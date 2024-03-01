Software-update: MediaPortal 1.33

MediaPortal logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave uit de 1.x-serie van MediaPortal verschenen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen uit deze uitgave voor je op een rijtje gezet:

MediaPortal 1.33 Release

We have just released MediaPortal 1.33 - Springtime / 20th Anniversary

Thanks to the great work of our new developer Pablik we are now able to present you a x64 version of MediaPortal (starting with MP Pre Release 1.32) and x64 version of TV Server (starting with MP Pre Release 1.33)! Pablik has done a really great and succesfull work to port all the necessary libraries of MP to work as x64 installation. Besides of that he also ported some plugins to be compatible with x64 - especially a new version of WorldWeather. Inspired from his work other plugin designers also ported their plugins to x64, so now we can offer a x64 version of MP with the most important plugins working flawlessly with this x64 version. In general it can be said that MP runs faster and smoother as never before under x64! So our great Thanks goes to Pablik and all contributors of the x64 version of MP Pre Release 1.33!

BTW: The thread from Pablik and other contributors including ZIPs and MPEIs for the reworked plugins can be found here

Bugfixes:
  • [MP1-5178] - MP Audioswitcher connection & switching issues
  • [MP1-5182] - Update DirectX checking in MP and Config
  • [MP1-5185] - MP/MPE Installation fixes/rework/enhancement
  • [MP1-5186] - Fix possible crash in selection of TV-Server in MediaPortal Configuration
  • [MP1-5188] - Fix AdaptRefreshRate for interlaced videos
  • [MP1-5191] - MPEMaker fails to save plugindependencies
  • [MP1-5192] - Skip error logging of bass_wadsp.dll in 64bit version
Since Pre-Release :
  • [MP1-5185] - MP/MPE Installation fixes/rework/enhancement
  • [MP1-5188] - Fix AdaptRefreshRate for interlaced videos
  • [MP1-5197] - Load screen calibration prior loading window plugins upon startup
  • [MP1-5198] - MP Audiorender: switch to default correction mode if bias is too high
  • [MP1-5199] - Fix volume OSD presentation on the screen
New:
  • [MP1-5183] - TVE x64 version
  • [MP1-5184] - Add x64 support to SoundGraph iMON display driver 8.01.0419
  • [MP1-5189] - Add MediaInfo caching system
Since Pre-Release : Improvement / Rework:
  • [MP1-5179] - MP AudioRenderer TimeStretching enhancement
  • [MP1-5180] - Add HEVC support for BDReader directshow filter
  • [MP1-5181] - Add platform compatibility information to MPE Installer/Maker
  • [MP1-5187] - Bump NSIS 3.08 to 3.09
  • [MP1-5190] - TVE: Add SymbolRate multiplier for DVB-C cards (Hauppauge WinTV)
  • [MP1-5193] - Add exclude list of non x64 compatible LCDHypeWrapper drivers in Minidisplay library
  • [MP1-5194] - Get video FPS from video decoder if MediaInfo is not available
  • [MP1-5195] - Set higher TLS security for .NET Framework 4
  • [MP1-5196] - Fix/Enhance UNC Root resolving (UNCTools)
  • Deploy tools - Fixed SQL database download filename (32/64bit base on OS)
  • Deploy tools - Remove MS SQL from Download only section
  • Deploy tools - French language update
  • French language update
  • DefaultWideHD, Titan skins update
Since Pre-Release :
  • [MP1-5196] - Fix/Enhance UNC Root resolving (UNCTools)
  • DefaultWideHD skin update

Along with the above items we kept consolidating our software.

Notes:

For use Bluray with BD-J support, please read the Wiki

MediaPortal screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.33
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MediaPortal
Download https://www.team-mediaportal.com/mediaportal-download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: MediaPortal

Reacties (5)

Theodor 1 maart 2024 16:40
Heel gedoe voor dit programma echt goed werkend te krijgen,veel te veel toeters en bellen.
Niet meer van deze tijd.....
arbraxas @Theodor1 maart 2024 16:47
Vertel, want een loze kreet de wereld in slingeren is niet zo heel moeilijk.

En blijkbaar zijn er genoeg mensen die het nog wel van deze tijd vinden, anders was het allang een stille dood gestorven. Toen ik nog tv keek altijd met plezier gebruikt.
Maar tv kijk ik totaal niet meer en ben overgestapt naar Plex. Dat sluit beter aan bij mijn huidige eisen.
fre_ @arbraxas1 maart 2024 16:59
ik begrijp de commentaar van Theodor wel. Het zou bv. praktisch zijn mocht dit programma een app hebben voor android TV ofzo, zoals emby of plex.

Ik gebruik Mediaportal nog steeds voor manuele opnames als backup (neem iedere dag van een aantal zenders het volledige avondblok op), maar vind voor DVB-opnames DVB-viewer (met DVB mediaserver) net iets handiger (gebruiksvriendelijker en sneller) werken.

Mediaportal brengt bij mij veel nostalgie naar boven.
Reinier83 1 maart 2024 19:25
Jaren geleden veel gebruik van gemaakt, toen kwam xbmc (wat later Kodi werd) uit.
Snel overgestapt, nooit meer omgekeken.
The Zep Man @Reinier831 maart 2024 20:18
XBMC en MediaPortal kwamen in hetzelfde jaar uit (2004). Je refereert waarschijnlijk naar XBMC voor andere platformen dan Xbox, die inderdaad later uitkwam.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 15:56]

