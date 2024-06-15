Firefly III 6.1.18

Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versies 6.1.17 en 6.1.18 zijn uitgekomen en hierin zijn onder meer enkele beveiligingsproblemen verholpen, dus het is raadzaam om bij te werken. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:
Firefly III 6.1.18Fixed
Security
- Issue 8978 (Error! Internal Firefly III Exception: bcadd(): Argument #2 ($num2) is not well-formed)
- Issue 8977 (Data Importer: "500 Server Error" with Firefly III v6.1.17)
Firefly III 6.1.17Added
Removed
- New routine that calculates account balances, first start could take a while.
Fixed
- Removed auto-generated language files.
Security
- Issue 8907 (Error when adding initial balance: bcadd(): Argument #2 ($num2) must be of type string, int given)
- Issue 8911 (Docker container startup very slow)
- PR 8929 (icon title chgd from Deposit to Transfer)
- PR 8930 (icon title chgd from Deposit to Transfer)
- PR 8951 (add icon for delete action)
- PR 8957 (Remove nesting level for markdown)
- Issue 8958 (Weird line appears above the UI when clicking on matching transactions for a rule)
- Issue 8893 (API:
reconciled: falsedoes not have precedence)
- Issue 8954 (Wrong calculation of transaction without category)
- Issue 8927 (Converting deposit to transfer can set incorrect transaction currency)
- Various issues in release train.
- There is a confirmation again before you delete data using the page in your profile
API
- Two (undisclosed) MFA bypass errors, disclosure will follow in a few weeks.
Instructions
- Expand v2 chart API
- Installation instructions for Docker, Portainer, Kubernetes or self-managed servers
- Or read the upgrade instructions for Docker, Kubernetes or self-managed servers
- The releases are signed, and you can verify them using the Firefly III releases PGP key.