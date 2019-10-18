De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. Uitgebreide releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

What's New

This is a partial list of new features and systems included in OpenBSD 6.6. For a comprehensive list, see the changelog leading to 6.6.