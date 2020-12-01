Versie 7.0.40 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.37 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Postbox 7.0.40 Added support for inserting a new Theme template for all locales

Fixed an issue that could cause contextual menus to show in the wrong place for multi-display configurations Postbox 7.0.39 Backed out a change that could be causing password issues for some customers Postbox 7.0.38 REMINDER: To make room for new themes, we have removed all themes from Postbox except for the default Light and Dark themes, however, our "Classic Themes" are still available and can be downloaded here.

The Theme Editor now uses a code view window

Added a color picker to all code view windows

Increased the size of code view windows for Themes, Signatures, Responses, and Clips

Fixed a few missing styling changes in the Compose and Address Book toolbars