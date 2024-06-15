Software-update: openSUSE Leap 15.6

openSuse logo (75 pix) OpenSUSE Leap versie 15.6 is uitgekomen. Leap 15 is gebaseerd op SUSE Linux Enterprise en moet dus de stabiliteit van een enterprise-edition combineren met de veelzijdigheid van een door de community aangestuurd besturingssysteem. In openSUSE Leap 15 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe partitioner aan, wordt Firewalld gebruikt voor de firewall, is er een nieuw uiterlijk, is er ondersteuning voor Nextcloud en is er ondersteuning voor atomic updates via Kubic. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New

The release of Leap 15.6 is official and paves the way for professionals and organizations to transition to SUSE’s enterprise distribution with extended support or prepare for the next major release, which will be Leap 16.

Demands for robust, secure and stable operating systems in the digital infrastructure sector are more critical than ever. The combination of the community-driven Leap 15.6 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6, which integrates new features and enhancements, offers an optimal solution for managing critical infrastructure. Notably, SUSE’s general support and extended support versions; these Product Support Lifecycles last well beyond Leap 15’s lifespan, ensuring longer and reliable service for users.

SLE 15 SP 6 is a feature release, so users can expect several more features in the Leap 15.6 release. This alignment ensures businesses and professionals using Leap for operational needs can enjoy a clear, supported transition to an enterprise environment, which is crucial in a move for systems that require long-term stability and enhanced security. As organizations strategize their upgrade paths, adopting an enterprise-grade solution like SUSE becomes a strategic decision, especially for those managing extensive networks and critical data across various sectors.

Since being released on May 25, 2018, Leap has added several additions like container technologies, immutable systems, virtualization, embedded development, along with other high-tech advances. A rise in usage from each minor release shows that entrepreneurs, hobbyists, professionals and developers are consistently choosing Leap as a preferred Linux distribution.

Leap 15.6 is projected to receive maintenance and security updates until the end of 2025 to ensure sufficient overlap with the next release. This will provide users with plenty of time to upgrade to the release’s successor, which is Leap 16, or switch to SUSE’s extended service support version. Users interested in commercial support can use a migration tool to move to SUSE’s commercial support version.

The inclusion of the Cockpit[1] package in openSUSE Leap 15.6 represents a significant enhancement in system and container management capabilities for users. This integration into Leap 15.6 improves usability and access as well as providing a link between advanced system administration and user-friendly operations from the web browser. The addition underscores openSUSE’s commitment to providing powerful tools that cater to both professionals and hobbyists. Leap does not come with a SELinux policy, so SELinux capablities for Cockpit are not functioning.

Container technologies receive a boost with Podman 4.8, which includes tailored support for Nextcloud through quadlets, alongside the latest releases of Distrobox, Docker, python-podman, Skopeo, containerd, libcontainers-common, ensuring a robust container management system. Virtualization technologies are also enhanced, featuring updates to Xen 4.18, KVM 8.2.2, libvirt 10.0, and virt-manager 4.1.

The Leap 15.6 release incorporates several key software upgrades enhancing performance and security. It integrates Linux Kernel 6.4, which provides backports for some of latest hardware drivers, which offer performance enhancements. OpenSSL 3.1 becomes the new default and provides robust security features and updated cryptographic algorithms. Database management systems receive significant updates with MariaDB 10.11.6 and PostgreSQL 16. Redis 7.2 offers advanced data handling capabilities and the software stack is rounded out with PHP 8.2 and Node.js 20; both received updates for better performance and security in web development. Leap will also have OpenJDK 21 providing improvements for enhanced performance and security in Java-based applications.

Updates in telecommunications software are seen with DPDK 22.11 and Open vSwitch versions 3.1 and OVN 23.03. The KDE environment advances with the introduction of KDE Plasma 5.27.11, which is the latest Long Term Support version, Qt 5.15.12+kde151, and KDE Frameworks 5.115.0, as well as Qt6 version 6.6.3, facilitating smooth application operations with updated Python bindings for PyQt5 and PyQt6 aligning with Python 3.11. Many unmaintatined Python packages were removed as part of a transition to Python 3.11; more details can be found in the release notes.

GNOME 45 brings enhancements to the desktop environment, adding features that elevate the user experience. Audio technologies see major upgrades with the release of PulseAudio 17.0 and PipeWire 1.0.4, which improve hardware compatibility and Bluetooth functionality, including device battery level indicators. These updates collectively enhance the system’s stability and user experience and make Leap 15.6 a compelling choice for professionals, companies and organizations.

openSUSE Leap 15 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 15.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website openSUSE
Download https://get.opensuse.org/leap/15.6#download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-06-2024 09:26
26 • submitter: VincentvdBergh

15-06-2024 • 09:26

26

Submitter: VincentvdBergh

Bron: openSUSE

Update-historie

06-'24 openSUSE Leap 15.6 26
06-'22 openSUSE Leap 15.4 11
06-'21 openSUSE Leap 15.3 8
07-'20 openSUSE Leap 15.2 12
05-'19 openSUSE Leap 15.1 5
05-'18 openSUSE Leap 15.0 26
07-'17 openSUSE Leap 42.3 12
11-'16 openSUSE Leap 42.2 4
11-'15 openSUSE Leap 42.1 20
11-'14 openSUSE 13.2 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenSuse

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (26)

-Moderatie-faq
26
26
12
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
VincentvdBergh 15 juni 2024 10:48
Mijn notebook is inmiddels ook geüpdate van LEAP 15.5 KDE naar 15.6.

Zowel online als offline upgrade worden aangeboden.

Ik raad aan om de offline upgrade te middels de iso die op een usb stick weggeschreven kan worden.

Hierdoor is de schoonmaak van de computer na afloop wat completer.

Als echte openSUSE LEAP gebruiker uiteraard een snapshot gemaakt met Snapper (in combinatie met Btrfs een heerlijke manier voor systeem herstelpunten maken).

Uiteraard het gemaakte snapshot niet nodig gehad omdat alles wederom na de upgrade als een zonnetje werkt.
sfranken @VincentvdBergh15 juni 2024 13:43
Ik raad aan om de offline upgrade te middels de iso die op een usb stick weggeschreven kan worden.
Uit nieuwsgierigheid, waarom raad je dat aan?
VincentvdBergh @sfranken15 juni 2024 15:39
Indien u een online update doet en uw internet verbinding wegvalt dan heeft u een kapot systeem. Dan mag u gegarandeerd uw snapshot (indien u die gemaakt heeft uiteraard) terugplaatsen.

Verder heb ik in het verleden met een online update meegemaakt dat doordat de computer in een te hoog userlevel zat (omdat de displaymanager nog actief was) het systeem crashte met een gebroken systeem tot gevolg.

Doordat u bij een offline upgrade uw systeem niet gebruik zijn de toegangslevels allemaal vrij waardoor een upgrade daar niet op kan vastlopen. Dit in combinatie met een gecontroleerde ISO zorgt ervoor dat de kans op een fout vrijwel 0 is.

Bij een online upgrade is die ook vrijwel 0, maar de combinatie van pakketten binnenhalen en een actieve displaymanager kan fatale gevolgen hebben. Daardoor schat ik die route minder stabiel in.

Daarnaast ruimte de offline ISO meer meuk op na de upgrade waardoor uw systeem wat schoner blijft.
Hydranet @VincentvdBergh15 juni 2024 19:20
Indien u een online update doet en uw internet verbinding wegvalt dan heeft u een kapot systeem. Dan mag u gegarandeerd uw snapshot (indien u die gemaakt heeft uiteraard) terugplaatsen.
Hoe vaak valt je internet nou weg, lijkt mij toch eigenlijk zo goed als nooit? Misschien anders is een idee om naar Fedora Silverblue of NixOS te kijken?
VincentvdBergh @Hydranet15 juni 2024 20:31
Het heeft te maken met op welk niveau de WiFi adapter wordt aangestuurd.

Het zal niet de eerste keer zijn dat er pakketten binnen gehaald moeten worden en dat precies op dat moment de firmware van de wireless module wordt geïnstalleerd. Tijdens de reset van de firmware kan je wifi eruit klappen.

Serieuze mensen upgraden hun systeem sowieso via een bekabeld netwerk.

Schijnbaar ben ik ouderwets en voorzichtig bij het upgraden van mijn besturingssysteem.
Zwelgje @VincentvdBergh16 juni 2024 07:18
"Serieuze mensen upgraden hun systeem sowieso via een bekabeld netwerk"

sorry u leeft in het verleden? mijn laptop heeft niet eens een ethernet aansluiting, ook niet nodig want de afgelopen 10/12 jaar heb ik dat ook niet nodig gehad thuis.

WiFi is tegenwoordig (ach wat zeg ik al jaren) gewoon betrouwbaar, ook voor het upgraden van je OS
GeroldM @Zwelgje16 juni 2024 21:37
Dan spreek je toch echt voor jezelf. Op mijn destijds nieuw aangeschafte Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Zo'n 2,5 jaar geleden en het WiFi station nog geen meter verwijderd van de laptop en geen enkele vorm van obstructie behalve de lucht en die laptop met Windows 11 erop kreeg het toch echt voor elkaar om 1 tot 2 keer per dag WiFi verbinding te verliezen.

