Software-update: Firefly III 6.1.18

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versies 6.1.17 en 6.1.18 zijn uitgekomen en hierin zijn onder meer enkele beveiligingsproblemen verholpen, dus het is raadzaam om bij te werken. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Firefly III 6.1.18

Fixed
  • Issue 8978 (Error! Internal Firefly III Exception: bcadd(): Argument #2 ($num2) is not well-formed)
  • Issue 8977 (Data Importer: "500 Server Error" with Firefly III v6.1.17)
Security

Firefly III 6.1.17

Added
  • New routine that calculates account balances, first start could take a while.
Removed
  • Removed auto-generated language files.
Fixed
  • Issue 8907 (Error when adding initial balance: bcadd(): Argument #2 ($num2) must be of type string, int given)
  • Issue 8911 (Docker container startup very slow)
  • PR 8929 (icon title chgd from Deposit to Transfer)
  • PR 8930 (icon title chgd from Deposit to Transfer)
  • PR 8951 (add icon for delete action)
  • PR 8957 (Remove nesting level for markdown)
  • Issue 8958 (Weird line appears above the UI when clicking on matching transactions for a rule)
  • Issue 8893 (API: reconciled: false does not have precedence)
  • Issue 8954 (Wrong calculation of transaction without category)
  • Issue 8927 (Converting deposit to transfer can set incorrect transaction currency)
  • Various issues in release train.
  • There is a confirmation again before you delete data using the page in your profile
Security
  • Two (undisclosed) MFA bypass errors, disclosure will follow in a few weeks.
API
  • Expand v2 chart API
Instructions

Firefly III screenshot

Versienummer 6.1.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/v6.1.18
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-06-2024 15:36 1

15-06-2024 • 15:36

1

Bron: Firefly III

Update-historie

18:03 Firefly III 6.2.19 0
20-06 Firefly III 6.2.18 0
11-06 Firefly III 6.2.17 2
24-05 Firefly III 6.2.15 3
21-04 Firefly III 6.2.12 1
22-03 Firefly III 6.2.10 0
07-03 Firefly III 6.2.9 3
09-02 Firefly III 6.2.5 0
31-01 Firefly III 6.2.1 3
23-11 Firefly III 6.1.23 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

Firefly III

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
jmk 16 juni 2024 10:27
Ik heb sinds de laatste update ook last van de issue 8907. Werkte voorheen altijd super goed maar ik heb al bijna 3 weken geen nieuwe transactie kunnen importeren. Hopelijk hiermee gefixt. Het lijkt niet 100% overeen te komen omdat de issue het heeft over de 'initial' balance...

Edit: updaten loste dit probleem voor mij op :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door jmk op 22 juli 2024 13:49]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq