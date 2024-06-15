Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.10.2

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.10.2 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.10 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor deze versie ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in this Release
  • Fixed an issue in which TypeScript errors might be shown in a Razor file when there are no errors in TypeScript for the file.
  • After upgrading to Germanium build of Windows, WSL requires a manual upgrade. This can cause Visual Studio to hang when opening CMake projects.
  • VS now includes MAUI 8.0.40 (SR5)
  • Add an optional installer component for the recently released Windows SDK version 10.0.26100.
  • The use of .NET SDK 7 caused issues when combined with Razor projects. Note: the .NET SDK 7 series is out of support. Customers previously hitting this should strongly consider moving to a .NET SDK which is in support.
Developer Community Security advisories addressed
  • CVE-2024-30052 Remote Code Execution when debugging dump files that contain a malicious file with an appropriate extension
  • CVE-2024-29060 Elevation of Privilege where affected installation of Visual Studio is running
  • CVE-2024-29187 WiX based installers are vulnerable to binary hijack when run as SYSTEM

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.10.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

12:00 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.7 2
18-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.6 0
11-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.5 0
06-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.4 0
29-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.3 9
22-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.2 1
14-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14 0
09-04 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.6 0
26-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.5 1
12-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.3 8
Meer historie

BlckSpdr 15 juni 2024 11:47
@Macron Deze versie lijkt jou issue van de TS errors te fixen.
Macron @BlckSpdr15 juni 2024 20:32
Klopt, bij mij althans. Heb reacties van anderen gelezen waarbij dat niet zo was.

