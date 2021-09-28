Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft versie 7.0.1 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 7.0 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.2 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het geschikt voor bepaalde nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 en alle modellen eindigend op 14 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.0 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s New
  • Supports migrating SA3200D system configurations when users perform HDD migration.
  • Added support for memory cache mirroring across controllers for better data consistency on SA3200D.
  • Added support for the "Sync remote mounted folders" option for Shared Folder Sync.
  • Supports creating volumes of up to 1 PB in Btrfs (Peta Volume) format on the XS/XS+, SA (SA3200D excluded), and FS-series models. (Learn more)
  • Added support for data deduplication on Btrfs volumes on certain models. (Learn more)
  • Supports notifying users when there is insufficient storage for metadata.
  • Updated OpenSSL to version 1.1.1l to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-3711, CVE-2021-3712).
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where DSM might not automatically reconnect to a VPN after disconnection.
  • Fixed the sorting issue on the View Details page in Resource Monitor > Performance > Disks when a USB drive is connected.
  • Fixed an issue where the display in Volume Settings in Storage Manager was incorrect once users pinned the desktop widgets.
  • Fixed an issue where the throughput in Resource Monitor might not be displayed correctly when the system network traffic or the throughput of disks or volumes was heavy.
  • Fixed an issue where when users used third-party extensions to change the DSM theme, they couldn't customize the wallpaper.
  • Fixed an issue where when non-administrator users shared files with password-protected links, the file names were displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where a healthy drive might be falsely detected as malfunctioning after it was swapped with a failed drive in the same storage pool when the system was shut down. The issue would cause the degraded storage pool to crash or become missing.
  • Fixed an issue where users couldn't import Docker container configuration files from local computers.
  • Fixed an issue where certain packages couldn't be installed when the built-in "DSM UI Compatible 6.x" package is missing.
  • Fixed an issue where package statuses might be stuck at "Getting Status" in Package Center.
  • Fixed an issue where filters might not work when users edit domain user or group privileges at Control Panel > Application Privileges.
  • Fixed an issue where Security Advisor didn't apply the security baseline setting for the first scan.
  • Fixed an issue where users given the "Local user and management" privilege couldn't perform the assigned actions.
  • Fixed an issue where users who had taken snapshots of a shared folder couldn't disable the usage detail analysis of the shared folder's volume in Storage Manager.
  • Fixed an issue where automatic configuration backup might fail under certain conditions.
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding GhostScript used by AirPrint. (CVE-2021-3781).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities. (Synology-SA-21:25)

Versienummer 7.0.1 build 42218
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-09-2021 09:52
100

28-09-2021 • 09:52

100 Linkedin

Submitter: Propaganda!

Bron: Synology

Reacties (100)

+1latka
28 september 2021 10:04
Ik laat deze nog even liggen. De laatste upgrade naar DSM7 brak al zoveel (rsync werkte niet en NFS was problematisch) dat ik met veel pijn en moeite weer teruggegaan ben naar 6.2. Leuk dat het front-end opgeleukt is maar de core-business van de NAS (files delen) is toch een stuk belangerijker dan hoe het eruit ziet imho.
+2jvwou123
@latka28 september 2021 10:08
met name ook dat b.v. de foto apps niet backwards compatible is. Dus als je de nas update moet je de nieuwe photo app gebruiken. En de oude werkt niet meer. Dus auto sync van foto's moet helemaal opnieuw ingesteld worden op al je apparaten.

Wat ook niet fijn is dat sommige 3rd party apps niet meer werken.
+1Xirt
@jvwou12328 september 2021 12:13
Ik heb mijn (read-only) backup van mijn foto's gemount in de folder waar de Photos app zijn foto's opslaat en hoewel alles geindexeerd is heb ik na maanden nog steeds geen thumbnails. Deze worden met herindexen e.d. ook niet gegenereerd. Aangezien het maar om een deel van de bestanden gaat vermoed ik dat het proces ergens op stukloopt, maar ik kan niets vinden in de magere logs die Synology heeft ingebouwd. Wat mij betreft is Photos een grote stap terug in de tijd (of had ik er misschien wel teveel van gehoopt).
+2jvwou123
@Xirt28 september 2021 12:37
De thumbnails worden gemaakt in de subdirectory @eaDir. Dus de photo app moet wel schrijfrechten hebben, anders krijg je idd geen thumbnails.
0Xirt
@jvwou12328 september 2021 19:52
Waarom werkt het dan bij een deel van de directies wel en bij een deel niet? Ik ben nu maar aan het spelen met de beta van Plex...
0Stapper55
@Xirt29 september 2021 10:36
Synology photo's is nog niet echt optimaal, komt wel... let maar op.
Thumbnails genereert hij nu uit de onderliggende foto's... dus als je alleen submappen hebt staan kan hij ze niet genereren.

oplossing, gewoon vier foto's in die map zetten. dan maakt hij in de bovenliggende map een tumbnail aan van 4
+1dycell
@jvwou12328 september 2021 10:20
Wat ook niet fijn is dat sommige 3rd party apps niet meer werken.
Dat heeft dan wel weer een goede reden: security. De apps mogen niet meer onder 'root' draaien volgens mij waardoor veel pakketen niet meer werken. Je kunt überhaupt al veel beter met docker werken, dat is veiliger door een abstractielaag tussen docker en de NAS en bied veel meer mogelijkheden om updates en rollbacks uit te voeren.
+1jvwou123
@dycell28 september 2021 11:42
Leuk dat: veel beter met docker werken, maar lang niet alle Synology NASsen kunnen docker draaien.

Tuurlijk is het leuk om te bedenken dat 3rd party apps niet als root mogen draaien. En deels ben ik het er ook mee eens. Maar sommige dingen draaien niet in docker (ik gebruik best veel docker, maar niet alles kun je in docker draaien)
+1pepsiblik
@jvwou12328 september 2021 11:47
Maar waarom fixen die ontwikkelaars dit niet dan? DSM 7.0 is niet zomaar uit de lucht komen vallen.
+2dycell
@pepsiblik28 september 2021 22:03
Dit zijn veelal 'community packages' die gemaakt worden door vrijwilligers. Die moeten dus de tijd vinden om het allemaal bij te werken. Echter gaan de meeste mensen tegenwoordig voor docker-based oplossingen waardoor het aanbod vrijwilligers ook steeds kleiner wordt.

Daarbij vereist DSM 7 dat de package niet meer als 'root' mag draaien (zoals ik het heb begrepen) wat voor sommige packages helemaal niet mogelijk is.
+1jvwou123
@pepsiblik28 september 2021 12:02
Om eerlijk te zijn: ik heb de beta gedraaid zodra die uit was. Toen ben ik er tegen aangelopen dat een aantal apps het niet deden. Daarna een aantal vergeten, blijkbaar kon ik best zonder. En een aantal die op andere servertjes draaien inmiddels. Dus ik zou niet weten welke apps er niet meer werkte, maar wel nodig had.
0Vr4nckuh
@jvwou12328 september 2021 12:43
idd... dacht een goede koop te hebben gedaan met een ds218play. Nu heb ik een berg aan verschillende domotica en wilde ik eigenlijk home assistant gaan draaien.... Helaas moet dat nu op mn rpi en kan het niet op mn nas 🤐🤐🤐
0jvwou123
@Vr4nckuh28 september 2021 12:47
klopt, de 218play heeft geen officiële ondersteuning voor docker.

Als je van uitzoeken houdt, kun je dit proberen (ps: ik heb het zelf niet gedaan, ik heb zelf een syno met een intel cpu, en docker support):
https://wiki.servarr.com/docker-arm-synology

Niet dat je dan nog veel support van Synology krijgt als er iets mis gaat.
+2naaitsab
@jvwou12328 september 2021 14:55
@Vr4nckuh
Als je CPU het ondersteund kan je 'gewoon' de Docker installatie package van Synology downloaden en handmatig installeren. Draait het al jaren op mijn DS416Play. Helaas zonder auto-update maar het bespaard je flink wat geld op een Plus dus ik neem dat even voor lief.

