Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 20.2.2 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. Wie wellicht verbaasd opkijkt van het versienummer, kan in deze blog de achtergrondinformatie terugvinden over deze verandering. De beknopte aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:
General changes
- Added metrics to track job execution for various job types. These metrics include:
Metric Description
jobs.{job_type}.currently_running
Number of
{job_type}jobs currently running in Resume or OnFailOrCancel state
jobs.{job_type}.fail_or_cancel_completed
Number of
{job_type}jobs which successfully completed their failure or cancellation process
jobs.{job_type}.fail_or_cancel_failed
Number of
{job_type}jobs which failed with a non-retryable error on their failure or cancellation process
jobs.{job_type}.fail_or_cancel_retry_error
Number of
{job_type}jobs which failed with a retryable error on their failure or cancellation process
jobs.{job_type}.resume_completed
Number of
{job_type}jobs which successfully resumed to completion
jobs.{job_type}.resume_failed
Number of
{job_type}jobs which failed with a non-retryable error
jobs.{job_type}.resume_retry_error
Number of
{job_type}jobs which failed with a retryable error
SQL language changes
- The
insecure_tls_skip_verifyquery string parameter may now be set on changefeed sinks. This disables client-side validation of responses and should be avoided if possible since it creates MITM vulnerabilities unless combined with another method of authentication. #56338
- Added metrics to track the current number of running
CHANGEFEEDs and the number of failed changefeed jobs. #56456
API endpoint changes
- Updated the
TransactionRetryWithProtoRefreshErrorto include a
HINTfield that links to a web page containing useful information to resolve the error. #56049
- Parsing intervals with fractional years now produces intervals with no more precision than months, to match the behavior of Postgres. #56158
- The
pg_attribute.atttypmodcolumn in the
pg_catalogis now populated for collated string types. This also populates the value of the
TypeModifierin the
RowDescriptionmessage of the pgwire protocol. #55154
- Added an option to scheduled backups to maintain a timeseries metric for last backed up timestamp. #54987
- Added an
ownercolumn to the following statements:
SHOW DATABASES,
SHOW ENUMS,
SHOW TABLES, and
SHOW SCHEMAS. #56325
- A maximum of 65336 quadrant segments is allowed for the
ST_Bufferspatial function. This used to be unlimited. #56676
- A maximum of 65336 points can be interpolated for
repeat=trueoption to the
ST_InterpolatePointsspatial function. #56676
-
ALTER TABLE ... SET DATA TYPE ...is no longer available for operations that involve conversion (e.g.
STRINGto
TIMESTAMPTZ) or precision/width truncation (e.g.
INT(4)->
INT(2)) due to a bug in validation. These features are already gated by the session variable
enable_experimental_alter_column_type_general- setting this session variable is now a no-op. #56629
-
Previously,
timestamp/timestamptz - timestamp/timestamptzoperators would normalize the interval into months, days,
H:M:S(in older versions, this may be just
H:M:S). This can give an incorrect result:
select '2020-01-01'::timestamptz - '2018-01-01';
?column? ------------------- 2 years 10 days (1 row)
This has now been fixed to be more Postgres compatible such that it is only normalized into days/
H:M:S. #56751
-
Previously, the
agebuiltin would incorrectly normalize months and days based on 30 days a month (in older versions this may be just
H:M:S). This can give an incorrect result:
select age('2020-01-01'::timestamptz, '2018-01-01');
age ------------------- 2 years 10 days (1 row)
This is not as accurate as it could be, since
agecan use the given
TIMESTAMPTZarguments to be more accurate. This has been updated to be more Postgres compatible. #56751
DB Console changes
-
AWS_SERVER_ENC_MODEand
AWS_SERVER_KMS_IDcan now be specified as parameters in all S3 URIs that write to the store. This change affects both changefeeds and
BACKUPs. #56132
Performance improvements
- Fixes a bug where the "Other Execution Statistics" box in the Statement Details page would be empty in situations where the same fingerprint had been processed by multiple nodes. #56774
- A link to the Transactions Page is now shown between the Sessions and Statements links in the left hand navigation. This more clearly reflects the hierarchy between the 3 concepts. #56652
- Rename Active Sessions to Sessions on the Session Details page. #56652
- The diagnostics column on the Statements Page has been changed and includes an
Activatebutton and a dropdown list to download completed reports. Also, the diagnostics badge status is changed from
WAITING FOR QUERYto
WAITING. #55890
- Fixed an issue where the Statement Details page didn't scroll on top when navigating from the Statements Page. #55433
- Loading table-level statistics on the Databases Page now requires a button click per-database in order to prevent contention for clusters with many databases and/or tables. In addition, the loading of table data is staggered by table instead of triggered simultaneously for all tables. #55777
- Added a new cluster setting called
server.oidc_authentication.autologinwhich enables an automatic redirect to the OIDC login flow instead of showing a password login prompt. A query parameter can force disable this feature in the browser by appending
?oidc_auto_login=falseto the login path. #56510
- Adjusted the styles for the Session Details page. #55889
- Transaction statistics are no longer recorded if the
