Firmware-update: Apple WatchOS 8.4.1

Apple logo (75 pix)Apple heeft versie 8.4.1 uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 8 van watchOS heeft onder meer een nieuwe foto-app, maakt het mogelijk om de ademhaling te monitoren in de slaaptracking-app en zijn er twee nieuwe oefeningen aan de fitness-app toegevoegd; Tai Chi en Pilates. Sinds versie 8.0 zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

watchOS 8.4.1

watchOS 8.4.1 includes bug fixes for Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

watchOS 8.4

watchOS 8.4 includes bug fixes and important security updates, including:

  • Some chargers may not work as expected

watchOS 8.3
watchOS 8.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

  • Apple Music Voice Plan gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri
  • Support for App Privacy Report to record data and sensor access
  • Fixes an issue where notifications may interrupt Mindfulness sessions unexpectedly for some users
watchOS 8.1.1

watchOS 8.1.1 fixes an issue where Apple Watch Series 7 may not charge as expected for some users.

watchOS 8.1

watchOS 8.1 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch:

  • Enhanced algorithms to detect falls during workouts and option to enable fall detection during workouts only (Apple Watch Series 4 and later)
  • COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet
  • Fitness+ supports SharePlay to allow subscribers to invite up to 32 people to workout together through a FaceTime call using iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV
  • Always On may not display the time accurately for some users when their wrist is down (Apple Watch Series 5 and later)
watchOS 8.0.1

This update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

  • Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users
  • Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

Apple Watch

Versienummer 8.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204641
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 06-02-2022 06:19
2 • submitter: James85

06-02-2022 • 06:19

2 Linkedin

Submitter: James85

Bron: Apple

Reacties (2)

+1Gadget Freak
6 februari 2022 15:00
Eergisteren geïnstalleerd, merk geen verschil, werkt probleemloos.
0S023
6 februari 2022 08:49
Voor de watch 4 en nieuwer