Weet niet in hoeverre dit toegestaan is ivm EULA dus zal geen links posten. Even zoeken via de package website van Sylogy, kies dan een moderne Plus NAS en je komt er wel :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door naaitsab op 28 september 2021 14:55]

0sircampalot
@Vr4nckuh29 september 2021 09:58
Het is niet per se slecht dat je je domo op een rpi draait. Dit kan zorgen voor een veel grotere stabiliteit.
Je bent dan namelijk niet meer afhankelijk van andere software. Als je er voor kiest om je rpi niet van buitenaf bereikbaar te maken is updaten ook niet zo urgent, terwijl je dat wel met je nas wilt.

Je rpi kan je automatisch backuppen naar je nas: https://raspberrypi.tilburgs.com/back-up-rpi/

Het genoemde mount command in dat stuk is niet correct, met deze kom je er wel:
<nasip/path> /mnt/backup cifs credentials=/home/pi/.nascreds,nofail,vers=2.0,x-systemd.automount 0 0

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 29 september 2021 10:14]

0Vr4nckuh
@sircampalot29 september 2021 14:39
Ik dacht,

Kan ik mijn RPI weer terugbouwen naar dedicated arcade gamestation ( aangezien ik binnenkort eindelijk mijn Sinden Lightguns mag ontvangen :))
En ik dacht, die NAS staat toch continue aan. Hoe ideaal is het dan als hij containers kan draaien waarop home assistant draait... ;)
0sircampalot
@Vr4nckuh29 september 2021 16:26
Tsja, voor allebei is wat te zeggen, er is niet echt iets van een ideale keuze, het is een kwestie van smaak.
0SED
@jvwou1237 oktober 2021 16:29
maar lang niet alle Synology NASsen kunnen docker draaien.
Ik neem toch aan dat nassen die 7.0 draaien ook in staat zijn docker te draaien.
0jvwou123
@SED7 oktober 2021 20:05
Bij een Synology kun je alleen docker gebruiken bij een Intel CPU. Dus heb je geen Intel, heb je geen docker.

Edit (na 2 seconde): nou ja, je kunt wel docker op een ARM krijgen op een synology, maar officieel niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jvwou123 op 7 oktober 2021 20:06]

+1innova58
@jvwou12328 september 2021 10:10
Waar ik vooral tegenaan liep is dat de backup functie van de nieuwe photos app geen functionaliteit heeft op file format automatisch om te Zetten naar jpg en filenaam op datum tijd te zetten. Oplossing is photo backup via DS files App.
0Stef012
@innova5828 september 2021 10:35
Beide apps tbv backup van Synology getest, maar persoonlijk vind ik deze in gebruik vrij beperkt. Vooral omdat ALLES in dezelfde map gedumpt wordt.
Zelf gebruik ik de Sweet Home! (android) app voor foto backup. Start automagisch als je op (ingestelde) wifi verbind, maakt automagisch mappenstructuur aan, kunt zelf selecteren welke mappen ge-backupped moeten worden, eventueel kun je de foto's ook laten verwijderen van je apparaat..
0karazz
@Stef01228 september 2021 11:22
Die heb ik ook tijden gebruikt, maar werkte helaas niet meer. Is ook al jaren niet meer onderhouden helaas.

Maar bij jou werkt hij nog wel begrijp ik?
0Stef012
@karazz28 september 2021 13:53
Hij is een tijdje uit de play store geweest idd, maar terug van weggeweest :)

https://play.google.com/s...=sweesoft.sweethome&gl=NL

[Reactie gewijzigd door Stef012 op 28 september 2021 13:54]

0Carlos0_0
@innova5828 september 2021 11:38
plossing is photo backup via DS files App.

Dit gaat dus niet ja 1 foto per keer tenminste op IOS dan, dat is nu ook weer niet heel handig.
0Arokhantos
@jvwou12328 september 2021 10:18
Nieuwe foto programma is ook brak, geeft telkens aan dat ie corrupte files niet kan uploaden, mijn camera is letterlijk bezig met opslaan op dat moment, omdat altijd in HDR foto maak. 🤓
File station app kan in theorie het zelfde als de oude foto app als puur om uploaden gaat doet dit volgens mij beter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Arokhantos op 28 september 2021 11:12]

0Justevo
@latka28 september 2021 10:26
Ik heb een behoorlijke Plex library waar jaren werk in zit. Beste is om voorlopig nog niet te updaten?
+1faxityy
@Justevo28 september 2021 11:02
Als je toch beslist om te upgraden zorg dan zeker dat je dit eens doorlezen hebt

https://forums.plex.tv/t/...ation-instructions/653717
+1rootrulez
@faxityy28 september 2021 11:22
Plex in Docker... dan heb je dit soort ellende niet meer.
+1marteo
@rootrulez28 september 2021 11:24
Klopt, maar niet alle modellen ondersteunen Docker.
+1MikeyMan
@marteo28 september 2021 12:17
Ja ik weet ook nog niet hoe ik dit moet gaan upgraden. Ik draai Medusa, couchpotato, NZBget en transmission. Weinig spannends, maar gegarandeerd kapot bij een upgrade. Kan op mijn huidige nas niet met docker uit de voeten. En nu?
+1TommyGun
@MikeyMan28 september 2021 13:16
Voor Medusa is een DSM7 package van BenjV https://github.com/BenjV/SYNO-packages
Check ook ff https://github.com/SynoCommunity/spksrc/issues/4524
CoachPotato package is er dus (nog) niet, ik ben om die reden overgestapt op Radarr.
+1MikeyMan
@TommyGun28 september 2021 13:31
Beschikbaarheid van de packages is één, het proces is twee.
Als je DSM7 installeert kun je niet meer terug om ff te checken of je iets vergeten ben.
+1TommyGun
@MikeyMan28 september 2021 13:32
Jup, ik ben een dag bezig geweest - lol. Zorg dat je backups hebt...
0rootrulez
@marteo28 september 2021 11:25
Oh ja, dat is waar :)....
0Sharky
@rootrulez28 september 2021 12:22
Ik las laatst ergens dat je dan geen hardware transcoding meer hebt, klopt dat?
0faxityy
@Sharky28 september 2021 16:39
Voor Plex hun eigen image kan ik niet spreken (ze hebben er geen documentatie rond), maar met de image van LinuxServer.io is het wel mogelijk met intel quicksync of nvidia.

Hebben ze er ook mooi gedocumenteerd bij staan ;)
https://hub.docker.com/r/linuxserver/plex
0Sharky
@faxityy28 september 2021 21:44
Thanks :) Zal er eens naar kijken.
0rootrulez
@faxityy29 september 2021 08:22
Voorbeeldje met de ofiicial image van Plex op een Synology 918+. Misschien heb je er iets aan.

Rechten geven op een lompe manier....
sudo chmod 777 -R /dev/dri

Zelf gebruik ik geen docker-compose, maar je kan er vast wel uitvissen wat van toepassing is:

function plex() {
NAME=plex
IMAGE=plexinc/pms-docker:plexpass
docker_rm
docker pull "${IMAGE}"
docker run --detach \
--name ${NAME} \
--hostname nas \
--restart always \
--volume /etc/localtime:/etc/localtime:ro \
--volume ${DOCKERHOME}/data/${NAME}/config:/config:rw \
--volume /volume1/${NAME}:/data:rw \
--volume /dev/shm:/transcode:rw \
--device /dev/dri:/dev/dri \
--env NVIDIA_DRIVER_CAPABILITIES=compute,video,utility \
--env-file .env \
--network host \
${IMAGE}
}
0ido_nl
@rootrulez28 september 2021 13:06
Heb ik ook naar gekeken, maar kennelijk heb je dan geen hardware versnelling, als je NAS dat heeft. Ik heb een ds218+ en die heeft dat.
0dycell
@ido_nl28 september 2021 22:40
Ik heb lange tijd Jellyfin op een DS218+ gedraaid met hardware acceleratie. Volgens mij heeft plex een licentie nodig om dit in te kunnen schakelen..
0ido_nl
@dycell29 september 2021 07:23
Niet helemaal. Als je in een docker plex draait, dan heeft de docker container default geen HW versnelling. Moet je dan meegeven als parameter. Volgens mij heb je ook HW versnelling bij de gratis versie, maar dat weet ik niet helemaal zeker.
0Stapper55
@ido_nl29 september 2021 08:20
Ik draai gewoon kodi... uit een centrale database op de nas.
Toegang op de share via NFS
Dan heb je alles, 4k HDR, ATMOS, DTS...
Lust alles, geen codec gezeur, en gratis...
0rootrulez
@ido_nl29 september 2021 08:28
Klopt, voor hardware accelaration moet je de GPU driver "mappen" in je docker container. Dat werkt gewoon met de gratis variant.

Google op "plex docker hardware transcoding synology <type>" en je komt er wel.
0NLCrEaTiVe
@Justevo28 september 2021 10:30
Plex bleef in mijn geval gewoon heel, al moet je die software dan wel bijwerken naar een versie voor DSM7.
0capronicus
@Justevo28 september 2021 10:52
Al mijn media bestanden staan op de NAS, daar waar plex dus naar kijkt (plex draait op unraid op een aparte server wel, niet natively op de NAS) na de update naar dsm7 heb ik wel even de share opnieuw moeten mounten in unraid maar er is verder niets verandert of verdwenen.

Als je plex op de nas zelf draait wordt er aangeraden de package daarvan te verwijderen en na de upgrade te herinstalleren, kan even duren aangezien plex de permission moet aanpassen van je bibliotheek. Maar ook hier zou het gewoon moeten werken.

Langs de andere kant, is er een specifieke reden dat je DSM7 wil? de oude DSM wordt nog ondersteund tot 2023 dus als alles nog gewoon werkt kan je tot dan alleszins blijven werken op die versie.
0MaxxBass
@latka28 september 2021 13:54
Werkt hier op een DS918+ allemaal top!
0Deux
@MaxxBass29 september 2021 08:19
Raar, ik heb die ook. kan geen verbinding meer maken van mijn Dune media player met NAS. Heb veel werk gehad met telefoon verbinden terug in orde brengen. Nu blikt ook dat hij niet meer ken updaten, heeft te weinig systeem resources. Ik wou dat ik nooit naar 7.0 gegaan was.
+1Mizitras
28 september 2021 14:18
DS Audio mag ook eens getuned - no pun intended - worden. Die app heeft serieus wat connectie-issues.
+2Pollins
@Mizitras28 september 2021 16:53
Daar mogen ze überhaupt eens wat aandacht aan besteden, veel apps uit het eerste uur van Synology is al jaren niets meer aan gedaan. Je kunt een verzoek indienen op de website van Synology, maar meer als een "we zetten het op de wishlist" bericht krijg je niet terug. Er worden maar nieuwe dingen tegen DSM aangeplakt, maar bestaande apps worden volledig genegeerd.
0Storm-Fox
28 september 2021 10:42
Ik had verwacht dat DSM 7 inmiddels beschikbaar zou zijn voor mijn DS214+, maar helaas nog niet.
+2mickjuh
@Storm-Fox28 september 2021 11:17
Die is er al lang. Alleen dien je die handmatig te downloaden. Een major updaten pushen ze niet heel snel.

https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM/7.0.1-42218
+1guidonno
28 september 2021 10:07
Op mijn DS214 nog geen melding. Krijg je wel automatisch een melding? Aangezien ik DSM 7 ook handmatig moest installeren op de DS214

[Reactie gewijzigd door guidonno op 28 september 2021 10:24]

+1Carlos0_0
@guidonno28 september 2021 11:42
Je krijgt hem van het zelf het is geen Apple die het voor iedereen direct online zet, zij doen het in fases zodat als er iets mis is niet veel devices kapot zijn eventueel.
Dus ook DM7 had je van zelf gekregen het kan echter zo een paar dagen duren, en denk dat met DM7.0 zeker wel voorzichtig waren met uitrollen(Misschien wel weken kan duren).

Dus als je geduldig ben stuurt je nas jou een mailtje dat die een update heeft, of heeft gedaan als je dat heb ingesteld :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 28 september 2021 11:42]

+1guidonno
@Carlos0_028 september 2021 12:00
Toppie, dat zal vast inderdaad. Geen haast, dus wacht dan nog wel even af. In het verleden stond hij altijd direct klaar.
Thnx
+1freeco
@guidonno28 september 2021 11:08
Mijn DS414 heeft ook nog geen update binnengehaald.
Als je 'm sneller wil, zal je de update inderdaad wel van de Synology site kunnen downloaden en installeren.
(Ik heb geen haast. Die doet enkel nog dienst als backup voor m'n QNAP...)
0guidonno
@freeco28 september 2021 11:59
Thnx voor je reactie. Zo zal het bij mij waarschijnlijk ook gaan. 7 Jaar is toch wel aan de oude kant ;)
+1nino_070
28 september 2021 11:11
Ik gebruik de NAS grotendeels voor foto’s en raad de nieuwe Photos app af om de volgende redenen:
  • geen auto-index mogelijk na uploaden via sFTP, waardoor ik geforceerd wordt om te uploaden via de beperkte Synology tools. Die ondersteunen bijv geen renaming van files, geen conversion mogelijkheden voor compatibiliteit
  • Irritante tweedeling in Photos tussen Personal en Public. Het is niet gemakkelijk mogelijk om fotos tussen deze twee plekken uit te wisselen, dus ik kan niet fotos eerst als ‘wachtrij’ uploaden in Personal om vervolgens naar Public te publiceren
  • weinig tot geen mogelijkheden om custom permissies in te stellen op folders of om custom sorting in te stellen
  • instabiel, bijv videos spelen vaak slecht af en de Casting functie knalt elke 5 minuten eruit op verschillende tv’s
  • Weinig tag mogelijkheden
Waardeloos voor fotobeheer dus.
+1Geim
@nino_07028 september 2021 15:33
Wat ik ook niet kan vinden is hoe de volgorde van albums aan te passen als ze eenmaal gemakt zijn.
+1Carlos0_0
@nino_07028 september 2021 11:46
Inderdaad de nieuwe foto app is in mijn ogen echt waardeloos, het is totaal niet beruikbaar.
Ik doe sowieso niet aan auto upload vind het onzin alles direct na de nas gaat, echt niet elke foto hoeft bewaard te blijven.

Als ik mijn foto's dan selecteer ik zeg deel na foto app, dan kan je kiezen idd public of personal.
Echter zie ik mijn hele eigen foto mappen structuur niet, dus kan alleen uploaden soort van sociale public modus die allemaal eigen mappen aanmaakt met jaar en dag enzo.
Ik gebruik de hele foto app op de synology ook niet, dus heb niks aan al die functies als taggs en people enzo.

Ik wil gewoon zelf zeggen deze foto's en ik wil ze daar op die plek hebben, en niet in de 2 sociale voorgestelde functies(Personal en Public).
Ik upload het nu maar na Onedrive en verplaatst het daarna via de pc na de Nas.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 28 september 2021 11:56]

0Stapper55
@Carlos0_028 september 2021 22:31
och ds photo's was in het begin ook waardeloos, werd geweldig.
Dat ze hier op over gingen is een goede keuze, zeker nu google foto's geld kost.

Hij is nog niet helemaal af, maar draait hier perfect..
En ik beheer toch meer dan 30.000 foto's.

