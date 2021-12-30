Versie 2.4 van MediaPortal is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MediaPortal 2.4 is a full-blown media center software that addresses most common user requirements out of the box. Aside from its support for Live TV and Radio, it offers a complete media server for music, movies, and series. Info is automatically downloaded from various sources to provide posters, fanart, album art, and various additional metadata, such as cast, staff, and more. MediaPortal 2.4 also provides access to online video sources such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Integrated news, weather information and management for your digital images complete this software package.

The view mode configuration was completely reworked and replaces many obsolete skin settings. Previously several options like watched flags could only be changed globally, everything can be set individually for every screen in a new intuitive view mode dialog now. Changes performed in the dialog are having immediate response in the background making it easy to observe the effect.

If media details are hidden, the full screen is used for the arrangement of the media items and only very basic details are shown in bottom left of grid views as already known from home screen. In case of list views basic details are shown within the focus area, if details are hidden.

The existing menu editor (menu key or right mouse on any menu item) offers already a comfortable way to arrange the menu. With version 2.4 we offer additional configuration options for the home content (just select the gear symbol in menu editor). You can arrange and hide content according to your preferrence.

Within the skin settings of Nereus skin you can find the new Color Scheme Customisation.

Besides the predefined torquoise color setting you can select other color schemes, all areas of the skin will be affected immediately.

If touch display support is enabled in skin settings menus won't slide in/out automatically any more, but only on press of the menu button. This option can be also interesting for mouse users.

Visual overwork of media share screens with list index indicators

Improved visual appearance of list buttons and dialogs

Better bachground image without diffraction patterns when scaled to other resolutions

Remember last main menu entry, when client is restarted

Setting for optimized touch display support

TV: Dynamic font scaling for EPG programs in relation to number of rows

Fixed invisible audio button in OSD of PrimaryPlayer, if audio state changed for SecondaryPlayer

TV: Re-added missing PiP functionality in MiniEPG and MainEPG

Allow wrapping for settings HeaderLabel in screens without tiles to not exceed the "black" area

Hide headers and icons for actor, directors, subtitles, audio tracks, if no content existing

MP2-Server crashes if FileSystemWatcher is used for exFAT drives

MP2-Client crashes while closing from power menu

Set OpenPlayerConfigInOsd by default to false

Deactivate IPv6 by default in settings, because causing mostly issues

Moved HID handling to skin engine so HID messages can be filtered before they overload the message queue

Changed updating of content list to only update if necessary. This will break content lists in plugins not part of the solution

Possibly incorrect target index used in refresh rate changer on duplicated displays

Wrong player key bindings included in Nereus and BlueVision DVD player screens

DynamicResourceExtension is not thread safe and can crash the main render loop

Fix race condition in plugin item creation and add test

Don't handle keyboard mappings if the focus is in a textbox

Don't set _lastMouseUsageTime on startup to avoid unnecessary mouse events when the home screen is first shown

Include OV2 feature to use ffmpeg for download of streams on x64 and support for x86

Added year filter for series

Support new movie rating format

External subtitle resource index not updated correctly when merging with an existing media item

MediaItemListModel can be recreated when closing the client

Media lists not returning any/all possible results

Improved handling of refresh of metadata and changed movie name matching to better take into account titles containing a year

TV: Added option to disable automatic online update of channel logos