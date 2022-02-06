Apple heeft versie 8.4.1 uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 8 van watchOS heeft onder meer een nieuwe foto-app, maakt het mogelijk om de ademhaling te monitoren in de slaaptracking-app en zijn er twee nieuwe oefeningen aan de fitness-app toegevoegd; Tai Chi en Pilates. Sinds versie 8.0 zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
watchOS 8.4.1
watchOS 8.4.1 includes bug fixes for Apple Watch Series 4 and later.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.watchOS 8.4
watchOS 8.4 includes bug fixes and important security updates, including:
- Some chargers may not work as expected
watchOS 8.3
watchOS 8.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:
watchOS 8.1.1
- Apple Music Voice Plan gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri
- Support for App Privacy Report to record data and sensor access
- Fixes an issue where notifications may interrupt Mindfulness sessions unexpectedly for some users
watchOS 8.1.1 fixes an issue where Apple Watch Series 7 may not charge as expected for some users.watchOS 8.1
watchOS 8.1 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch:
watchOS 8.0.1
- Enhanced algorithms to detect falls during workouts and option to enable fall detection during workouts only (Apple Watch Series 4 and later)
- COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet
- Fitness+ supports SharePlay to allow subscribers to invite up to 32 people to workout together through a FaceTime call using iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV
- Always On may not display the time accurately for some users when their wrist is down (Apple Watch Series 5 and later)
This update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.
- Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users
- Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users