sql.metrics.statement_details.thresholdcluster setting has been enabled. #56380
- Fixed link colors for "Back" link on the Node Overview, Jobs, Sessions, and Statement Details pages. #55889
Bug fixes
- Adjusted the cost model in the optimizer so that the optimizer is less likely to plan a lookup join into a virtual table. Performing a lookup join into a virtual table is expensive, so this change will generally result in better performance for queries involving joins with virtual tables. #56349
- Fixed a bug introduced in v20.2 where we failed to upgrade foreign keys that used the pre-19.2-style internal representation when validating cross-references for tables. This bug caused validation failures that made the referenced tables and metadata unavailable. The fix gets rid of the validation errors by accounting for the pre-19.2-style internal representation of foreign keys. #57083
- Fixed a bug where CockroachDB would crash when executing a query via the vectorized engine when most of the SQL memory (determined via
--max-sql-memoryargument to
cockroach start) had already been reserved. #55457
- Fixed a rare bug which could lead to possible write skew in distributed queries that have both zigzag joins and table readers with the zigzag joins reading keys not read by the table readers. #55563
- The current implementation of changefeeds is incompatible with the vectorized engine. Therefore, whenever the vectorized engine was being used to run changefeeds, the command could hang indefinitely. This bug is now fixed. On v20.2 releases this could happen if the user ran
SET vectorize_row_count_threshold=0;, and on v20.1 releases it could happen if the user ran
SET vectorize=on. #55753
- Fixed a bug where CockroachDB could incorrectly evaluate the
sqrdifffunction when used as a window function in some cases. #55995
- Fixed a bug where CockroachDB could incorrectly compute some aggregate functions with
DISTINCTclauses when the query projected other columns/functions and the vectorized engine was used. This bug was introduced in the
v20.2.0.alpha.3release. #55872
- Fixed a bug where CockroachDB could return incorrect results when computing the aggregate functions when some of the functions have
DISTINCTclauses and some don't (the latter might not see all the necessary data). #55872
- Fixed a bug where the JSON fetch value operator
->would evaluate incorrectly in some cases. #55447
- Scheduled
BACKUPnow supports KMS encryption. #56099
- Fixed a bug where
IMPORTs of malformed Avro records could hang forever. #56094
- Updated CockroachDB to avoid crashing when
BACKUPis unable to count the total nodes in the cluster. #56050
- Fixed a bug where an
IMPORT PGDUMPwith
INSERTs not targeting all columns in the database would panic. #56034
- Using the
minor
maxaggregate functions in a prepared statement will now report the correct data type size. #55622
- Fixed an error
"top-level relational expression cannot have outer columns"that could occur in some queries that involve a
WITHexpression. #56084
- Fixed an internal error that could occur during query planning when the
use_spheroidparameter was used in the
ST_Distancespatial function as part of a filter predicate. For example,
SELECT ... WHERE ST_Distance(geog1, geog2, false) < 10previously caused an error. #55852
- Fixed a bug where CockroachDB previously didn't account for all the memory used by the vectorized hash aggregation which could lead to an OOM crash. #55555
- Fixed a bug which allowed statements after a schema change to fail to observe side-effects of that change on referenced tables. #56327
- Fixed a bug where if a cluster backup was taken during a schema change, a cluster restore of that backup would create duplicates of the ongoing schema changes. #56390
- Fixed a bug where dumps of tables with a
BITtype column would result in an error. This column type is now supported. #56391
- Fixed a bug which would cause transactions that modified roles and then attempted to read or modify other roles to encounter blocking and stale data. #55392
- Fixed a bug where CockroachDB did not respect disabling protected timestamp settings
kv.protectedts.max_bytesand
kv.protectedts.max_spansby setting them to zero values. #56453
- Fixed a panic that could occur when running
SHOW STATISTICS USING JSONfor a table in which at least one of the columns contained all NULL values. #56516
- Fixed a hypothesized bug that could have allowed a follower read to miss data on a range in the middle of being merged away into its left-hand neighbor. #55691
- Fixed a rare bug where when the Pebble storage engine is used with encryption at rest, data corruption could result after a table drop, table truncate, or replica deletion. #56678
- Fixed a bug introduced in an alpha where
IMPORTs of tables with foreign keys can fail in rare circumstances. #56457
- Fixed a bug which would prevent the dropping of hash sharded indexes if they were added prior to other columns. #55822
- Fixed a bug which cause CockroachDB to crash when executing a query with an
AS OF SYSTEM TIMEclause that attempted to use an unspecified placeholder value on a non-prepared statement. #56780
- Fixed an internal error when a
DATE/
TIMESTAMP/
TIMESTAMPTZfrom the year 1 BC was sent between nodes for execution. Also, fixed a bug where it was not possible to specify the
DATE/
TIMESTAMP/
TIMESTAMPTZof the year 1 BC without using the AD/BC notation. #56742
- Some boolean session variables would only accept quoted string values
"true"or
"false". Now they accept unquoted
trueor
falsevalues too. #56813
- Fixed an internal error that could occur when collecting a statement diagnostic bundle. #56784