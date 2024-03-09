Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.2.7.RR41

Asustor logo Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheersoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Notes:
  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.7, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
What's New:
  • ADM event notifications can now be filtered by keywords. Regular summaries can be sent by email.
Change log:
  • ADM now support the HTTP/2 protocol.
  • ADM can now configure myasustor.com DDNS to support IPv4 only, IPv6 only, or both IPv4 and IPv6 under manual connect settings.
  • USB 3.2 devices are now displayed with the proper type External devices.
  • Different ADM users can now use AiData to upload files properly to subfolders in a shared folder that are only given access rights to that user group.
  • After rebuilding Volume 1, the original Let’s encrypt certificate cannot be updated and will be removed. Certificate will need to be reapplied for added security.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.
  • Notification bug fixes.
  • SNMP bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.2.7.RR41
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-03-2024 08:20
1 • submitter: Videopac

09-03-2024 • 08:20

1

Submitter: Videopac

Bron: Asustor

Update-historie

20-05 Asustor ADM 5.0.0.RHJ2 7
20-05 Asustor ADM 4.3.3.RH61 13
11-12 Asustor ADM 4.3.3.RC92 3
27-09 Asustor ADM 4.3.2.R9Q2 4
07-'24 Asustor ADM 4.3.1.R752 3
06-'24 Asustor ADM 4.3.1.R6C1 4
04-'24 Asustor ADM 4.3.0.RSB1 0
03-'24 Asustor ADM 4.2.7.RR41 1
01-'24 Asustor ADM 4.2.6.RPI1 2
12-'23 Asustor ADM 4.2.6.ROR2 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

Asustor AS-202T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS-202TE

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-204T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS-204TE

geen prijs bekend

2.5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-302T

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-304T

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-602T

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-604T

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-608T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS1002T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3104T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3202T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3204T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS4002T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5002T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5004T

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS5102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5104T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6104T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6202T

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS6204T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6302T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6404T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS7004T

vanaf € 1.220,12

Alles over dit product

Asustor Nimbustor 2 (AS5402T)

vanaf € 425,-

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
NAS Asustor

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
0
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
mikeoke 19 maart 2024 20:36
er is alweer een update uitgebracht vanwege VPN problemen.

https://www.asustor.com/service/release_notes#latestadm
ADM 4.2.7.RRD1 ( 2024-03-13 )

Zelf gebruik ik de VPN functie niet dus ook niet bekend met dit probleem.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq