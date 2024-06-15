Firefly III 6.1.18

Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versies 6.1.17 en 6.1.18 zijn uitgekomen en hierin zijn onder meer enkele beveiligingsproblemen verholpen, dus het is raadzaam om bij te werken. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit: