Kopano Groupware Core kent zijn oorsprong in het Zarafa Collaboration Platform. Dit programma kan gezien worden als een opensourcetegenhanger van Microsoft Exchange Server, en is in staat om e-mail-, agenda- en webmailfuncties af te handelen. Daarnaast biedt het op basis van Z-push en ActiveSync de Kopano Outlook Extension add-in aan waarmee een Microsoft Outlook-client kan communiceren, ook biedt men een DeskApp aan voor Linux, macOS en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden de eerste bétaversie van Kopano Groupware Core 8.7.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Kopano Core 8.7.0 Beta (8.6.91.0)



Bug KC-836 Dagent: assertion in pyplugin infrastructure triggerable

KC-858 Archiver: return value of purgesoftdeleteditems ignored

KC-1018 Erroneous goid generated for a meeting exception

KC-1028 Kopano-cli shows store information when no parameters are given

KC-1034 Kopano-cli: long username cuts of space between fullname and username

KC-1044 Vmime: webapp shows first email address that is found in from

KC-1057 Presence: presence deamon cannot deal with commented out configuration options

KC-1060 Backup: embedded item exception not visible

KC-1061 Build/deb: all services should be restarted after their package is updated

KC-1077 Create php mapi function to get freebusy message

KC-1088 Libserver: hierarchy ics regression: initial syncing returns no changes

KC-1091 Ubuntu 18: everything should work with python3

KC-1099 Kopano-ical: logs to a logfile without being configured to do so

KC-1100 Server,*: switch default log behaviour to syslog

KC-1102 Build: example search.cfg do not exist on ubuntu 16.04

KC-1103 Build: documentation not consistent with example config file location

KC-1138 Kopano-server writes traceback on restart

KC-1139 Vmime: umlauts in subjects are replaced by question marks

KC-1146 Build: dagent is linked with libpython

KC-1149 Build: none of the python tools work when dependencies are resolved to use the python3 packages

KC-1150 Core notifications: add object type flags

KC-1159 Backup: archiving icons

KC-1166 Kopano-cli does not list orphaned stores when changing user backend

KC-1168 Stubbed messages are not backed up correctly

KC-1174 Dagent: dagent does not startup with lmtp_port=2003 in config

KC-1221 Search: python3 hashbang does not require python3 dependencies

KC-1229 Dagent claims about a “unknown rule”

KC-1242 Server: race condition between delete and lookup

KC-1245 Poppler-utils missing as depency on rh7/centos7 for kopano-search

KC-1246 Server: mapi address book folder does not give all data

KC-1247 Icalmapi: libical does not support utf-8 vcf

KC-1249 Dependency: debian jessie (8) no python3-xapian available

KC-1251 Server: db upgrade fails on names utf8mb4 upgrade

KC-1252 Dependency: upgrading to kopano-core-common fails

KC-1257 Server: logon time is updated, but not displayed

KC-1262 Server: creating stores fails because of missing locale

KC-1280 Server: kopano-server crash on login/user-listing

KC-1282 Kopano-server uses unecrypted connection when setting is empty

KC-1286 Server: kopano-server[]: setsyncstatus(): collision in master

KC-1288 Packaging: reload systemd units automatically

KC-1292 Missing xmltotext.xslt in kopano-search

KC-1294 Ol-schema-migrate: ldap schema cannot be installed anymore

KC-1297 Search: throws keyerror: ‘kopano.ics’

KC-1299 Server: mem leak in server

KC-1306 Swig: freebusy memleak

KC-1316 Server: multiserver setups crash

KC-1319 Valgrind: notification leak

KC-1329 Entryid missing for external recipients when importing a pst

KC-1330 User synchronization broken

KC-1331 Kopano-backup rewrites copymove rules by guid

KC-1332 Ics: sync states get out of hand

KC-1334 Caldav: macical testsharedfreebusy failure

KC-1341 Kopano-statsd cannot be installed

KC-1359 Server: props larger than 32k only returned once Improvement KC-412 Spooler: enhance copy_delegate_mails to store sent mail only in sent items of mailbox owner

KC-430 Daemons: systemd service enhancement

KC-433 Make mr-process behavior configurable

KC-434 Inetmapi: vmimetomapi ignores second reply-to address

KC-567 Server: checksum-based attachment storage (transport/backend-agnostic)

KC-681 Stop installing default configs to /etc

KC-797 Deprecate php mr-* scripts and rename python versions

KC-833 Dagent: lmtp smtputf8 support

KC-949 Loading a folder in webapp causes a storm of queries

KC-959 Server: make database transactions use raii

KC-962 Doc: document backup_servers in kopano-backup.cfg.5

KC-1002 Server: autoselect default cell cache sizes from installed memory

KC-1003 Storeadm: add option for showing all mailboxes(stores)

KC-1013 Server: don’t exit hard on database unavailability, wait for it to show up

KC-1033 Libkcoidc needs packaging

KC-1069 Use c++14/17 stdilb when available

KC-1081 Make pyhton variants of mr-process/pr-accept the default

KC-1109 Kopano-backup: creates different folders when user names are written differently

KC-1120 Make spam header configurable in kopano-spamd

KC-1129 Server: cease setting group_concat_max_len to a suboptimal value

KC-1130 Gateway: multi-af multi-socket support

KC-1131 Dagent: unix socket support

KC-1141 Server: abolish forced index searches

KC-1165 Allow mr-process and mr-access be called without an entryid

KC-1170 Dagent: add process_model=thread

KC-1176 Search: handle errors gracefully

KC-1187 Ical: multi-af multi-socket support

KC-1188 Server: support starttls over ldap

KC-1199 Client: expose kc server version through mapi

KC-1213 Updating php5-mapi to php7-mapi fails on ucs 4.3

KC-1215 Kopano-spamd fails to start because of missing pytz

KC-1222 Dagent: no_double_forward should be changed to yes

KC-1232 Add support for tlsv1.3 cipher and protocol

KC-1233 Daemons: allow custom tls ecdh curves

KC-1235 Spooler: add process_model=thread

KC-1237 Server: support mysql 8.0 sha2 authentication scheme

KC-1256 Server: join ecthreadpool and ecthreadmanager

KC-1261 Libserver: ecabobjecttable does not use restriction when querying userplugin

KC-1263 Server: get rid of g_lpstatscollector global singleton

KC-1264 Dagent: replace custom plaintext protocol of statsclient with json

KC-1265 Server: merge ecstatscollector and statsclient

KC-1266 Client: schedule folder name remains untranslated

KC-1267 Fix position-dependent grammar in translation strings

KC-1303 Server: memleak after object caching improvement

KC-1309 Client: uninitialized value in ecgenericprop::getproplist

KC-1310 Client: uninitialized value in copymapipropvaltosoappropval

KC-1314 Valgrind: message store not destroyed

KC-1303 Server: memleak after object caching improvement

KC-1309 Client: uninitialized value in ecgenericprop::getproplist

KC-1310 Client: uninitialized value in copymapipropvaltosoappropval

KC-1314 Valgrind: message store not destroyed

KC-1345 Kopano-migration-pst should fall back to a different identifier, if the subject is empty Story KC-1080 Dagent: implement rule action to mark mail as read

