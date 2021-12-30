Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MediaPortal 2.4

MediaPortal 2.0 logo (75 pix)Versie 2.4 van MediaPortal is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

We are proud to present MediaPortal 2.4

MediaPortal 2.4 is a full-blown media center software that addresses most common user requirements out of the box. Aside from its support for Live TV and Radio, it offers a complete media server for music, movies, and series. Info is automatically downloaded from various sources to provide posters, fanart, album art, and various additional metadata, such as cast, staff, and more. MediaPortal 2.4 also provides access to online video sources such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Integrated news, weather information and management for your digital images complete this software package.

Nereus View Mode Settings

The view mode configuration was completely reworked and replaces many obsolete skin settings. Previously several options like watched flags could only be changed globally, everything can be set individually for every screen in a new intuitive view mode dialog now. Changes performed in the dialog are having immediate response in the background making it easy to observe the effect.

If media details are hidden, the full screen is used for the arrangement of the media items and only very basic details are shown in bottom left of grid views as already known from home screen. In case of list views basic details are shown within the focus area, if details are hidden.

Extended Menu Editor

The existing menu editor (menu key or right mouse on any menu item) offers already a comfortable way to arrange the menu. With version 2.4 we offer additional configuration options for the home content (just select the gear symbol in menu editor). You can arrange and hide content according to your preferrence.

Color Scheme Customisation

Within the skin settings of Nereus skin you can find the new Color Scheme Customisation.

Besides the predefined torquoise color setting you can select other color schemes, all areas of the skin will be affected immediately.

Touch Display Support

If touch display support is enabled in skin settings menus won't slide in/out automatically any more, but only on press of the menu button. This option can be also interesting for mouse users.

Other
  • Visual overwork of media share screens with list index indicators
  • Improved visual appearance of list buttons and dialogs
  • Better bachground image without diffraction patterns when scaled to other resolutions
  • Remember last main menu entry, when client is restarted
  • Setting for optimized touch display support
  • TV: Dynamic font scaling for EPG programs in relation to number of rows
  • Fixed invisible audio button in OSD of PrimaryPlayer, if audio state changed for SecondaryPlayer
  • TV: Re-added missing PiP functionality in MiniEPG and MainEPG
  • Allow wrapping for settings HeaderLabel in screens without tiles to not exceed the "black" area
  • Hide headers and icons for actor, directors, subtitles, audio tracks, if no content existing
System
  • MP2-Server crashes if FileSystemWatcher is used for exFAT drives
  • MP2-Client crashes while closing from power menu
  • Set OpenPlayerConfigInOsd by default to false
  • Deactivate IPv6 by default in settings, because causing mostly issues
  • Moved HID handling to skin engine so HID messages can be filtered before they overload the message queue
  • Changed updating of content list to only update if necessary. This will break content lists in plugins not part of the solution
  • Possibly incorrect target index used in refresh rate changer on duplicated displays
  • Wrong player key bindings included in Nereus and BlueVision DVD player screens
  • DynamicResourceExtension is not thread safe and can crash the main render loop
  • Fix race condition in plugin item creation and add test
  • Don't handle keyboard mappings if the focus is in a textbox
  • Don't set _lastMouseUsageTime on startup to avoid unnecessary mouse events when the home screen is first shown
  • Include OV2 feature to use ffmpeg for download of streams on x64 and support for x86
Media
  • Added year filter for series
  • Support new movie rating format
  • External subtitle resource index not updated correctly when merging with an existing media item
  • MediaItemListModel can be recreated when closing the client
  • Media lists not returning any/all possible results
  • Improved handling of refresh of metadata and changed movie name matching to better take into account titles containing a year
  • TV: Added option to disable automatic online update of channel logos
Plugins
  • The new Alexa plugin for MediaPortal2 allows speech control for Live-TV and media playback. You can for examle change TV channels, play, pause, skip media items and change volume by just saying "Alexa .." and the corresponding speech commands. It is not possible yet to navigate through menus nore to search for media items, additional features might be added later. For further details please refer to the download section.
  • The current TV engine (TVE3) for Media Portal 1 and 2 was developed long time before and is not state of the art any more. Accordingly we decided to develop the TVMosaic plugin as alternative TV provider. The TVMosaic Community Edition is freeware and can be configured by web browser. Because it is not bonded to windows it may run on many platforms. Please note, that the plugin is currently in beta state and many functionalities could not be implemented yet. The beta version can be found here.

