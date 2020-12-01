Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.3

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7-, R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.11.3 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor Immortals: Fenyx Rising, zijn er diverse Vulkan Ray Tracing-extensies toegevoegd en zijn er een reeks problemen verholpen.

Support For
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  • Vulkan Ray Tracing Extensions
Added Vulkan Support
  • VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate
    • This extension provides the ability to change the shading rate per fragment. This extension allows for multiple pixels to be shaded via a single fragment shader invocation as opposed to the normal rate of one invocation per pixel.
  • VK_KHR_acceleration_structure
    • This extension provides acceleration structures for representing geometry that is spatially sorted. Acceleration structures are the most common way for quickly identifying potential ray intersections by ray tracing techniques.
  • VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline
    • This extension introduces ray tracing pipelines along with new shader domains and an indirection table to link shader groups with acceleration structures.
  • VK_KHR_ray_query
    • This extension introduces ray queries, which can be used by any shader type outside of the optional dedicated ray tracing pipeline to return traversal results to the calling shader.
  • VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations
    • This extension defines the infrastructure and usage patterns for deferrable commands, which allows dependent extensions to defer their own operations. The VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations extension itself does not specify any commands as deferrable.
  • VK_KHR_pipeline_library
    • This extension introduces pipeline libraries. A pipeline library is a new special pipeline type that defines a set of pipeline states. It cannot be bound, rather it can be linked into other pipelines.
  • VK_KHR_shader_terminate_invocation
    • This extension indicates support for the SPV_KHR_terminate_invocation SPIR-V extension. The SPIR-V extension introduces a new instruction OpTerminateInvocation that allows a shader invocation to immediately terminate, which provides the behavior required by the GLSL discard statement.
Fixed Issues
  • Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products in Watchdogs: Legion and Dirt 5.
  • Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon RX 5000/500/400 series graphics products in Godfall.
  • Godfall is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.
  • Crysis Remastered may experience corruption on character models on Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics products.
  • Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Total War Saga: Troy and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.
  • World of Warcraft: Shadowlands may fail to launch when DirectX12 API is selected on Windows7 system configurations.
  • Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with DirectX Raytracing enabled.
  • HDR on supported Windows 10 desktops might get disabled when DOOM Eternal starts rendering in HDR mode.
  • Fixed issues found on Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premier and FinalWire AIDA64.
  • Fixed corruption issues in Red Dead Redemption 2 in 1080p resolution on Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics products.
Known Issues
  • Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games when Radeon FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
  • Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Battlefield V and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX Raytracing enabled.
  • Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX9 applications on RDNA graphics products.
  • Some games may experience stuttering when set to borderless fullscreen and an extended display is connected running the Netflix windows store application on RDNA graphics products.
  • Radeon recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon HD 7800 series graphics products.
  • Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Oculus Link users might experience crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.
  • Flickering might be observed if the Radeon Software Overlay is invoked while Immortals: Fenyx Rising is running on an extended display.
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege might experience corruption in Hybrid Graphics scenarios when using the Vulkan API on an extended display.
  • Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 20.11.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-20-11-3
Bestandsgrootte 458,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 01-12-2020 07:21
28 • submitter: AnonymousWP

01-12-2020 • 07:21

+1MeltedForest
1 december 2020 08:11
Eens een positief bericht onder een AMD Driver:

Ik zat met mijn 5700XT heel lang zonder problemen op een driver only versie van maart 2020 omdat ik met de software veel crashes had in games. Echter wou ik vorige week een wat oudere game spelen en die crashte weer constant na een paar minuten spelen. Dus de gok genomen en maar de nieuwste driver mét software installeren...

En alles werkt perfect!
+1litebyte
@MeltedForest1 december 2020 09:56
Ik ben absoluut geen gamer (meer) maar ik heb sinds dat ik een 5700XT in mn werkstation heb geplaatst afgelopen zomer dagelijks last van 1 a 2 keer een BSD. Zomaar random, niet software gerelateerd.

Ik heb via specifieke grafische driver removal tool alle restanten van oude Nvidia drivers verwijderd en een eerdere (stabiele) driver versie geinstalleerd, van dit voorjaar ergens. Heeft niets geholpen.
+1Baserunner
@litebyte1 december 2020 11:05
Het schijnt dat de manier van aansluiten op de voeding van invloed is op de stabiliteit, ik heb hier veel goede verhalen over gelezen op reddit.

Daisy-chain je 1 kabel naar beide connectors (zoals ik hier overigens ook doe bij gebrek aan een 2e voedingspoort (heb geen problemen overigens)), dan kan je stabiliteitsproblemen hebben.

