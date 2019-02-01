Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Racket 7.2

Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifesto, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.2 van Racket uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Racket v7.2

Racket-on-Chez is done in a useful sense, but we'll wait until it gets better before making it the default Racket implementation. For more information, see
http://blog.racket-lang.org/2019/01/racket-on-chez-status.html

In addition, the Racket 7.2 release includes the following improvements, which apply to both implementations:
  • The contract system supports collapsible contracts, which avoid repeated wrappers in certain pathological situations. Thanks to Daniel Feltey.
  • Quickscript, a scripting tool for DrRacket, has become part of the standard distribution. Thanks to Laurent Orseau.
  • The web server's built-in configuration for serving static files recognizes the ".mjs" extension for JavaScript modules.
  • The `data/enumerate` library supports an additional form of subtraction via `but-not/e`, following Yorgey and Foner's ICFP'18 paper. Thanks to Max New.
  • The `letrec.rkt` example model in Redex has been changed to more closely match Racket, which led to some bug fixes in Racket's implementation of `letrec` and `set!`.
  • The racklog library has seen a number of improvements, including fixes to logic variable binding, logic variables containing predicates being applicable, and the introduction of an `%andmap` higher-order predicate.