Versienummer 2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MediaPortal
Download https://github.com/MediaPortal/MediaPortal-2/releases/download/MP2.4_Final/MediaPortal2-2.4.zip
Bestandsgrootte 188,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-12-2021 • 15:08

30-12-2021 • 15:08

Bron: MediaPortal

Update-historie

30-12 MediaPortal 2.4 12
13-09 MediaPortal 1.29 2
06-'21 MediaPortal 1.28 8
11-'20 MediaPortal 1.26 11
10-'20 MediaPortal 2.3 25
05-'20 MediaPortal 1.25 0
02-'20 MediaPortal 1.24 38
12-'19 MediaPortal 2.2.3 17
08-'18 MediaPortal 1.20 16
10-'17 MediaPortal 1.18.0 7
Reacties (12)

+1Karimpje
30 december 2021 15:32
Ooit zat ik hierop met m'n HTPC, door toch gebrekkige ondersteuning ben ik overgestapt naar XBMC (Kodi) en later naar Plex, waar ik nu nog steeds zit en zeer content mee ben.
Het voordeel van Plex vind ik persoonlijk toch de client-server architectuur. Één server en het maakt niet uit hoeveel clients. En gezien de meeste tv's ondersteuning geven aan Plex, met een Plex cliënt app, kan je je content overal bekijken, je bent dus niet genoodzaakt alleen bij de tv te kijken waar de HTPC op is aangesloten met een HDMI-kabel.
+1jozuf
@Karimpje30 december 2021 16:23
Jellyfin icm Kodi is een wat meer gratis alternatief. Bij Plex zitten sommige features toch weer achter een subscription.
+1codeneos
@jozuf30 december 2021 18:07
Ja developers moeten ook betaald worden, en wat @Madshark ook aangeeft je kan het ook eenmalige aanschaften.
+1Bongoarnhem
@codeneos30 december 2021 20:33
Eenmalig 90 dollar nu met deze kortingscode:

SEEYA2021
+1Madshark
@jozuf30 december 2021 16:51
Of eenmalige aanschaf.
0GeroldM
@Karimpje30 december 2021 18:38
Ooit zat ik hierop met m'n HTPC, door toch gebrekkige ondersteuning ben ik overgestapt naar XBMC (Kodi) en later naar Plex, waar ik nu nog steeds zit en zeer content mee ben.
Het voordeel van Plex vind ik persoonlijk toch de client-server architectuur. Één server en het maakt niet uit hoeveel clients. En gezien de meeste tv's ondersteuning geven aan Plex, met een Plex cliënt app, kan je je content overal bekijken, je bent dus niet genoodzaakt alleen bij de tv te kijken waar de HTPC op is aangesloten met een HDMI-kabel.
Lijkt me sterk dat software met een omvang als deze geen (minimale) webserver heeft ingebouwd zodat je content can streamen naar elk apparaat wat aan je eigen (lokale) netwerk is gekoppeld.
Sterker nog, dat staat zelfs vermeld in de lijst van truuks die deze software uit kan halen.

Waar jouw commentaar precies op slaat is mij dus niet geheel duidelijk.

De TV/monitor die via de HDMI kabel op de HTPC is aangesloten zal wel het beste beeld vertonen. Dat dan weer wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 30 december 2021 18:42]

+1Karimpje
@GeroldM30 december 2021 22:06
Lijkt me sterk???? Mediaportal heeft misschien een webportaal, geen idee, maar het heeft in ieder geval geen cliënts die exact dezelfde functionaliteiten kent als overige clients. In Plex heb je een server applicatie en die doos kan gewoon op zolder staan en alle clients of ze nu lokaal in je netwerk zitten of zoals een vriend van me in Australië, boeit niet, zolang die doos aan staat en verbonden is met het internet kunnen alle users die toegang hebben verkregen, media er vanaf streamen.
Mediaportal kent die functionaliteiten niet in de tijd dat ik deze gebruikte (2010). XBMC of the self ook niet destijds (2010-2013), Plex bood mij wat ik nodig had en Plex krijgt gewoon bijna wekelijks updates. Iets anders dan MP, die na 11 jaar net 1 versie hoger is geworden. Ontwikkeling gaat te traag (vandaar gebrek aan ondersteuning)
Je hoeft het niet met me eens te zijn, gebruik wat jij het beste vindt.
+1Theodor
30 december 2021 19:13
MediaPortal een draak van een programma voor aan het werken te krijgen,geef mij maar Kodi..
0renecl
30 december 2021 21:50
Ik zoek een vervanger voor PLEX, Mediaportel heeft wss geen Android APP?
+1Zer0
@renecl31 december 2021 00:34
Als je een vervanging voor Plex zoek moet je naar Emby of Jellyfin kijken,
+1Draconian Devil
@renecl31 december 2021 19:46
Kijk even in de playstore en dan zie je daar MpTvClient. Een MP2 client voor Android.
0rjtuijnman
31 december 2021 14:39
Enigszins off-topic, maar toch wel related: weet iemand een mogelijkheid om iTunes op een Samsung smart TV geïnstalleerd te krijgen?

