OpenSUSE Leap versie 15.3 is uitgekomen. Leap 15 is gebaseerd op SUSE Linux Enterprise en moet dus de stabiliteit van een enterprise-edition combineren met de veelzijdigheid van een door de community aangestuurd besturingssysteem. In openSUSE Leap 15 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe partitioner aan, wordt Firewalld gebruikt voor de firewall, is er een nieuw uiterlijk, ondersteuning voor NextCloud en is er ondersteuning voor atomic updates via Kubic. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New major features are in Xfce 4.16. There is a new visual identity in this release of Xfce. With new icons and palette, Xfce shines a little more out of the box. The Settings Manager received a visual refresh of its filter box, which can now be hidden permanently. The search capabilities of the filter box were improved by searching the descriptive ‘Comments’ part of each dialog’s launcher (aka .desktop) file. The settings dialog of the power manager was cleaned up and shows either ‘on battery’ or ‘plugged in’ settings as opposed to both in a huge table.

GNU Health, the award-winning health- and hospital management and information system, comes in version 3.8 with a new dental module and Odontogram.. As first distribution at all, openSUSE ships MyGNUHealth, a Personal Medical Health Manager, which was developed in cooperation between the GNU Health and the KDE project. It runs on the PinePhone and on the Plasma desktop, and gives the user full ownership and control over his data.

The DNF package manager is expected in a maintenance update and will give users version 4.7.0 that provides new features in the whole stack and expected improvements. The DNF Python API is stable and supported. An experimental “opensuse/leap-dnf” and “opensuse/leap-microdnf” base containers are now available. A lightweight C implementation of DNF called “Micro DNF” is included. It is designed to be used for doing simple package management actions when users don’t need a full-blown DNF and want the tiniest useful environments possible. This is useful for the case of minimal containers and appliances. Micro DNF has been rebased to 3.8.0, which brings many fixes and improvements. Finally, an experimental alternative PackageKit backend to use DNF is also available.

openSUSE Leap runs great on several architectures and new to this release is support for IBM Z and LinuxONE (s390x) systems. The community distribution gained access to the s390x architecture from the efforts to make it binary compatible with SLE.

In previous versions of Leap, PowerPC and aarch64 were part of ports and maintained by separate community teams with limited resources. Now openSUSE Leap directly uses binary packages from the enterprise side for aarch64, powerpc64, and x86_64, so users can find those images on get.opensuse.org. People interested in armv7 and other architectures should read the announcement about openSUSE Step.

The contains technology packages are all the same versions from Leap 15.2, but there are security updates to all the packages like containerd, podman, kubeadm and cri-o.

Leap 15.3 users will have more power to develop, ship and deploy containerized applications using the newer container technologies that are being maintained in the distribution. Kubernetes gives a huge boost to container orchestration capabilities, allowing users to automate deployments, scale, and manage containerized applications. Helm, the package manager for Kubernetes, helps developers and system administrators manage complexity by defining, installing, and upgrading the most complex of Kubernetes applications. Container Runtime Interface (CRI) using Open Container Initiative (OCI) conformant runtimes (CRI-O) is also included in this release. CRI-O is a lightweight alternative to using Docker as the runtime, which allows Kubernetes to use any OCI- compliant runtime as the container runtime for running pods or processes running on a cluster.

Even with Docker, the use of microservices will be secure thanks to more container packages arriving in this release.

Users of Leap can migrate existing server, virtual machine or container over to SUSE Linux Enterprise within minutes, should there be a need “turn on” enterprise support at a later time.

There aren’t any constraints as to how many CPUs can be run, how many virtual machines can be hosted, how long the machine can run, and other constraints found with some free tiers enterprise-grade distributions.

Tensorflow: A framework for deep learning that can be used by data scientists, provide numerical computations and data-flow graphs. Its flexible architecture enables users to deploy computations to one or more CPUs in a desktop, server, or mobile device without rewriting code.

PyTorch: Made for both server and compute resources, this machine learning library accelerates power users’ ability to prototype a project and move it to a production deployment.

ONNX: An open format built to represent machine learning models, provides interoperability in the AI tool space. It enables AI developers to use models with a variety of frameworks, tools, runtimes, and compilers.

Grafana and Prometheus are highly useful to analytical experts. Grafana provides end users the ability to create interactive visual analytics. Feature-rich data-modeling packages: Graphite, Elastic and Prometheus give openSUSE users greater latitude to construct, compute and decipher data more intelligibly.

The Long-Term-Support version of KDE’s Plasma 5.18 is once again available in Leap 15.3. The LTS has a significant amount of polish and quality features. Notifications are clearer, settings are streamlined and the overall look is more attractive. GNOME 3.34 provides a considerable amount of visual refreshes for a number of applications. More data sources in sysprof makes performance profiling of an application even easier and there are multiple improvements to Builder including an integrated D-Bus inspector. With a new pattern for Cinnamon, Leap 15.3 offers in total 8 attractive Desktops for (parallel) installation, to match personal preferences and hardware capabilities.

Linode cloud images of Leap are available today and ready for all infrastructure needs. Cloud hosting services will offer images of Leap 15.3 in the coming weeks like Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Compute Engine and OpenStack. Leap 15 is continually optimized for cloud usage scenarios as a host and virtualization guest. TUXEDO Computers and Linux notebooks can be purchase with Leap 15.2 preinstalled. Leap 15.3 can also be ordered preinstalled with Slimbooks.

Leap is ideal for desktop and server environments. System Administrators and small businesses can use Leap for hosting web and mail servers. Sysadmins can take full advantage of the network management protocol Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), allocate resources using Domain Name System (DNS) or offer client computers access to files over a Network FileSystem (NFS). File and host sharing packages like Nextcloud are also available and the groupware application suite Kopano is part of the official Leap 15.3 release.

Architectures available for testing include x86_64, aarch64, PowerPC and s390x. Armv7 architecture should read the announcement about openSUSE Step.

Find more information about openSUSE Leap 15.3 Windows Subsystem for Linux here.

openSUSE Leap 15.2 will have its End of Life (EOL) six months from today’s release. Users should update to openSUSE Leap 15.3 to continue to receive security and maintenance updates.