Ik verwacht veel updates voor synology photo's...
En binnen een jaar word het een troefkaart van ze, en een reden om een synology te nemen.

Ds photo's was verouderd....
0Carlos0_0
@Stapper5529 september 2021 07:02
Ik weet niet in mijn ogen is dit een totale verslechtering, en een simpele upload in je eigen map structuur kan niet eens nu.
Ik hop dat dit weer terug komt inderdaad met een update, aangezien ik al die moderne functies als tags, people etc allemaal niet gebruik.
0Stapper55
@Carlos0_029 september 2021 08:12
Kijk het is gewoon heel simpel, techniek staat niet stil.
Ik heb al heel lang een NAS, en wat ik zei ds photo was eerst ook niet veel soeps.

Toen kwamen ze met moments, gezichtsherkenning, en zo... en zaten ze met 2 stuks wat ook niet ideaal was. Nu een nieuw OS DSM 7 wat een hele verbetering is, zeker waar het de veiligheid betreft. ( hackers zitten ook niet stil)
Dat had weer tot gevolg dat een hoop third party apps niet meer aanwezig zijn ( ligt aan die ontwikkelaars niet aan synology)
En ze voeren nu synology photo in....Het ding werkt razendsnel, kan overweg met beestachtig grote bestanden, werkt prettig, maar bepaalde zaken zijn nog niet af in mijn optiek.

Er is nog wat gedonder met (groep)rechten...
Geen donkere modus, and more...

Maar hun keuze is wel de juiste...
Google photo's was voorheen gratis tot 15 gig.. nu niet meer.
Dit lijkt daar erg op, en gebruikers maken nu met tickets bij syno bekend wat ze missen.
Dus reken maar dat ze daar naar luisteren, en het ding verder uit gaan bouwen.

Als dat het komende jaar goed word uitgebouwd, hebben ze een fantastische troefkaart in handen, een vervanger voor de versie van google.
Fotografen en bedrijven zweren nu al bij dit ding, voor gewone gebruikers moet nog het nodige gebeuren.
Maar de basis die nu staat, is solide en verwachtingsvol, dus als dit straks helemaal klaar is, zal het veel mensen die nu balen van google photo over de streep halen een syno nas te nemen.
0Carlos0_0
@Stapper5529 september 2021 12:39
O ja goed ze zullen het vast wel verbeteren uiteindelijk, je moet ergens mee beginnen
Het werkt totaal niet prettig nu voor mij want het werkt voor mij niet :), en maak geen gebruik van tags/ momenten / gezichtsherkenningen enzo.

En verder best tevreden over de Nas de 1ste nu 5 of 6 jaar naar volle te vredenheid, en vertrouw ook wel op dat ze de apps ook wel aanpassen uiteindelijk.
0Stapper55
@Carlos0_030 september 2021 18:38
Werkt prima....

paar dingetjes, en die zullen rap komen... niks geen jaren...
Draait bij mij overal al, op mijn telefoon functioneert het ook uitstekend.

Delen werkt ook prachtig.
Gezichtsherkenning ook ( kun je ook uit zetten)
Die tijdslijn heeft voor mij nu geen meerwaarde, vroeger hadden camera's geen metadata, maar och, over een paar jaar zal dat overal standaard zijn.
En map weergave, die ik zelf gebruik, voldoet, kan beter...
0phpnuker
@nino_07021 oktober 2021 15:32
Ik vind het ook heel slecht. Mijn familieleden gebruiken het ook om foto's te bewaren maar ze vinden de oude app veel beter.
+1schroevendraaier480
28 september 2021 10:06
Leuk die bugs die gefixed zijn:
Fixed an issue where a healthy drive might be falsely detected as malfunctioning after it was swapped with a failed drive in the same storage pool when the system was shut down. The issue would cause the degraded storage pool to crash or become missing.

vorige week twee dagen aan het hannesen geweest met een BTRFS pool die nu dus eigenlijk waarschijnlijk niets mankeerde, duh....
+1harrytasker
@schroevendraaier48028 september 2021 11:12
Heb ik volgens mij ook gehad. Werd de pool dan ook automatisch op Read Only gezet?
+1schroevendraaier480
@harrytasker28 september 2021 11:38
Yep, ook geen mogelijkheid op herstel vanuit de GUI.