Mijn Linux laptop, zo'n 1,5 meter verwijderd en 8 jaar ouder dan de Windows 11 laptop had geen onderbrekingen in de WiFi verbinding gedurende de tijd dat ik het uitteste. De Windows 11 laptop heb ik dus maar voorzien van een dock met Ethernet en is nu permanent verbonden via kabel (wanneer de laptop thuis is). WiFi is en blijft ellende, en kan met 50 Eurocent aan elektronische onderdelen danig worden verziekt in je omgeving.

Dat soort gevoeligheden inbouwen in de generale functionaliteit van eenderwelk apparaat, dat categoriseer ik als 'kaartenhuis' en als dat je basis is voor andere functionaliteit, dan verdient het bijna niets anders dan dat het volledig instort. En dat kan al voor 50 cent, en is klein genoeg om zo'n beetje overal in huis te worden verstopt. En als je nog eens een paar Euro aan een degelijke knoopcel-batterij spendeert, dan houdt dat circuit het gemakkelijk een jaar of 2 vol.

Bekabelde verbinding? Nergens last van.

Kabels zien er niet uit. En kunnen te lang/te kort zijn. En dat zijn werkelijk de enige nadelen van bekabelde verbindingen. WiFi, wanneer het werkt, heeft gemak als voordeel. WiF, hoe je het ook wendt of keert, is in essentie niets meer (en niets minder) dan een radio-verbinding tussen 2 punten (zender en antenne). Radio-verbindingen hebben hebben hun sterke en zwakke punten. Deze zijn uitgebreid gecommuniceerd en zijn al zeker zo'n 100 jaar in gebruik. Vandaar dat het zo makkelijk is om stoorzenders voor nog minder dan een appel en een ei in elkaar te zetten.

En als je bekabelde verbinding slomer is dan je WiFi verbinding, dan doe je iets serieus verkeerds met de bekabelde verbinding en moet je eens goed nakijken wat je daar aan het doen bent. Of iemand met meer netwerk ervaring ernaar laten kijken.
lezzmeister @Zwelgje16 juni 2024 08:23
Voor snel en betrouwbaar heb je de kabel. Voor gemak heb je wifi.

Tenzij je heel afgelegen woont, dichtbij de router zit en je heb een goeie wifi kaart is er vaker een probleem. Ook heb ik meer latency en haal ik geregeld de max snelheid van mijn internet niet en is de snelheid minder stabiel met wifi.
sfranken @lezzmeister16 juni 2024 20:54
Ik heb hier toegang tot beide, maar mijn wifi is snel en betrouwbaar. Na 2002 niet meer buiten geweest, of alleen wifi infra meegemaakt via de provider?
... en haal ik geregeld de max snelheid van mijn internet niet en is de snelheid minder stabiel met wifi.
1. Max snelheid van je internet abbo haal je met een draadloze verbinding sowieso niet.
2. Snelheid is niet meer of minder stabiel. Snelheid is meer of minder. Snelheid en stabiliteit zijn twee verschillende maatstaven.
lezzmeister @sfranken17 juni 2024 03:35
Het lijkt een trend, als het niet bevalt: die komt niet buiten. Waar komt dat vandaan? Is dat wat nu grappig is voor het skibidi publiek?
1: Absoluut kan het wel, maar inderdaad niet met de infra van de provider, daarom leg ik het altijd zelf aan.
2: Snelheid wisselt. Het is wisselvallig, als in niet continu hoog. Met pieken en dalen: niet een stabiele snelheid.
sfranken @lezzmeister17 juni 2024 13:02
Het lijkt een trend, als het niet bevalt: die komt niet buiten. Waar komt dat vandaan? Is dat wat nu grappig is voor het skibidi publiek?
Geen trend hoor, dit is een opmerking die ik (in miin omgeving) al zeker 25 jaar hoor. Waar het vandaan komt, geen precies idee. Wat wel is dat deze vaak gemaakt word als men het gevoel heeft dat de andere partij al een tijdje onder een rots heeft geleefd, en dat gevoel maakte je reactie bij mij wel een beetje los.
2: Snelheid wisselt. Het is wisselvallig, als in niet continu hoog. Met pieken en dalen: niet een stabiele snelheid.
Dan heb ik altijd geluk van de goden denk ik, want ik heb nooit meer dan 10 mbit verschil (altijd rond de 300), en eigelijk ook geen grote schommelingen of wisselingen, met uitzondering als ik van mijn woonkamer naar de WC ga bijvoorbeeld, dan is het af en toe even lastig, maar ook niet echt extreem.
VincentvdBergh @Zwelgje16 juni 2024 17:03
Ik heb een usb to ethernet converter. Hierdoor heeft u altijd een ethernet poort beschikbaar en wordt op elk serieus besturingssysteem uit de doos ondersteund.
Hydranet @VincentvdBergh15 juni 2024 20:33
Het heeft te maken met op welk niveau de WiFi adapter wordt aangestuurd.
Ja zo, ik dacht al.
Serieuze mensen upgraden hun systeem sowieso via een bekabeld netwerk.
Tenzij je een laptop gebruikt, want dan gebruik je meestal toch wifi.
sfranken @VincentvdBergh15 juni 2024 15:42
Indien u een online update doet en uw internet verbinding wegvalt dan heeft u een kapot systeem. Dan mag u gegarandeerd uw snapshot (indien u die gemaakt heeft uiteraard) terugplaatsen.
Dat zou zeer vreemd zijn. Toegegeven, ik gebruik Fedora, geen OpenSuSE maar de manier van doen bij een online-upgrade is dat het pakketbeheer eerst alle benodigde spullen download, controleert of alles goed is (checksums e.d) en dan pas de update doet. Dus als je verbinding wegvalt is er nog geen man overboord. Doet (Open)SuSE dat anders?
Verder heb ik in het verleden met een online update meegemaakt dat doordat de computer in een te hoog userlevel zat (omdat de displaymanager nog actief was) het systeem crashte met een gebroken systeem tot gevolg.
En hoelang geleden is dat, als ik vragen mag? Ik gebruik al ~20 jaar Linux (en aardig lang Fedora), en heb dat in het verleden ook wel eens gehad, maar dan hebben we het over 2007.
VincentvdBergh @sfranken15 juni 2024 16:28
Het download proces gebeurd eerst, maar op de achtergrond begint de pakket beheerder al met voorbereidingen voor de upgrade zelf. Dit is wat de problemen veroorzaakt.

Alternatief om dit te voorkomen is de flag -- download only mee te geven aan uw upgrade.


Op deze manier krijgt u alle pakketten binnen zonder de upgrade daadwerkelijk te starten.

Mijn displaymanager probleem deed zich in 2022 voor.

Dat kwam toen doordat er toen ingrijpende updates in de upgrade zaten.
sfranken @VincentvdBergh16 juni 2024 20:51
Het download proces gebeurd eerst, maar op de achtergrond begint de pakket beheerder al met voorbereidingen voor de upgrade zelf
Uit nieuwsgeirigheid, maar wat doet de pakketbeheerder op de achtergrond dan? Nogmaals, ik draai zelf Fedora, geen OpenSuSE dus dit komt voor mij allemaal zeer vreemd (lees: amateuristisch) over, en dat had ik niet verwacht van (Open)SuSE
VincentvdBergh @sfranken16 juni 2024 22:47
Er wordt onder andere een trigger gestuurd naar Snapper om een snapshot te maken (had gebruiker zelf natuurlijk al moeten doen).

Daarna markeert het oude pakketten voor verwijdering.
sfranken @VincentvdBergh16 juni 2024 23:33
Er wordt onder andere een trigger gestuurd naar Snapper om een snapshot te maken (had gebruiker zelf natuurlijk al moeten doen).
Dat klinkt logisch, maar ik snap niet hoe dat een upgrade in de war schopt. Een FS snapshot is immers niks meer dan dat, een FS snapshot (BTRFS in dit geval)
Daarna markeert het oude pakketten voor verwijdering.
Ook dat is niks vreemd, en een van de kerntaken van een pakketbeheerder lijkt mij, dus dat zou solide moeten zijn. In Fedora gebeurt het op de volgende manier:

- Controle of het systeem überhaupt geüpgraded kan worden (software uit repos geïnstalleerd die geen N+1 versie hebben? Dan stopt het hier.)
- Updates downloaden
- Updates controleren (checksum)
- Systeem herstarten in `system-upgrade` modus
- Updates doorvoeren en controleren
- Systeem herstarten in normale modus
- ...
- WINST
beerse @VincentvdBergh17 juni 2024 10:15
Indien u een online update doet en uw internet verbinding wegvalt dan heeft u een kapot systeem. Dan mag u gegarandeerd uw snapshot (indien u die gemaakt heeft uiteraard) terugplaatsen.
De installatie/update/patch/pakket tools die ik on der linux ken hebben allemaal de constructie dat ze eerst alle afhankelijkheden uitzoekt, dan alles downloaden en daarna pas aan het patchen slaan. Daarmee, als de internet verbinding weg valt (Murpy zegt dat ze dat doet) dat ze alles in huis heeft om de update door te draaien. Andersom, als het niet lukt om alles in huis te halen, zal de update niet door gaan.

Als je een systeem offline update vanaf een iso dan zal je juist meer problemen kunnen introduceren, zeker als het systeem meer geïnstalleerd heeft gekregen dan van de iso af komt. En zeker als de distributie beheerder er voor heeft gekozen om van pakket te wisselen, dan kan er een mismatch ontstaan omdat het oude pakket niet wordt bijgewerkt.

Onder linux (en ook de andere unix varianten) kan een upgrade niet vastlopen vanwege toegangslevels of zo iets. En al helemaal niet omdat een bestand 'in gebruik' zou zijn. Dat is onder linux helemaal geen probleem, zelfs geopende bestanden kunnen gewoon worden weggegooid en opgeruimd.
knurpht @VincentvdBergh16 juni 2024 14:31
Ik heb ook wat van je verdere posts gelezen, maar dit klopt niet. Je baseert je op 1 bug, die welgeteld 2 dagen bestaan heeft ( de crash tijdens online update. Ik gebruik op tientallen laptops en desktops zolang de optie bestaat al `sudo zypper --releasever=##.#` waar ##.# de nieuwe versie is. Ook kun je eenvoudig eerst alle nieuwe pakketten downloaden ( via --download-only ), daarna installeren.

Redactie: Geen idee waar jullie "Kubic" vandaan gehaald hebben, maar Kubic is dood.
RoyVi 15 juni 2024 12:49
Blijft met KDE en een dark theme een heerlijke distro!
Ik gebruik het op mijn werk voor systeem/netwerk beheer en voor een systeem beheerder is de terminal standaard al goed geconfigureerd.

Soms probeer ik op een andere machine een andere distro maar vind het dan toch gedoe om alles zo in te stellen als Opensuse dat standaard doet met KDE. Hopelijk stappen ze snel over naar Plasma 6
VincentvdBergh @RoyVi15 juni 2024 15:42
Plasma 6 zal komen bij de volgende LEAP. Bij service packs zal in de regel de desktop enkel worden geupgrade indien er niet op een LTS versie van de omgeving zit.

Komt bij dat Plasma 6 in februari beschikbaar kwam, wat voor een Enterprise grade uitgave eigenlijk te kort is om helemaal door te lichten en uitvoerig te testen voor het in de pakketbron wordt gegooid.
knurpht @VincentvdBergh16 juni 2024 14:42
Ook hier heb je 't mis. SUSE heeft al jaren geen KDE, heeft dus niks met Enterprise te maken. Het model van Leap is simpelweg dat er geen major version updates zijn van pakketten, tenzij Leap zelf een major version upgrade heeft, zoals bijv naar Leap 16. Voor bijv. de kernel betekent dat dat allerlei features/fixes etc gebackport worden van nieuwere kernels naar de meegeleverde versie. Dat bleek echter voor 15.6 niet houdbaar te zijn, waardoor er gekozen is voor kernel 6.4 ( zo uit mijn hoofd )
knurpht 16 juni 2024 14:57
De inleiding is niet geweldig, mixt Leap 15 en Leap 15.6. De laatste heeft géén nieuwe partitioner, Kubic bestaat niet meer (zie https://kubic.opensuse.org ). Ik begrijp niet goed waar die foute info vandaan komt, er wordt in de Release Notes ook niets over gezegd.
sfranken @knurpht16 juni 2024 23:35
Ik vermoed dat na de 1e zin het een knip->plak werk geweest is van de vorige versie(s). Dat gebeurt vaker bij Linuxdistros (en software in het algemeen) valt me op van @Drobanir
GENETX 15 juni 2024 10:24
Aah, wat een toeval, net mijn server een upgrade gegeven van 15.5 naar 15.6. Zoals altijd zonder een centje pijn. Alleen mijn Docker containers kwamen na de upgrade niet meer terug, maar een "docker-compose up -d" was genoeg :) .

De documentatie is nog niet geupdate, maar deze werkt prima als je even oplet met het vervangen van versienummers. https://en.opensuse.org/SDB:System_upgrade

[Reactie gewijzigd door GENETX op 23 juli 2024 08:29]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq