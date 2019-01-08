Kopano Groupware Core kent zijn oorsprong in het Zarafa Collaboration Platform. Dit programma kan gezien worden als een opensourcetegenhanger van Microsoft Exchange Server, en is in staat om e-mail-, agenda- en webmailfuncties af te handelen. Daarnaast biedt het op basis van Z-push en ActiveSync de Kopano Outlook Extension add-in aan waarmee een Microsoft Outlook-client kan communiceren, ook biedt men een DeskApp aan voor Linux, macOS en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden de eerste bétaversie van Kopano Groupware Core 8.7.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Kopano Core 8.7.0 Beta (8.6.91.0)
Bug
Improvement
- KC-836 Dagent: assertion in pyplugin infrastructure triggerable
- KC-858 Archiver: return value of purgesoftdeleteditems ignored
- KC-1018 Erroneous goid generated for a meeting exception
- KC-1028 Kopano-cli shows store information when no parameters are given
- KC-1034 Kopano-cli: long username cuts of space between fullname and username
- KC-1044 Vmime: webapp shows first email address that is found in from
- KC-1057 Presence: presence deamon cannot deal with commented out configuration options
- KC-1060 Backup: embedded item exception not visible
- KC-1061 Build/deb: all services should be restarted after their package is updated
- KC-1077 Create php mapi function to get freebusy message
- KC-1088 Libserver: hierarchy ics regression: initial syncing returns no changes
- KC-1091 Ubuntu 18: everything should work with python3
- KC-1099 Kopano-ical: logs to a logfile without being configured to do so
- KC-1100 Server,*: switch default log behaviour to syslog
- KC-1102 Build: example search.cfg do not exist on ubuntu 16.04
- KC-1103 Build: documentation not consistent with example config file location
- KC-1138 Kopano-server writes traceback on restart
- KC-1139 Vmime: umlauts in subjects are replaced by question marks
- KC-1146 Build: dagent is linked with libpython
- KC-1149 Build: none of the python tools work when dependencies are resolved to use the python3 packages
- KC-1150 Core notifications: add object type flags
- KC-1159 Backup: archiving icons
- KC-1166 Kopano-cli does not list orphaned stores when changing user backend
- KC-1168 Stubbed messages are not backed up correctly
- KC-1174 Dagent: dagent does not startup with lmtp_port=2003 in config
- KC-1221 Search: python3 hashbang does not require python3 dependencies
- KC-1229 Dagent claims about a “unknown rule”
- KC-1242 Server: race condition between delete and lookup
- KC-1245 Poppler-utils missing as depency on rh7/centos7 for kopano-search
- KC-1246 Server: mapi address book folder does not give all data
- KC-1247 Icalmapi: libical does not support utf-8 vcf
- KC-1249 Dependency: debian jessie (8) no python3-xapian available
- KC-1251 Server: db upgrade fails on names utf8mb4 upgrade
- KC-1252 Dependency: upgrading to kopano-core-common fails
- KC-1257 Server: logon time is updated, but not displayed
- KC-1262 Server: creating stores fails because of missing locale
- KC-1280 Server: kopano-server crash on login/user-listing
- KC-1282 Kopano-server uses unecrypted connection when setting is empty
- KC-1286 Server: kopano-server[]: setsyncstatus(): collision in master
- KC-1288 Packaging: reload systemd units automatically
- KC-1292 Missing xmltotext.xslt in kopano-search
- KC-1294 Ol-schema-migrate: ldap schema cannot be installed anymore
- KC-1297 Search: throws keyerror: ‘kopano.ics’
- KC-1299 Server: mem leak in server
- KC-1306 Swig: freebusy memleak
- KC-1316 Server: multiserver setups crash
- KC-1319 Valgrind: notification leak
- KC-1329 Entryid missing for external recipients when importing a pst
- KC-1330 User synchronization broken
- KC-1331 Kopano-backup rewrites copymove rules by guid
- KC-1332 Ics: sync states get out of hand
- KC-1334 Caldav: macical testsharedfreebusy failure
- KC-1341 Kopano-statsd cannot be installed
- KC-1359 Server: props larger than 32k only returned once
Story
- KC-412 Spooler: enhance copy_delegate_mails to store sent mail only in sent items of mailbox owner
- KC-430 Daemons: systemd service enhancement
- KC-433 Make mr-process behavior configurable
- KC-434 Inetmapi: vmimetomapi ignores second reply-to address
- KC-567 Server: checksum-based attachment storage (transport/backend-agnostic)
- KC-681 Stop installing default configs to /etc
- KC-797 Deprecate php mr-* scripts and rename python versions
- KC-833 Dagent: lmtp smtputf8 support
- KC-949 Loading a folder in webapp causes a storm of queries
- KC-959 Server: make database transactions use raii
- KC-962 Doc: document backup_servers in kopano-backup.cfg.5
- KC-1002 Server: autoselect default cell cache sizes from installed memory
- KC-1003 Storeadm: add option for showing all mailboxes(stores)
- KC-1013 Server: don’t exit hard on database unavailability, wait for it to show up
- KC-1033 Libkcoidc needs packaging
- KC-1069 Use c++14/17 stdilb when available
- KC-1081 Make pyhton variants of mr-process/pr-accept the default
- KC-1109 Kopano-backup: creates different folders when user names are written differently
- KC-1120 Make spam header configurable in kopano-spamd
- KC-1129 Server: cease setting group_concat_max_len to a suboptimal value
- KC-1130 Gateway: multi-af multi-socket support
- KC-1131 Dagent: unix socket support
- KC-1141 Server: abolish forced index searches
- KC-1165 Allow mr-process and mr-access be called without an entryid
- KC-1170 Dagent: add process_model=thread
- KC-1176 Search: handle errors gracefully
- KC-1187 Ical: multi-af multi-socket support
- KC-1188 Server: support starttls over ldap
- KC-1199 Client: expose kc server version through mapi
- KC-1213 Updating php5-mapi to php7-mapi fails on ucs 4.3
- KC-1215 Kopano-spamd fails to start because of missing pytz
- KC-1222 Dagent: no_double_forward should be changed to yes
- KC-1232 Add support for tlsv1.3 cipher and protocol
- KC-1233 Daemons: allow custom tls ecdh curves
- KC-1235 Spooler: add process_model=thread
- KC-1237 Server: support mysql 8.0 sha2 authentication scheme
- KC-1256 Server: join ecthreadpool and ecthreadmanager
- KC-1261 Libserver: ecabobjecttable does not use restriction when querying userplugin
- KC-1263 Server: get rid of g_lpstatscollector global singleton
- KC-1264 Dagent: replace custom plaintext protocol of statsclient with json
- KC-1265 Server: merge ecstatscollector and statsclient
- KC-1266 Client: schedule folder name remains untranslated
- KC-1267 Fix position-dependent grammar in translation strings
- KC-1303 Server: memleak after object caching improvement
- KC-1309 Client: uninitialized value in ecgenericprop::getproplist
- KC-1310 Client: uninitialized value in copymapipropvaltosoappropval
- KC-1314 Valgrind: message store not destroyed
- KC-1345 Kopano-migration-pst should fall back to a different identifier, if the subject is empty
Tickets regarding config changes