Kon nog wel bij de bestanden, dus 4TB naar allerlei computers gepompt, pool destroyed en opnieuw aangemaakt en het hele zwikkie weer teruggekopieerd.

Zo blijven we fijn bezig
0Jerie
@schroevendraaier48028 september 2021 21:37
Je begrijpt dat het de bedoeling is dat je al een backup hebt voor je dit soort probleempjes krijgt?
0schroevendraaier480
@Jerie29 september 2021 07:20
Dan worden het wel veel backups, want de NAS is al een backup target.

Vandaar het gehannes want ik heb geen backup van mijn backups

Maar goed punt😀
0Seraphus-Y
@schroevendraaier48028 september 2021 10:55
Same here....
En ik stond al bijna op het punt om de Synology uit het raam te donderen.
+1Rembert
28 september 2021 12:32
Met DSM 7.0 de RAID meerdere keren opnieuw opgebouwd met nieuwe harddisks. Geen problemen gehad. En de VPN kwam steeds netjes op na een reboot - VPN wordt gebruikt om twee syno's gesynchroniseerd te houden (DS416j en DS420+). Kortom, ik herken de gefixte issues niet. Maar de SSL-update lijkt me genoeg om de update toch maar meteen door te voeren.

De update-pagina in DSM geeft niet aan dat er een update is. Dat vind ik een beetje raar. Hoezo moet ik een update handmatig downloaden?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rembert op 28 september 2021 12:36]

+1The_Worst
@Rembert28 september 2021 19:10
Omdat updates gefaseerd worden uitgerold.
0Jerie
@Rembert28 september 2021 21:44
Dit bedrijf is dan ook redelijk clueless. Ze pushen security fixes samen met reliability gefaseerd uit, en negeren hun oude stable tree. Verder gebruiken ze een vaag sausje van wat is het Perl scripts? Beide is nergens voor nodig.
+1Saekerhett
28 september 2021 10:12
Ik krijg de nieuwe versie met geen mogelijkheid gedownload op de website van Synology. Elke keer word ik doorgelinkt naar de Download Center.

Edit: dit geldt blijkbaar voor (i.i.g.) de DS920+, andere versies lijken wel te doen:
https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM/7.0.1-42218

[Reactie gewijzigd door Saekerhett op 28 september 2021 10:21]

0extreme8eight
@Saekerhett28 september 2021 10:45
1520+ hier en deze doet het ook niet.

Edit: ondertussen gelukt om up te daten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door extreme8eight op 28 september 2021 13:02]

0Stapper55
@Saekerhett28 september 2021 22:34
ik draai een 920+ 4 keer 8 tb... was geen enkel probleem...
+1dvdmeer
28 september 2021 10:31
Hoop dat ze ook weer eens zorgen dat ik de progress popups voor bijvoorbeeld een copy weer kan slepen want dat werkt sinds DSM 7 niet meer.
+1smedest
28 september 2021 10:48
Ik huiver nog telkens om van 6.2 over te stappen naar DSM 7.
vnl. omdat third party apps niet allemaal meer werken.
maar ook omdat ik gebruik maak van Virtual DSM, en deze moet je dan verwijderen.

Ja, je kunt Docker gebruiken, dat weet ik, maar hoe zet ik die VDSM om naar docker?
0deefje76
@smedest28 september 2021 16:29
Is het niet precies omgekeerd? Ik ben als sinds begin van het jaar over op 7 en gebruik juist Virtual DSM in Virtual Machine manager? Of begijp ik de vraag niet?
https://i.imgur.com/0VVexZs.png

[Reactie gewijzigd door deefje76 op 28 september 2021 16:32]

1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

