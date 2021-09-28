Synology heeft versie 7.0.1 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het als printserver fungeren.
Om versie 7.0 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.2 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het geschikt voor bepaalde nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 en alle modellen eindigend op 14 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.0 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
What’s New
Fixed Issues
- Supports migrating SA3200D system configurations when users perform HDD migration.
- Added support for memory cache mirroring across controllers for better data consistency on SA3200D.
- Added support for the "Sync remote mounted folders" option for Shared Folder Sync.
- Supports creating volumes of up to 1 PB in Btrfs (Peta Volume) format on the XS/XS+, SA (SA3200D excluded), and FS-series models. (Learn more)
- Added support for data deduplication on Btrfs volumes on certain models. (Learn more)
- Supports notifying users when there is insufficient storage for metadata.
- Updated OpenSSL to version 1.1.1l to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-3711, CVE-2021-3712).
- Fixed an issue where DSM might not automatically reconnect to a VPN after disconnection.
- Fixed the sorting issue on the View Details page in Resource Monitor > Performance > Disks when a USB drive is connected.
- Fixed an issue where the display in Volume Settings in Storage Manager was incorrect once users pinned the desktop widgets.
- Fixed an issue where the throughput in Resource Monitor might not be displayed correctly when the system network traffic or the throughput of disks or volumes was heavy.
- Fixed an issue where when users used third-party extensions to change the DSM theme, they couldn't customize the wallpaper.
- Fixed an issue where when non-administrator users shared files with password-protected links, the file names were displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where a healthy drive might be falsely detected as malfunctioning after it was swapped with a failed drive in the same storage pool when the system was shut down. The issue would cause the degraded storage pool to crash or become missing.
- Fixed an issue where users couldn't import Docker container configuration files from local computers.
- Fixed an issue where certain packages couldn't be installed when the built-in "DSM UI Compatible 6.x" package is missing.
- Fixed an issue where package statuses might be stuck at "Getting Status" in Package Center.
- Fixed an issue where filters might not work when users edit domain user or group privileges at Control Panel > Application Privileges.
- Fixed an issue where Security Advisor didn't apply the security baseline setting for the first scan.
- Fixed an issue where users given the "Local user and management" privilege couldn't perform the assigned actions.
- Fixed an issue where users who had taken snapshots of a shared folder couldn't disable the usage detail analysis of the shared folder's volume in Storage Manager.
- Fixed an issue where automatic configuration backup might fail under certain conditions.
- Fixed a security vulnerability regarding GhostScript used by AirPrint. (CVE-2021-3781).
- Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities. (Synology-SA-21:25)