Microsoft heeft versie 17.10.2 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.10 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor deze versie ziet er als volgt uit:
What's New in this Release
Developer Community
- Fixed an issue in which TypeScript errors might be shown in a Razor file when there are no errors in TypeScript for the file.
- After upgrading to Germanium build of Windows, WSL requires a manual upgrade. This can cause Visual Studio to hang when opening CMake projects.
- VS now includes MAUI 8.0.40 (SR5)
- Add an optional installer component for the recently released Windows SDK version 10.0.26100.
- The use of .NET SDK 7 caused issues when combined with Razor projects. Note: the .NET SDK 7 series is out of support. Customers previously hitting this should strongly consider moving to a .NET SDK which is in support.
Security advisories addressed
- TS1109 (TS) Expression expected error in Razor file
- cmdnameRunIntellisenseCheck leftover in Tools
- Cannot nuget restore after updating visual studio community to 17.10.0. An item with the same key has already been added.
- Unable to debug x86 code on Sapphire Rapids CPUs in Visual Studio 2022
- CVE-2024-30052 Remote Code Execution when debugging dump files that contain a malicious file with an appropriate extension
- CVE-2024-29060 Elevation of Privilege where affected installation of Visual Studio is running
- CVE-2024-29187 WiX based installers are vulnerable to binary hijack when run as SYSTEM