De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. Uitgebreide releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste verbeteringen:
What's New
This is a partial list of new features and systems included in OpenBSD 6.6. For a comprehensive list, see the changelog leading to 6.6.
- General improvements and bugfixes:
- Fixed support for amd64 machines with greater than 1023GB physical memory.
- drm(4) updates.
- The octeon platform is now using clang(1) as the base system compiler.
- The powerpc architecture is now provided with clang(1), in addition to aarch64, amd64, armv7, i386, mips64el, sparc64.
- Disabled gcc in base on armv7 and i386.
- Prevented dhclient(8) from repeatedly obtaining a new lease when the mtu is given in a lease.
- Prevented more than one thread from opening a wscons(4) device in read/write mode.
- Allowed non-root users to become owner of the drm(4) device when they are the first to open it.
- Added regular expression support for the format search, match and substitute modifiers in tmux(1).
- Added a -v flag to source-file in tmux(1) to show the commands and line numbers.
- Added simple menus usable with mouse or keyboard in tmux(1). Introduced the command "display-menu" to show a menu bound to the mouse on status line by default, and added menus in tree, client and buffer modes.
- Changed the behavior of swap-window -d in tmux(1) to match swap-pane.
- Allow panes to be empty in tmux(1), and enabling output to be piped to them with split-window or display-message -I.
- Adjusted tmux(1) to automatically scroll when dragging to create a selection with the mouse when the cursor reaches the top or bottom line.
- Fixed a tmux(1) crash when killing the current window, and other bugfixes.
- SMP-Improvements, System call unlocking:
- Unlocked getrlimit(2) and setrlimit(2) syscalls.
- Unlocked read(2) and write(2) syscalls.
- Removed the KERNEL_LOCK from the bridge(4) output fast-path.
- Made resource limit access MP-safe.
- Made file(9) offset access MP-safe.
- Improved hardware support
- Improved arm64 hardware support
- IEEE 802.11 wireless stack improvements
- Generic network stack improvements
- Installer improvements
- Security improvements
- Routing daemons and other userland network improvements
- VMM/VMD improvements
- OpenSMTPD 6.6.0
- LibreSSL 3.0.2
- OpenSSH 8.1
- Mandoc
- As usual, steady improvements in manual pages and other documentation.