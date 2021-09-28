Versie 1.1.1 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New FeaturesMenus
- We've added a link to our donation page in
Help → Donate, to make it easier for users to contribute to the project financially (MR #3325)
Bug fixesGeneral
Dialogs
- Thanks to the upstream fix in gtk3, pressure sensitivity works again with Windows Ink activated (Bug #1437, https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gtk/-/merge_requests/1563)
- Stroke to Path works on text again (Bug #2333)
- Undoing Stroke to Path no longer loses the object's id (Bug #2759)
- Undoing Object to Path for an object with a Live Path Effect is now possible without also undoing the preceding action (Bug #1504)
- Saving no longer leaks memory (Bug#2800)
- Startup times improved, 3.3 seconds to 3 seconds on one Windows machine (Commit 228b6a)
- Hide unnecessary warnings in terminal about optional font directories not being used (Commit 76fb99)
- Canvas no longer blurred when moving window from HiDPI to a regular display (Commit f7162b)
- Clicking selects objects again on wmii and some other window managers (Bug #2801)
- Caps lock no longer stops Delete, Page Down and some other shortcut keys from working on Windows (Bug #2496)
Filters
- Clicking the resize separator will toggle visibility of docked dialog (Commit 3c8683, Bug #4676, MR #2969)
- Welcome dialog:
- Transform dialog: Matrix tab no longer stubbornly insists on using display units instead of the units the user selected (Bug #2429)
- Text and Font dialog: Font features load in under a second, instead of minutes for fonts with lots of font features. More font feature glyphs shown too (Commit 0dacc4, MR #3449)
Import
- Fast crop: Transparency is now respected when applying the
Filters → Fill and Transparency → Fast Cropfilter (Bug #2419)
Export
- EPS: Users that have installed Inkscape in the snap packaging format can open EPS files again (Bug #1406)
Markers
- Optimized SVG:
Save as → Optimized SVGworks again in Linux AppImage (Bug #1738)
Menus
- Start / end markers: A bug was fixed where the path tip protruded over the arrow marker's end (Bug #2593).
Packaging
- Help menu: Now using a different set of web links to link to the documentation from the Help menu (MR #3325)
Templates
- Snap remembers user preferences even when the home directory is not available to the snap. This may occur in LDAP, SSSD, or other set ups where there is a modified nsswitch.conf and NSCD is not acting as a proxy to snaps. (MR #3474)
- Build fixes:
- Building Inkscape works again on systems with musl libc (MR #3410)
- Building Inkscape works again on NetBSD (Commit 1029bb, Commit bfb81a, Commit 160dc7, Commit e12966)
- Building Inkscape works again on FreeBSD (Commit 06b143)
- Building Inkscape works again with GCC 7 (Commit 3d8be5)
Tools
- All templates generated from the 'Welcome' dialog now use a document scale of 1, making it easier to hand-edit documents created using them (Bug #2728)
Crash fixes
- Measure tool:
- Settings for font size and precision for the Measure tool work again (MR #3343)
- Position dialog moves handles to the right place again (Commit 1fcc33)
- Measurements no longer reset on right click or tool switch (Commit bd9349, Commit 341a0e)
Fixed a crash when …
Extension bug fixes
- … using a grid with the Document Properties dialog open on Windows. This also fixes a memory leak on other operating systems, that did not necessarily lead to a crash. (Bug #2585)
- … trying to copy an object without ID (Bug #2714)
- … stroke to path applied on paths with no area, fill, stroke, or markers (Bug #2502, Bug 2572)
- … entering a space character in the 'Attributes' field of the 'Clone Original' LPE settings dialog (Bug #1709)
- … closing a window while the filter editer dialog is floating and a filter is selected (Bug #2753)
- … pasting 3D boxes when the 3D box tool is active (Bug #2741)
- … multiple objects selected for spray tool in single path mode (#2740)
- … quitting in command line or when opening windows if done before window fully loads (Bug #2776, Bug #2487)
- … Homebrew or MacPorts used and XDG_DATA_DIRS is not defined (Commit 1a6c62)
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Catalan
- Czech
- Polish
- Russian
- Slovenian
- Traditional Chinese
- Simplified Chinese