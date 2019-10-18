Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.0.14

Oracle heeft de zevende update voor versie 6.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:

  • Virtualization core: fixed an invalid-guest state guru meditation in some rare circumstances on Intel hosts
  • Virtualization core: some fixes for systems with lots of processors
  • Audio: relaxed VRM / VRA (variable rate audio) bit checks to provide more compatibility for guests running ALSA setups with the AC'97 emulation
  • USB: made device capturing for passthrough more accurate and reliable on Windows host
  • Network: fixed potential issue with interrupt signalling for network adapters in UEFI guests
  • 3D: fixed flicker and redraw issues when using VBoxSVGA or VMSVGA graphics adapter (bugs #18562, #18956)
  • 3D: fixed crash with some applications when using VBoxSVGA or VMSVGA graphics adapter (bug #18638)
  • macOS host: fix crash of GUI VM process which showed up frequently with 10.15 Catalina (bug #18990)
  • Linux host: support Linux 5.3, thank you Larry Finger (see also bug #18911)
  • Linux host: improve python version detection during rpm package creation, can change package dependencies and fix some installation problems
  • Linux guests: calls to aio_read(3) and aio_write(3) may fail inside shared folders (bug #18805)
  • Linux guests: fix problem with shared folder unmounting in service script, thank you Denis Ryndine (bug #18853)
  • Linux guests: VBox 6.0.10 GAs fail to compile on Red Hat/CentOS/Oracle Linux 7.7 and Red Hat 8.1 Beta (bug #18917)

Versienummer 6.0.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Changelog-6.0#v14
Licentietype GPL

Door Daan van Monsjou

Stagiair nieuwsredactie

Feedback • 18-10-2019 12:33
