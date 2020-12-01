AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7-, R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.11.3 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor Immortals: Fenyx Rising, zijn er diverse Vulkan Ray Tracing-extensies toegevoegd en zijn er een reeks problemen verholpen.

Support For Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Vulkan Ray Tracing Extensions Added Vulkan Support VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate This extension provides the ability to change the shading rate per fragment. This extension allows for multiple pixels to be shaded via a single fragment shader invocation as opposed to the normal rate of one invocation per pixel.

VK_KHR_acceleration_structure This extension provides acceleration structures for representing geometry that is spatially sorted. Acceleration structures are the most common way for quickly identifying potential ray intersections by ray tracing techniques.

VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline This extension introduces ray tracing pipelines along with new shader domains and an indirection table to link shader groups with acceleration structures.

VK_KHR_ray_query This extension introduces ray queries, which can be used by any shader type outside of the optional dedicated ray tracing pipeline to return traversal results to the calling shader.

VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations This extension defines the infrastructure and usage patterns for deferrable commands, which allows dependent extensions to defer their own operations. The VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations extension itself does not specify any commands as deferrable.

VK_KHR_pipeline_library This extension introduces pipeline libraries. A pipeline library is a new special pipeline type that defines a set of pipeline states. It cannot be bound, rather it can be linked into other pipelines.

VK_KHR_shader_terminate_invocation This extension indicates support for the SPV_KHR_terminate_invocation SPIR-V extension. The SPIR-V extension introduces a new instruction OpTerminateInvocation that allows a shader invocation to immediately terminate, which provides the behavior required by the GLSL discard statement.

Fixed Issues Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products in Watchdogs: Legion and Dirt 5.

Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon RX 5000/500/400 series graphics products in Godfall.

Godfall is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.

Crysis Remastered may experience corruption on character models on Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics products.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Total War Saga: Troy and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands may fail to launch when DirectX12 API is selected on Windows7 system configurations.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with DirectX Raytracing enabled.

HDR on supported Windows 10 desktops might get disabled when DOOM Eternal starts rendering in HDR mode.

Fixed issues found on Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premier and FinalWire AIDA64.

Fixed corruption issues in Red Dead Redemption 2 in 1080p resolution on Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics products. Known Issues Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games when Radeon FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.

Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Battlefield V and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX Raytracing enabled.

Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX9 applications on RDNA graphics products.

Some games may experience stuttering when set to borderless fullscreen and an extended display is connected running the Netflix windows store application on RDNA graphics products.

Radeon recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon HD 7800 series graphics products.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Oculus Link users might experience crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.

Flickering might be observed if the Radeon Software Overlay is invoked while Immortals: Fenyx Rising is running on an extended display.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege might experience corruption in Hybrid Graphics scenarios when using the Vulkan API on an extended display.

Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.