Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Inkscape 1.1.1

Inkscape logo (75 pix) Versie 1.1.1 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New Features

Menus
  • We've added a link to our donation page in Help → Donate, to make it easier for users to contribute to the project financially (MR #3325)

Bug fixes

General
  • Thanks to the upstream fix in gtk3, pressure sensitivity works again with Windows Ink activated (Bug #1437, https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gtk/-/merge_requests/1563)
  • Stroke to Path works on text again (Bug #2333)
  • Undoing Stroke to Path no longer loses the object's id (Bug #2759)
  • Undoing Object to Path for an object with a Live Path Effect is now possible without also undoing the preceding action (Bug #1504)
  • Saving no longer leaks memory (Bug#2800)
  • Startup times improved, 3.3 seconds to 3 seconds on one Windows machine (Commit 228b6a)
  • Hide unnecessary warnings in terminal about optional font directories not being used (Commit 76fb99)
  • Canvas no longer blurred when moving window from HiDPI to a regular display (Commit f7162b)
  • Clicking selects objects again on wmii and some other window managers (Bug #2801)
  • Caps lock no longer stops Delete, Page Down and some other shortcut keys from working on Windows (Bug #2496)
Dialogs
  • Clicking the resize separator will toggle visibility of docked dialog (Commit 3c8683, Bug #4676, MR #2969)
  • Welcome dialog:
    • Fixed a paper size typo (Bug #2570)
    • Renamed some confusing device size names (Bug #2570)
    • Removed an unnecessary warning when choosing the keyboard shortcuts set (Bug #2529)
  • Transform dialog: Matrix tab no longer stubbornly insists on using display units instead of the units the user selected (Bug #2429)
  • Text and Font dialog: Font features load in under a second, instead of minutes for fonts with lots of font features. More font feature glyphs shown too (Commit 0dacc4, MR #3449)
Filters
  • Fast crop: Transparency is now respected when applying the Filters → Fill and Transparency → Fast Crop filter (Bug #2419)
Import
  • EPS: Users that have installed Inkscape in the snap packaging format can open EPS files again (Bug #1406)
Export
  • Optimized SVG: Save as → Optimized SVG works again in Linux AppImage (Bug #1738)
Markers
  • Start / end markers: A bug was fixed where the path tip protruded over the arrow marker's end (Bug #2593).
Menus
  • Help menu: Now using a different set of web links to link to the documentation from the Help menu (MR #3325)
Packaging
  • Snap remembers user preferences even when the home directory is not available to the snap. This may occur in LDAP, SSSD, or other set ups where there is a modified nsswitch.conf and NSCD is not acting as a proxy to snaps. (MR #3474)
  • Build fixes:
Templates
  • All templates generated from the 'Welcome' dialog now use a document scale of 1, making it easier to hand-edit documents created using them (Bug #2728)
Tools
  • Measure tool:
    • Settings for font size and precision for the Measure tool work again (MR #3343)
    • Position dialog moves handles to the right place again (Commit 1fcc33)
    • Measurements no longer reset on right click or tool switch (Commit bd9349, Commit 341a0e)
Crash fixes

Fixed a crash when …

  • … using a grid with the Document Properties dialog open on Windows. This also fixes a memory leak on other operating systems, that did not necessarily lead to a crash. (Bug #2585)
  • … trying to copy an object without ID (Bug #2714)
  • … stroke to path applied on paths with no area, fill, stroke, or markers (Bug #2502, Bug 2572)
  • … entering a space character in the 'Attributes' field of the 'Clone Original' LPE settings dialog (Bug #1709)
  • … closing a window while the filter editer dialog is floating and a filter is selected (Bug #2753)
  • … pasting 3D boxes when the 3D box tool is active (Bug #2741)
  • … multiple objects selected for spray tool in single path mode (#2740)
  • … quitting in command line or when opening windows if done before window fully loads (Bug #2776, Bug #2487)
  • … Homebrew or MacPorts used and XDG_DATA_DIRS is not defined (Commit 1a6c62)
Extension bug fixes Translations:
  • Brazilian Portuguese
  • Catalan
  • Czech
  • Polish
  • Russian
  • Slovenian
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Simplified Chinese

Inkscape screenshot

Versienummer 1.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Inkscape
Download https://inkscape.org/release
Bestandsgrootte 120,49MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-09-2021 06:1810

28-09-2021 • 06:18

10 Linkedin

Bron: Inkscape

Update-historie

06-02 Inkscape 1.1.2 13
28-09 Inkscape 1.1.1 10
05-'21 Inkscape 1.1 2
01-'21 Inkscape 1.0.2 14
09-'20 Inkscape 1.0.1 6
05-'20 Inkscape 1.0 40
04-'20 Inkscape 0.92.5 / 1.0 RC 13
09-'19 Inkscape 1.0 bèta 1 9
01-'19 Inkscape 0.92.4 / 1.0 alpha 8
08-'17 Inkscape 0.92.2 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Inkscape

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+19+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Uruk-Hai

28 september 2021 06:37
Dit is typisch een programma dat ik, net als GIMP, in het begin alleen maar lastig vond vanwege een steile leercurve (gummen werkt bijvoorbeeld niet altijd zoals je van Windows Paint gewend bent), maar sinds ik er nuttige toepassingen voor heb leren kennen ben ik het steeds meer gaan waarderen.

