Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Postbox 7.0.40

Postbox logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.40 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.37 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Postbox 7.0.40
  • Added support for inserting a new Theme template for all locales
  • Fixed an issue that could cause contextual menus to show in the wrong place for multi-display configurations
Postbox 7.0.39
  • Backed out a change that could be causing password issues for some customers
Postbox 7.0.38
  • REMINDER: To make room for new themes, we have removed all themes from Postbox except for the default Light and Dark themes, however, our "Classic Themes" are still available and can be downloaded here.
  • The Theme Editor now uses a code view window
  • Added a color picker to all code view windows
  • Increased the size of code view windows for Themes, Signatures, Responses, and Clips
  • Fixed a few missing styling changes in the Compose and Address Book toolbars

Postbox

Versienummer 7.0.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Postbox
Download https://www.postbox-inc.com/download/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-12-2020 07:11
3 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

01-12-2020 • 07:11

3 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Postbox

Update-historie

02-01 Postbox 7.0.54 17
10-12 Postbox 7.0.53 0
18-11 Postbox 7.0.52 11
25-10 Postbox 7.0.51 9
22-10 Postbox 7.0.50 13
09-09 Postbox 7.0.49 14
05-'21 Postbox 7.0.48 7
03-'21 Postbox 7.0.47 2
01-'21 Postbox 7.0.46 4
01-'21 Postbox 7.0.45 23
Meer historie

Lees meer

Postbox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+11DMKIIN

1 december 2020 12:19
Sinds kort -kleurgewijs- volledig naar je hand te zetten met de Theme Editor

Voor de geintereseerden : op dit ogenblik nog steeds met 33% korting aan te schaffen; zowel de jaarlijkse als de LTD ;)
+1Samplex
1 december 2020 12:33
Leuk die theme optie alleen ik zou de font grote willen aanpassen in Postbox maar dat kan niet met deze tool daarom gebruik deze mail client niet meer.
+1ido_nl
1 december 2020 13:21
Gebruik dit programma al jaren, de laatste tijd brengen ze regelmatig updates uit.

Wel fijn programma, maar of het nu fijner werkt dan bv outlook weet ik niet. Wel handig dat je er ook de RSS feeds mee kan bekijken.

Alleen het zoeken vind ik niet fijn, je moet altijd een zoekterm* gebruiken als je maar het eerste deel weet van het geen wat je wilt zoeken. Moet je dus steeds bewust van zijn om een * toe te voegen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True