Doe je 2 aparte kabels uit de (fatsoenlijke) voeding per poort op de 5700, dan schijnt het de boel op te lossen.

https://www.reddit.com/r/...m=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf

[Reactie gewijzigd door Baserunner op 1 december 2020 11:13]

+1litebyte
@Baserunner1 december 2020 13:32
Hartelijk dank voor de tip, ga ik zeker proberen!
0THM0
@litebyte2 december 2020 09:50
Ik heb dat ook gehad met mijn 5700XT, had het idee dat het door een Windows patch kwam want ik had destijds de Radeon drivers niet bijgewerkt. Inmiddels alles weer stabiel. Ik heb destijds ook die Windows patches teruggerold, toen was het issue ook weg.
Zit inmiddels op W10 20H2 release, geen problemen meer (maar moederbord is ook vervangen dus wellicht niet helemaal representatief).
+1WienerBlut
@MeltedForest1 december 2020 08:47
Bij mij exact hetzelfde.. de oude stable werkte vaak het beste; vaak zorgde tussenversies voor een BSOD.. maar nu is de performance goed!

Ik game met een 5700XT in een eGPU setup. Helaas niet met de volledige performance die mogelijk zou moeten zijn, maargoed, 80% moet dan maar genoeg zijn.
+1michel18
@MeltedForest1 december 2020 09:55
Begin dit jaar een 5700XT aangeschaft. Ik was blij met de perfomance, maar ik werd gek van de constante crashes in games en BSOD. Kort daarna een RTX 2070 Super aangeschaft en heb er geen spijt van gehad. Vaak dezelfde prestaties als de 5700XT, maar dan zonder crashes :)

Wel goed om te horen dat de veel voorkomende problemen opgelost zijn!
+1michaelkamen
1 december 2020 09:41
Ik vind het interessant/vreemd dat er zoveel problemen met specifieke spellen worden gefixt in deze GPU drivers. Waarom wordt dat niet in de spellen zelf gedaan?
+1mjtdevries
@michaelkamen1 december 2020 14:09
Omdat de spelfabrikanten lui zijn en de videofabrikanten de schuld krijgen van het publiek. Dus gaan de videokaart fabrikanten het maar fixen.

Want als het op een kaart van de andere fabrikant Y wel werkt, dan denken eindgebruikers dat het noodzakelijk de schuld van fabrikant X is als het daar niet werkt. Terwijl het meestal wel degelijk een fout in het spel is. Zo gaat het helaas al vele vele jaren.
Deels komt dat ook doordat er maar 2 videokaartfabrikanten over zijn. Als het op 1 merk werkt en op vier merken niet, dan geloven mensen minder snel dat het aan die vier ligt.
+1d3x
1 december 2020 08:05
ergens een degelijke review te vinden van deze dynamic resolution scaling en de gevolgen op FPS en beeld?
0Jhinta
@d3x1 december 2020 12:31
nou dat heeft niet veel nut.
Zie het zo , er is een slider , wat wil jij?
slechter beeld en meer fps (meer of minder is aan jou)
Dus als je er gebruik van maakt , gebruik je de setting die jou als beste uit komt.
0d3x
@Jhinta1 december 2020 14:20
ik snap echt niet waarom er dan zoveel marketing in gestoken wordt.... als ik meer FPS wil dan zet ik zelf in de games mijn eigen tweaking wel op van AA, visuals etc meer of minder om de gewenste performance te halen....

dit zou echter iets anders moeten zijn en volgens de marketing dat het bepaalde minder dynamische beelden minder gaat laden.

dus het is niet zozeer zwart/wit meer of minder algemene blur....
0Jhinta
@d3x1 december 2020 14:35
het is enkel dat op afstand bv de shader midder snel geladen word , of dat de focus punt just wel geladen word of dat de resolutie lager word afhankelijk van factoren etc.
Maar hoe hoe dan ook, het is er slechter op om meer fps te halen.
enige voordeel is dat het dynamisch is (voordeel? hoger input lag mischien?)

maar had het een keer getest , ja je fps gaan om hoog , maar het beeld is niet iets waar je blij mee word. zie het als een 3d game , hoe verder je naar een punt loopt dat bv het gras opeens gerenderd word. dat effect heb je zo een beetje (maar dan over het hele beeld)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jhinta op 1 december 2020 14:39]

+1Fu-raz-nl
1 december 2020 09:19
Fixed issues found on Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premier and FinalWire AIDA64.
Heel benieuwd of dit betekent dat we nu eindelijk weer kunnen werken in Premiere Pro met een AMD 5700XT. Want die artifacts bij de preview én render waren toch wel echt heel erg vervelend.
Kan niet echt ergens vinden wat deze fixes nou zijn.
0Paul-G
@Fu-raz-nl1 december 2020 09:31
Niet aan gedacht dat dat een driver issue kon zijn, had de laaste tijd vaak crashes/freezes met geglitched beeld en (wat ik dacht) corrupte exports en geïmporteerde video's. Ik heb zelf al een wat oudere kaart (HD7950), dus zat al te vrezen voor een stervende kaart. Hopelijk lost deze update het inderdaad op.
0Fu-raz-nl
@Paul-G1 december 2020 10:22
Ja als het dus niet opgelost wordt met deze driver, zou je een versie van de driver kunnen proberen voor 19.12.2 schijnbaar (19.12.1 dus 8)7 ).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fu-raz-nl op 1 december 2020 10:22]

0itContinues
@Fu-raz-nl1 december 2020 09:51
Ik weet niet op welk platform je werkt. Maar ik had een vergelijkbaar probleem met mijn 3700X op een X570-chipset. Ik heb toen de AMD chipset driver geupdatet en toen werkte het weer perfect. Je zou het kunnen proberen.
0Fu-raz-nl
@itContinues1 december 2020 10:21
Nou het is dus een bekend probleem en Adobe heeft geen zin om het op te lossen (want 5700XT is geen supported kaart).
Ik heb hem zelf op een AMD B450 chipset gehad, maar ook op een Intel Z370 (geloof ik) geprobeerd. Er is best veel te vinden over, maar niets wat ik probeer heeft tot nu toe geholpen. Terug naar een oude versie van de drivers (<19.12.2) zou moeten helpen, maar goed.. ik doe nog meer op die computer dan alleen maar video's editen. (Met andere woorden, ik heb nog niet ALLES geprobeerd 8)7)

Hier hebben ze het over de oplossing:
https://www.reddit.com/r/...facting_on_my_rx_5700_xt/

Hier kun je zien hoe het eruit ziet:
https://community.adobe.c...5700/td-p/10824636?page=1

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fu-raz-nl op 1 december 2020 10:25]

+1Tweakriez
1 december 2020 12:17
Ik heb destijds kort een 5700xt gehad, dit was een bagger ervaring. Na een 2070super en een 2080ti gedraaid te hebben ben ik nu erg content met een 6800xt. Geen enkele crash tot nu toe, alles voelt ook zeer vloeiend aan, weet niet hoe ik het moet beschrijven maar alles lijkt vloeiender aan te voelen. Ook de Radeon software vind ik tegenwoordig erg fijn werken.
+1huntedjohan
1 december 2020 12:52
Grappig dat ik overal crashes hoor en lees, en ik zelf de stap gezet heb van een 2070 naar de red devil 5700 xt, en angstig was voor de crash horror, maar nog niets negatief heb mee gemaakt. Geen enkele crash bsod of wat dan ook. Hopen dat het zo blijft want best blij met mn volledig amd build
0d3x
@huntedjohan1 december 2020 14:23
dat komt omdat dit vooral was bij de eerste lauch van de 5000 serie en de nieuwe radeon sw. misschien een beetje te risky van AMD om beide te combineren. Maar als je nu naar radeon sw mogelijkheden kijkt en tuning staan ze voor mijn part verder dan nvidia.
0Seth_Chaos
1 december 2020 11:26
Ik ben nu al ruim een jaar bezig met mijn 5700xt, voortdurend crashes en één en al ellende. Bij iedere crash worden ook alle instellingen weer terug gezet naar default. Wat de boel nog eens verergerd, want met de default setting nemen de crashes met 500% toe. Ik ben hier helemaal klaar mee. Ik heb al die jaren AMD als underdog zijnde gesteund. Maar vanaf heden geef ik mijn geld wel uit bij die eikels van Nvidia die altijd de hoofdprijs vragen voor hun producten (jaren lang een redelijke monopoly). Liever iets teveel betalen en een werkend product krijgen waarmee ik zorgeloos kan spelen dan deze bagger.
+1Joey
@Seth_Chaos1 december 2020 12:27
Om de pijn iets te verzachten zou je een export kunnen maken van je instellingen (Performance tab > Tuning > rechtsboven de drie puntjes > Save Profile.
0Seth_Chaos
@Joey1 december 2020 13:52
Tja dat profiel toepassen kost me meer tijd dan het handmatig instellen. Wat ik in het afgelopen jaar minstens 600 keer heb gedaan. Ik kan geen multiplayer game met vrienden spelen zonder minimaal 3 keer per dag een falende videodriver tegen te komen. Al 10 jaar hetzelfde ge-eikel. Je zou toch verwachten dat ze genoeg tijd gehad hebben om dit eens aan te pakken.

Leuk voor AMD dat ze qua performance weer helemaal terug zijn, maar zolang iedere game om de have klap crasht heb je er niet zoveel aan.
0W4R71G3R
17 december 2020 23:30
vraagje waarom heeft iedereen crashes met RX 5700 XT XD... ik bedoel ik heb een sapphire nitro+ RX 5700 XT ja in begin gecrasht maar opgelost met eenupdate nu zit ik op 20.9.1 ik wacht nog even met 20.11.3 maar komt wel vorige keer voordat ik 20.9.1 was zat ik op 20.4 nog wat dus gewoon paar maandjes wachten dan pas installen .. niet elke update is altijd stabiel voor jouw onthoud dat.. ik heb deze kaart sinds 2019 blackfriday en eigenlijk amper crashes of BSOD gehad engiste BSOD was toen ik hem in elkaar zetten alle software etc. opzetten en verkeerd updaten thats all voor de rest speel ik lekker vrijwel al me games op high/ultra met 1440p over 60-140fps + hangt af welke game uiteraard. Ik ben er tevreden mee nu en denk ook over 1-2 jaar nog :) dus AUB niet zo negatief voor team rood he :P ik was heeel lang team groen voorheen :P

Reacties (28)

