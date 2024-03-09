Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheersoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Notes: ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.

Your NAS will restart to complete the update.

After upgrading to ADM 4.2.7, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version. What's New: ADM event notifications can now be filtered by keywords. Regular summaries can be sent by email. Change log: ADM now support the HTTP/2 protocol.

ADM can now configure myasustor.com DDNS to support IPv4 only, IPv6 only, or both IPv4 and IPv6 under manual connect settings.

USB 3.2 devices are now displayed with the proper type External devices.

Different ADM users can now use AiData to upload files properly to subfolders in a shared folder that are only given access rights to that user group.

After rebuilding Volume 1, the original Let’s encrypt certificate cannot be updated and will be removed. Certificate will need to be reapplied for added security.

ADM File Explorer bug fixes.

ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.

Notification bug fixes.

SNMP bug fixes.

Improved multilingual strings.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.