Op mijn werk komt Inkscape van pas als de reddende engel op het gebied van designen voor de lasersnijder, de snijplotter en de freesmachine. Anders zouden we geld moeten besteden aan software van Adobe (Illustrator) of Corel (Coreldraw). Die laatsten zijn wel net iets beter, maar meestal niet noodzakelijk.

We gebruiken Inkscape vaak in combinatie met GIMP. GIMP voor het voorbereidende werk, Inkscape voor de laatste handelingen zoals bitmap overtrekken, wat neerkomt op het omzetten van bitmaps in vectoren. In iets mindere mate wordt er daarnaast ook nog gebruik gemaakt van Krita.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 28 september 2021 06:37]

+1Aerkhanite
@Uruk-Hai28 september 2021 08:44
Mag ik vragen wat jullie techniek is met het omzetten van bitmap naar vector? Mijn ervaring met de ingebouwde Inkscape-functie was altijd redelijk slecht, omdat ik het zelf niet 100% begrijp; online-converters daarintegen doen het (meestal) juist goed.
+2Uruk-Hai

@Aerkhanite28 september 2021 10:39
Dat is heel eenvoudig, de afbeelding moet bij voorkeur voor hij in Inkscape beland volledig 1-bit zwart wit zijn. Dat doe ik in GIMP via menubalk Afbeelding > Modus > Geïndexeerd > Gebruik zwart en wit palet (1-bit) > Converteren.

Niet altijd even rechtstreeks, afhankelijk van het soort afbeelding doe je eerst andere voorbewerkingen in GIMP of/en een ander programma.
+1WOteB2
@Uruk-Hai28 september 2021 07:42
Dat is zo ongeveer dezelfde ervaring die ik heb. Het aanleren van Gimp en Inkscape is nogal intensief, maar wordt wel beloond door prachtig werk en goedkoop. Het doet wat het doen moet.
Vaak gebruik ik ook Libreoffice Draw voor snelle klusjes. Even snel een flyer maken en dan een PDF ervan maken. Heel af en toe gebruik ik ook Dia voor stroomschema's. Een tegenhanger van Microsoft Vision.
+1Zwarte_os
@WOteB228 september 2021 08:58
ik moet zeggen dat Inkscape een stuk natuurlijker aankomt dan GIMP, daar kan ik echt niet mee uit de voeten.

Inkscape heeft zijn quirks maar was vrij makkelijk voor mij om aan te wennen. Ik heb ook affinity designer maar ik heb nog niet de tijd gehad om daar echt aan te wennen. Vrij weinig features ook in vergelijking met inkscape. Het positioneert zich echt als een slanke versie van illustrator wat dat betreft.

Inkscape heeft echt een mooie niche gevonden in de technische hoek, voor bv fresen of het maken van wiskundige vormen of fractals. Het is wel lachen dat je ook makkelijk met scriptjes aan de gang kan.
+1jicho
@Zwarte_os28 september 2021 09:32
Ik heb ook affinity designer maar...
Mocht je met een Mac werken, dan zou ik zeker ook eens kijken naar Vectornator.
Kwam dit stukje software toevallig tegen, is gratis, even wennen, maar veel intuïtiever dan illustrator (vind ik dan). Kan het niet vergelijken met Affinity, ken ik alleen van naam ;)
0Zwarte_os
@jicho1 oktober 2021 08:37
Thanks, ik werk ook met een mac, ik ga hem uitchecken!
+1Uruk-Hai

@WOteB228 september 2021 10:44
Libre Office Draw gebruik ik ook weleens voor zaken die niet makkelijk in Inkscape kunnen, zoals het maken van brede holle pijlen, wat handig is bij het maken van richtingaanwijzers / bordjes.

Voordeel van Draw is dan ook nog dat het in Draw al een vector afbeelding is.
+1Maurits van Baerle

28 september 2021 11:52
Ik vind het jammer dat er nog steeds zo'n oude versie van Scour (0.37) meegeleverd wordt. Die export functie gebruik ik toch best vaak om alle overbodige data te verwijderen als ik klaar ben met alle bewerkingen.
+1VirtualGuineaPig
28 september 2021 14:05
Ik ken en gebruik Inkscape, Xara Designer, CorelDRAW!, Adobe Illustrator en Affinity Designer.

Inkscape is een mooie applicatie. Vergeleken met de industriestandaard (Illustrator) levert het heel veel. Het is inderdaad voor mensen die niet weten wat vectorallustraties zijn moeilijk aan te leren. Maar als je al wat langer werkt met dit beeldformaat dan weet je snel je weg. Ik gebruik Inkscape liever dan Illustrator. Het heeft weinig nodig om soepel te draaien, gaat mooi om met bitmaps en samen met Scribus kun je fraaie documenten maken.

Maar boven alles staat Xara Designer. Het is duidelijk sneller en soepeler dan Inkscape. Daarnaast kun je documenten maken met meerdere pagina's en kun je meer bestandsformaten exporteren dan Inkscape (pptx, html, avi)

Maar als Xara er niet was dan zou ik zeker Inkscape gebruiken als eerste tekenprogramma.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True