forms created on _SE _DATA events (@yceruto)

bug #34090 [WebProfilerBundle] Improve display in Email panel for dark theme (@antograssiot)

bug #34116 [HttpClient] ignore the body of responses to HEAD requests (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #32456 [Messenger] use database platform to convert correctly the DateTime (@roukmoute)

bug #34107 [Messenger] prevent infinite redelivery loops and blocked queues (@Tobion)

bug #32341 [Messenger] Show exceptions after multiple retries (@TimoBakx)

bug #34082 Revert "[Messenger] Fix exception message of failed message is dropped (@Tobion)

bug #34021 [TwigBridge] do not render errors for checkboxes twice (@xabbuh)

bug #34017 [Messenger] Fix ignored options in redis transport (@chalasr)

bug #34041 [HttpKernel] fix wrong removal of the just generated container dir (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #34024 [Routing] fix route loading with wildcard, but dir or file is empty (@gseidel)

bug #34023 [Dotenv] allow LF in single-quoted strings (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33818 [Yaml] Throw exception for tagged invalid inline elements (@gharlan)

bug #33994 [Mailer] Fix Mandrill Transport API payload for named addresses (@Michaël Perrin)

bug #33985 [HttpClient] workaround cur _mult _select() issue (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33948 [PropertyInfo] Respect property name case when guessing from public method name (@antograssiot)

bug #33962 [Cache] fixed TagAwareAdapter returning invalid cache (@v-m-i)

bug #33958 [DI] Add extra type check to php dumper (@gquemener)

bug #33965 [HttpFoundation] Add plus character + to legal mime subtype (@ilzrv)

bug #32943 [Dotenv] search variable values in ENV first then env file (@soufianZantar)

bug #33943 [VarDumper] fix resetting the "bold" state in CliDumper (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33936 [HttpClient] Missing argument in metho _exists (@detinkin)

bug #33937 [Cache] ignore unserialization failures in AbstractTagAwareAdapter::doDelete() (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33935 [HttpClient] send Accept: / by default, fix removing it when needed (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33922 [Cache] remove implicit dependency on symfony/filesystem (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33927 Allow to set SameSite config to 'none' (@ihmels)

bug #33930 [Cache] clean tags folder on invalidation (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33919 [VarDumper] fix array key error for class SymfonyCaster (@zcodes)

bug #33885 [Form][DateTimeImmutableToDateTimeTransformer] Preserve microseconds and use DateTime::createFromImmutable() when available (@fancyweb)

bug #33900 [HttpKernel] Fix to populate $dotenvVars in data collector when not using putenv() (@mynameisbogdan)



Symfony 3.4.33 released



Symfony 3.4.33 has just been released. Here is a list of the most important changes: bug #33998 [Config] Disable default alphabet sorting in glob function due of unstable sort (@hurricane-voronin)

bug #34144 [Serializer] Improve messages for unexpected resources values (@fancyweb)

bug #34080 [SecurityBundle] correct types for default arguments for firewall configs (@shieldo)

bug #33999 [Form] Make sure to collect child forms created on _SE _DATA events (@yceruto)

bug #34021 [TwigBridge] do not render errors for checkboxes twice (@xabbuh)

bug #34041 [HttpKernel] fix wrong removal of the just generated container dir (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #34023 [Dotenv] allow LF in single-quoted strings (@nicolas-grekas)

bug #33818 [Yaml] Throw exception for tagged invalid inline elements (@gharlan)

bug #33948 [PropertyInfo] Respect property name case when guessing from public method name (@antograssiot)

bug #33962 [Cache] fixed TagAwareAdapter returning invalid cache (@v-m-i)

bug #33965 [HttpFoundation] Add plus character + to legal mime subtype (@ilzrv)

bug #32943 [Dotenv] search variable values in ENV first then env file (@soufianZantar)

bug #33943 [VarDumper] fix resetting the "bold" state in CliDumper (@nicolas-grekas)